From Destruction to Race Ready Auburndale Speedway Staff ready for the Wheel man Series this weekend

From The Tour of Destruction last weekend to Race Ready on Tuesday Rex Guy and his staff at Auburndale speedway have been working overtime to get the track ready for the Wheel Man racing series this weekend. The track was a complete mess as would expect from the fan favorite tour of destruction last weekend but by this afternoon it is ready for racing. Plus the Team is offering a free open practice to all Thursday night.

If you missed last weekend buy your tickets now for two great nights of Destruction coming back in November.

Hats off to Rex and Team for the hard work and dedication.