CALLING ALL FRIENDS, FAMILY, RACERS, FOLLOWERS, & LOCALS!!!! Please, we need your support this Thursday Dec 15th, 2022 at the Manatee County Administrative Center (starts at 9am, could go all day) to respectfully OPPOSE the application of a 2700 acre land use change. Taylor ranch is trying to convert 2700 acres from agricultural to allowing 3 homes per acre!!! If this goes through it will allow 4500 homes to be built right next door to Bradenton’s historic 50 years running racetracks! This is NOT a compatible use of the adjacent property. We need as many supporters as we can, doesn’t matter where you’re from, ANYONE can speak… Myself and a few other people are prepared to speak on the behalf of the tracks, but if you support our racetracks all you need to do is step before the commissioners and say “I OPPOSE”. Please come if you’re available and be as respectful as you can. DEFEND BRADENTON’S RACETRACKS!!!!

This is in regard to Application PA-21-09/Ordinance 23-11 PLN2111-0048