These are the pre entries we have as of 11/22/2022 for the 30k to win Bill Bigley Memorial 128 This Saturday at the 4-17 Southern Speedway.

Be Sure and get there early.

Car # Driver Home Town

10 George Gorham Jr Lakeland, Fl

6 Eric White Monee, Illinois

11 David Weaver Plantation, Fl

14 Austin Nason Roscoe, Illinois

15 Sean LeMaster Naples, Fl

17 Nick Neri Palmetto, Fl

20 Anthony Sergi Orlando, FL

28 Dylan Bigley Naples, Fl

28I Jared Irvan Ocala, FL

30 Jesse Dutilly Sarasota, Fl

38 TBA

37 Michael Goddard Ft. Myers, Fl

58 John Coffman Live Oak, Fl

58C Cody Coffman Lakeland, FL

51 Michael Atwell Naples, Fl

53 Boris Jurkovic Illinois

59 Dustin Dunn Charlotte, NC

66 Daniel Webster Brooksville, FL

67 Colin Allman Plant City, FL

62 Corey Crisafulli Fort Myers, FL

82 Chris McIntyre Davie, FL

69 Michael Hinde Hernando, FL

77 Jonny Kay Davie, FL

84 Wayne Anderson Inverness, FL

91 Ty Majeski Neenah, WI

94 Keith Roggen Lakeland, FL

96 John Nutley Cape Coral, Fl

51 Stephen Nasse

5 Chad Rutherford Plantation, Fl

84 Ricky Anderson Wildwood, Fl

0X Ryan Walters Holiday, Fl

14 Chris Davidson Taylor Lake Village, Tx

37X Cody Martell

72 Chad Chastain Alva, Fl

27 Cody Krucker Naples, Fl

10X Ross Fransisco

Rich Clouser

70 Gavin Graham

13 Granger Perra

15 Gabe Sommers

9 Derek Kraus

4 Scotty Tomasik

47x Keith Zavrel

33 Daniel Webster