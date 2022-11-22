These are the pre entries we have as of 11/22/2022 for the 30k to win Bill Bigley Memorial 128 This Saturday at the 4-17 Southern Speedway.
Be Sure and get there early.
Car # Driver Home Town
10 George Gorham Jr Lakeland, Fl
6 Eric White Monee, Illinois
11 David Weaver Plantation, Fl
14 Austin Nason Roscoe, Illinois
15 Sean LeMaster Naples, Fl
17 Nick Neri Palmetto, Fl
20 Anthony Sergi Orlando, FL
28 Dylan Bigley Naples, Fl
28I Jared Irvan Ocala, FL
30 Jesse Dutilly Sarasota, Fl
38 TBA
37 Michael Goddard Ft. Myers, Fl
58 John Coffman Live Oak, Fl
58C Cody Coffman Lakeland, FL
51 Michael Atwell Naples, Fl
53 Boris Jurkovic Illinois
59 Dustin Dunn Charlotte, NC
66 Daniel Webster Brooksville, FL
67 Colin Allman Plant City, FL
62 Corey Crisafulli Fort Myers, FL
82 Chris McIntyre Davie, FL
69 Michael Hinde Hernando, FL
77 Jonny Kay Davie, FL
84 Wayne Anderson Inverness, FL
91 Ty Majeski Neenah, WI
94 Keith Roggen Lakeland, FL
96 John Nutley Cape Coral, Fl
51 Stephen Nasse
5 Chad Rutherford Plantation, Fl
84 Ricky Anderson Wildwood, Fl
0X Ryan Walters Holiday, Fl
14 Chris Davidson Taylor Lake Village, Tx
37X Cody Martell
72 Chad Chastain Alva, Fl
27 Cody Krucker Naples, Fl
10X Ross Fransisco
Rich Clouser
70 Gavin Graham
13 Granger Perra
15 Gabe Sommers
9 Derek Kraus
4 Scotty Tomasik
47x Keith Zavrel
33 Daniel Webster