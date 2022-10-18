Entries being taken for 30k to win Bill Bigley Sr. Memorial at 4-17 Southern Speedway November 26th

Registration is now open for the coveted Bill Bigley Super Late Model 128 Memorial. This $30,000 to win race will be taking place on November 25-26, 2022.

To register for this event, please visit our website www.417southernspeedway.com

Select: “Driver Info” on top of page

Select: “Special Events”

Download and print the registration form and the driver info page with the W9.

Return these 3 forms, along with the other requested information (required items listed on registration form) to the mailing address or in person on any race day.

More information will be posted soon regarding updated rules and regulations, schedule, and other useful information.

Or let us know at Sunshine State Racing so we can get you on the entry list. Lets the list started.

Send us the flowing information:

Could you complete and return to us to announce your registration? Janet is still working on the mailed ones but want to get you guys announced! 2022 social media release for entry for Bill Bigley Sr Memorial 128 at 4-17 Southern Speedway 11/26/22.

Car number:

Driver:

Hometown:

Crew chief:

Crew members:

Chassis:

Engine:

Sponsors:

Statement for fans:

Send any photos you want attached to your profile. All of us at 4-17, the Bigley family and Sunshine State Racing are excited to have you join us!!