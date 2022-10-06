Due to Damage From Hurricane Ian the Remainder of the 2022 Regular Season Has Been Cancelled

As many of you know New Smyrna and the surrounding areas took quite the lashing from Hurricane Ian. Flooding ending up being the worst concern here and after the wind and rain died down the, New Smyrna Speedway was under water.

After the water drained from the racing surface and the pit area, the rest of the damage could be observed. After professional analysis Wednesday morning, it was determined that due to the flooding water that seeped under the racing surface, the underlayment of the track is not structurally sound and we have been forced to prematurely end the 2022 regular season. All October events (including the Son’s of Speed Motorcycle Event) have been cancelled and there will be no on track activities until at least November 6th.

All divisions championships, except The Florida Sunbelt Super Late Model Series, have been decided and the current point leaders will be our 2022 track champions. This is not how we wanted our season to end, but sometimes it is out of our hands. The 2022 Florida Governor’s Cup will decide who wins the 2022 Sunbelt Series for the David Rogers Super Late Models.

This year’s Governor’s Cup Weekend is still planned for November 11th -13th, as there should be ample time to make sure the racing surface is up to par for this prestigious event. All Governor’s Cup information is now online and can be found here: http://www.newsmyrnaspeedway.org/specials/gov-series/

We do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but remember many people in the state are dealing with situations that are much more severe. We hope that you and your family were able to weather this storm and we look forward to seeing everyone in November for the Governor’s Cup!

**We will provide further updates as they become available.