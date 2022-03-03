Donnie Dobbins Tribute weekend for Season opener this weekend at All-Tech Raceway this Weekend
It’s Race Week
Practice Friday Night from 6-9
Saturday’s corn hole tournament will start at 1 – 4. $10 bucks to enter. Then Racing at 7pm.
All in honor of our friend Donnie Dobbins!
***Camping
Trackside camping is available, first come first serve. Pit pricing applies.
Friday $20 per person.
Saturday $30 per person.
These are all access passes!
Any questions call 386 754 7223
Thanks everyone!
Don’t miss out on our Season Opener!
Friday Night Test n Tune 6pm- 9pm then we gather with food and drinks to remember our friend Donnie Dobbins.
$20/per person pits. Grandstand free.
Saturday, Corn Hole Tournament
From 1pm – 4pm. $10 to enter. We will draw for teams. (This tournament is being run by professionals with scoring equipment, monitors and boards!)
Then We Race, warm ups at 6pm Racing at 7pm.