Do Not Miss the Rusty Dixon Memorial 9,700 to win this week at East Bay Race way Park

Race will be Streamed on Sunshine State Racing

$9700 to WIN… including $500 donated by Bennett Septic

• $75 Driver Entry Fee ( CASH ONLY ) • UMP Rules / EB Muffler Rule • No Tire Testing • Friday Night Practice

Classes Running on April 30th… Special Event Pricing in Effect – Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds (Rusty Dixon Memorial, $9,700 to win), 604 Late Models, Q Mini Sprints, Outlaw 4s, Gladiators

Special Events – Adults $20, Seniors & Military $17, Teens 13-17 $10, Children 12 & under free with paying adult