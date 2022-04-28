Do Not Miss the Rusty Dixon Memorial 9,700 to win this week at East Bay Race way Park
Race will be Streamed on Sunshine State Racing
$9700 to WIN… including $500 donated by Bennett Septic
• $75 Driver Entry Fee ( CASH ONLY )
• UMP Rules / EB Muffler Rule
• No Tire Testing
• Friday Night Practice
Classes Running on April 30th…
Special Event Pricing in Effect – Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds (Rusty Dixon Memorial, $9,700 to win), 604 Late Models, Q Mini Sprints, Outlaw 4s, Gladiators
Special Events – Adults $20, Seniors & Military $17, Teens 13-17 $10, Children 12 & under free with paying adult
Pit Admission – $35