Davey Hamilton Jr. takes win in BG products winged sprint cars at 4-17 Southern Speedway

 

Davey Hamilton Jr. picks up his second win in a row last Saturday night at 4-17 Southern Speedway before mother nature ended the night early.

Current points standing:

BG Products Southern Sprint Car Series Driver Standings after 417 Southern Speedway on October 15, 2022
Pos Car # Driver Total
1 14 Davey Hamilton Jr 346
2 88 LJ Grimm 320
3 5 Daniel Miller 305
4 88a Sport Allen 301
5 25 Bruce Brantley 270
6 55 Tommy Nichols 239
7 85 Stephen Hollinger 230
8 3x Bo Hartley 156
9 44 Gary Wiggins 153
10 32 Sonny Hartley 140
11 92 Ryan Adema 107
12 83 Skip Ferianc 105
13 26 Aaron Pierce 95
14 67 Scotty Adema 95
15 61 Colton Bettis 88
16 10 Brian Gingras 83
17 93 Dude Teate 61
18 5s Troy DeCaire 54
19 68 Joe Liguori 46
20 33 Taylor Ferns 43
21 99x John Inman 38
22 99 Tyler Porter 36
23 5s Garrett Green 33
24 18 Shane Butler 32
25 33 Stan Butler 29
26 7 Doug Elliott 0

 

 

Race results:

 

10/15/2022 at 4-17 Southern Speedway

Crown Vics

A Feature 1: 1. 42-Dustin Lang[3]; 2. 98-Tom Boddy Jr[2]; 3. 64-Alan Holtz[1]; 4. 1-Jesse Gargus[4]; 5. 95-Kacee Lewis[6]; 6. 95X-Mark Pringle[5]

Heat 1: 1. 42-Dustin Lang[2]; 2. 98-Tom Boddy Jr[4]; 3. 64-Alan Holtz[6]; 4. 1-Jesse Gargus[1]; 5. 95X-Mark Pringle[3]; 6. 95-Kacee Lewis[5]

Mini Stock

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 61-Jacob Wallace III[2]; 2. 42-Bill Osborne[1]

Pro Truck

Qualifying 1: 1. 28-Corey Bigley, 00:16.029[1]; 2. 12-Granger Perra, 00:16.080[5]; 3. 99-Richard Lavance, 00:16.294[4]; 4. 92-Brennon Pletcher, 00:16.307[6]; 5. 5-Timothy Campbell, 00:16.830[2]; 6. 36-JT Chastain, 00:17.329[3]

Winged Sprint Cars

A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 14-Davey Hamilton Jr[5]; 2. 25-Bruce Brantley[3]; 3. 68-Joe Ligouri[6]; 4. 88A-Sport Allen[4]; 5. 61-Colton Bettis[2]; 6. 55-Tommy Nichols[1]; 7. 88-LJ Grimm[7]; 8. 85-Steven Hollinger[9]; 9. (DNS) 5S-Troy DeCaire

Heat 1: 1. 14-Davey Hamilton Jr[8]; 2. 55-Tommy Nichols[3]; 3. 61-Colton Bettis[4]; 4. 25-Bruce Brantley[5]; 5. 88A-Sport Allen[7]; 6. 68-Joe Ligouri[9]; 7. 88-LJ Grimm[6]; 8. (DNS) 5S-Troy DeCaire; 9. (DNS) 85-Steven Hollinger

Thunder Trucks

A Feature 1: 1. 85-Chris Loney[6]; 2. 87-Skylar Null[5]; 3. 13-Steve Slaughter[2]; 4. 11-Paul Graham[1]; 5. 69-Tom Pryor[3]; 6. 7-Shawn Van Wie[4]

Heat 1: 1. 87-Skylar Null[3]; 2. 69-Tom Pryor[2]; 3. 11-Paul Graham[1]

Heat 2: 1. 85-Chris Loney[3]; 2. 13-Steve Slaughter[1]; 3. 7-Shawn Van Wie[2]

Dwarf

A Feature 1 (25 Laps):

Heat 1: 1. 22-James McGroarty[2]; 2. 99-Nicholas Ortega[3]; 3. 90-Mark Tourville[4]; 4. 77-Robert Townsend[5]; 5. 17-John Bailey[1]; 6. 810-Zach Townsend[6]