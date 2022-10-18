Davey Hamilton Jr. takes win in BG products winged sprint cars at 4-17 Southern Speedway
Davey Hamilton Jr. picks up his second win in a row last Saturday night at 4-17 Southern Speedway before mother nature ended the night early.
Race results:
10/15/2022 at 4-17 Southern Speedway
Crown Vics
A Feature 1: 1. 42-Dustin Lang[3]; 2. 98-Tom Boddy Jr[2]; 3. 64-Alan Holtz[1]; 4. 1-Jesse Gargus[4]; 5. 95-Kacee Lewis[6]; 6. 95X-Mark Pringle[5]
Heat 1: 1. 42-Dustin Lang[2]; 2. 98-Tom Boddy Jr[4]; 3. 64-Alan Holtz[6]; 4. 1-Jesse Gargus[1]; 5. 95X-Mark Pringle[3]; 6. 95-Kacee Lewis[5]
Mini Stock
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 61-Jacob Wallace III[2]; 2. 42-Bill Osborne[1]
Pro Truck
Qualifying 1: 1. 28-Corey Bigley, 00:16.029[1]; 2. 12-Granger Perra, 00:16.080[5]; 3. 99-Richard Lavance, 00:16.294[4]; 4. 92-Brennon Pletcher, 00:16.307[6]; 5. 5-Timothy Campbell, 00:16.830[2]; 6. 36-JT Chastain, 00:17.329[3]
Winged Sprint Cars
A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 14-Davey Hamilton Jr[5]; 2. 25-Bruce Brantley[3]; 3. 68-Joe Ligouri[6]; 4. 88A-Sport Allen[4]; 5. 61-Colton Bettis[2]; 6. 55-Tommy Nichols[1]; 7. 88-LJ Grimm[7]; 8. 85-Steven Hollinger[9]; 9. (DNS) 5S-Troy DeCaire
Heat 1: 1. 14-Davey Hamilton Jr[8]; 2. 55-Tommy Nichols[3]; 3. 61-Colton Bettis[4]; 4. 25-Bruce Brantley[5]; 5. 88A-Sport Allen[7]; 6. 68-Joe Ligouri[9]; 7. 88-LJ Grimm[6]; 8. (DNS) 5S-Troy DeCaire; 9. (DNS) 85-Steven Hollinger
Thunder Trucks
A Feature 1: 1. 85-Chris Loney[6]; 2. 87-Skylar Null[5]; 3. 13-Steve Slaughter[2]; 4. 11-Paul Graham[1]; 5. 69-Tom Pryor[3]; 6. 7-Shawn Van Wie[4]
Heat 1: 1. 87-Skylar Null[3]; 2. 69-Tom Pryor[2]; 3. 11-Paul Graham[1]
Heat 2: 1. 85-Chris Loney[3]; 2. 13-Steve Slaughter[1]; 3. 7-Shawn Van Wie[2]
Dwarf
A Feature 1 (25 Laps):
Heat 1: 1. 22-James McGroarty[2]; 2. 99-Nicholas Ortega[3]; 3. 90-Mark Tourville[4]; 4. 77-Robert Townsend[5]; 5. 17-John Bailey[1]; 6. 810-Zach Townsend[6]