Davey Hamilton Jr. takes win in BG products winged sprint cars at 4-17 Southern Speedway

Davey Hamilton Jr. picks up his second win in a row last Saturday night at 4-17 Southern Speedway before mother nature ended the night early.

Current points standing:

BG Products Southern Sprint Car Series Driver Standings after 417 Southern Speedway on October 15, 2022

Pos Car # Driver Total

1 14 Davey Hamilton Jr 346

2 88 LJ Grimm 320

3 5 Daniel Miller 305

4 88a Sport Allen 301

5 25 Bruce Brantley 270

6 55 Tommy Nichols 239

7 85 Stephen Hollinger 230

8 3x Bo Hartley 156

9 44 Gary Wiggins 153

10 32 Sonny Hartley 140

11 92 Ryan Adema 107

12 83 Skip Ferianc 105

13 26 Aaron Pierce 95

14 67 Scotty Adema 95

15 61 Colton Bettis 88

16 10 Brian Gingras 83

17 93 Dude Teate 61

18 5s Troy DeCaire 54

19 68 Joe Liguori 46

20 33 Taylor Ferns 43

21 99x John Inman 38

22 99 Tyler Porter 36

23 5s Garrett Green 33

24 18 Shane Butler 32

25 33 Stan Butler 29

26 7 Doug Elliott 0

Race results:

10/15/2022 at 4-17 Southern Speedway