Cody Stickler wins Open Wheel Modified 100 at 4-17 Southern Speedway Dylan Bigley impresses in Modified Debut

The much anticipated 100 lap open wheel modified race saw 21 cars take time at 4-17 Southern Speedway on Saturday night. In a race that saw the largest open wheel count so far of the season around the state brought out a lot of big names. Even saw Super Late model Stand out Dylan Bigley make his open wheel modified debut in relief of the injured Dalton Nelson in the Nelson powered #94. When the dust settled a familiar name to victory lane Cody Stickler in the 46 was the big Winner. Jason (Allen) Lester was second on track but DQ’d in tech for tranny issues. Dylan Bigley brought home the second spot in am impressive finish for his first time out.

Top Three Interviews:

In car with Dylan Bigley:

4/9/2022 at 4-17 Southern Speedway