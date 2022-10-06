Chicken Wing, Chicken wing Friday night in the pits for the Full Throttle 100 for 10k to win at Citrus County Speedway
THIS SATURDAY! The 5th Annual Full Throttle 100 is quickly approaching! Citrus County Speedway’s biggest Super Late Model race is set to bring Florida’s best Super Late Model drivers and maybe we’ll see some great out of state drivers come to try their luck! 100 laps of FULL THROTTLE action chasing a whopping $10,000 to WIN! So come join us for one of the BIGGEST nights of the year! We want to thank all of these great sponsors… Mike Scott Plumbing, All American Enterprises, Private Screens, R.O.W. Pressure Washing, Lowman Law Firm, Henley’s Grading, and Crockett’s Towing!
$10,000 to WIN 5th Annual Full Throttle 100 Laps
Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps
Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws 25 Laps
Mini Stocks 25 Laps
Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps
Grandstands open at 5:30
Qualifying at 6:30
Features at 7:30
General Admission $15.00
Kids 17 and under $5.00
Kids 6 and under are FREE!
***CASH ONLY***
Saturday Pit Info:
Pits open at 1:00
Practice at 3:00
Pit Passes $35.00
Kids 7 and under $15.00
Friday Pit Info:
Hauler Parking as early as 1:00
Armbands start at 4:00
Tire Selection starts at 5:00
Practice 6:00-10:00
Pit Passes $15.00