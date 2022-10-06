Chicken Wing, Chicken wing Friday night in the pits for the Full Throttle 100 for 10k to win at Citrus County Speedway

THIS SATURDAY! The 5th Annual Full Throttle 100 is quickly approaching! Citrus County Speedway’s biggest Super Late Model race is set to bring Florida’s best Super Late Model drivers and maybe we’ll see some great out of state drivers come to try their luck! 100 laps of FULL THROTTLE action chasing a whopping $10,000 to WIN! So come join us for one of the BIGGEST nights of the year! We want to thank all of these great sponsors… Mike Scott Plumbing, All American Enterprises, Private Screens, R.O.W. Pressure Washing, Lowman Law Firm, Henley’s Grading, and Crockett’s Towing!