Bryson Carlbert takes home win in the growing Bandoleros class at 4-17 Southern Speedway

The Bandoleros class is starting to take Florida by Storm and a lot of kids out of Go Karts are getting there start in the big tracks in a bigger way than normal. Last Saturday night in his Second Start Bryson Carlbert took home his first win at 4-17 Southern Speedway. This class is growing and looks to have an average of 12-14 cars ready to start next season and all of us here at Sunshine State Racing are ready to follow this class.

Full Results:

Bandoleros

A Feature 1: 1. 11-Bryson Carlbert[2]; 2. 38-Gerald White III[1]; 3. 75-Allee Johnson[3]

Heat 1: 1. 38-Gerald White III[1]; 2. 11-Bryson Carlbert[2]; 3. 75-Allee Johnson[3]