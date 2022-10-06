As we are all aware, Hurricane Ian caused massive amounts of destruction in Florida. To our race families, to our race family businesses and to our tracks.

Joe and Janet Gentry after assessing the damage has advised “THE SHOW MUST GO ON”. We are fully committed to having 4-17 repaired and ready for the Bigley Memorial 128 on 11/26/2022. We all will be taking that weekend as a bright spot and look forward to welcoming in all the new and familiar faces of drivers, crews and fans.

With that being said, we are looking for marketing partners, contingency sponsors and anyone who wants to help out to make sure this event is one to remember.

Drivers, get those registrations in! We appreciate you all.

Stay tuned to 4-17 Southern Speedway and Sunshine State Racing for more updates!!

LET’S GO RACING!!!