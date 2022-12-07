This Saturday night we will cap off our 2022 season with a huge night of racing all for a good cause. Super Late Models will be making their debut in the charity racing running Twin 50’s as well as the Pro Trucks going for Twin 50’s, Pure stocks 30, A Mods 30, Crown Vic’s 30, Scramblers 30 & Mini Cup 25. No where else can you see 7 classes racing for 345 laps all for a good cause. Special start time as well to get all of this in.

Grandstands open at 4:00

Qualifying is at 4:30 for Late models & trucks

We can not thank our sponsors enough that help make this happen and put more money towards the kids in need. If you are in need of any of their services please give them a call as they support the racing community.

Main Line Fleet Maintenance

Smith Drywall

Sunshine State Racing and Karnac.com will have all your coverage all weekend long