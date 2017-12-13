Winter Freeze to be ran under 2017 rules package; shock announcement forthcoming

Officials with the FASTRAK Racing Series have announced that the season opening event, the Winter Freeze, at Screven Motor Speedway on February 9th and 10th will be ran under the 2017 rules package. FASTRAK holds its annual rules meeting in conjunction with the Night of Champions annual awards banquet on January 27th, just two weeks before the Winter Freeze.

“Our rules meeting is only two weeks before the Winter Freeze,” stated FASTRAK founder Stan Lester, “it just wouldn’t be fair to ask to teams to make changes that quickly.”

FASTRAK is looking to make a monumental change to the shocks and springs for 2018, in a concentrated effort to lower the costs associated with shocks. Officials have gathered information and input from shock companies, tracks, and drivers. This process culminated at the Performance Racing Industry trade show over the weekend in Indianapolis, where FASTRAK meet with several industry leaders regarding shocks. FASTRAK officials will be reviewing all information with sanctioned tracks and make a final decision in the coming week.

“We have collected a lot of information on shocks and now we have our options,” continued Lester, “we will be presenting those options to our tracks and make a decision together. We should have the answer everyone has been waiting for no later than early next week.”

Drivers and teams are encouraged to attend to the Night of Champions banquet and attend the annual rules meeting, which takes place earlier in the day on January 27th. All those wishing to attend must make their reservations at the Double Tree Park Vista in Gatlinburg, TN no later than December 26th. Attendees must also call the FASTRAK Corporate Office to reserve their tickets, which are $35 per plate.

— FASTRAK PR