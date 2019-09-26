Southern All Stars Head to SMS Saturday, September 28th for $7,500 to win; Also Hall of Fame Inductees (Autographs) & Points Champions

The next event at Smoky Mountain Speedway will be the final event of the 2019 season with the King of the Mountain Fall Classic on Saturday, September 28. The Southern All-Stars, Kajun Mini Stocks, limited late models, and sportsman late models will be in action. It will also be Hall of Fame Night as the newest members of the track’s hall of fame will be inducted.

The Southern All-Stars will take to the speedway competing in a one-night, $7,500 to win race. David Breazeale is the current SAS points leader over Zach Leonhardi, Riley Hickman, Billy Franklin, and Mark Dodson. Ricky Weiss won the last Southern All-Stars race at Smoky Mountain in April. Shanon Buckingham, Ricky Weiss, Vic Hill, Tommy Kerr, Ryan King, David Crabtree, and Dakotah Knuckles are just some of the drivers expected.

The Kajun Mini Stock Association returns for their second race in 2019 at Smoky Mountain Speedway. They will be racing for $1,500 to win. Tim Ladd won the previous race in March.

The limited late models will be competing in their final point race of the season for $1,200 to win. Chase King leads Austin Neely in the limited late models for the championship where drivers must have perfect attendance to be eligible for the track championship. Cory Hedgecock is second in points, but is not eligible for the championship due to missing one race to start the season.

The sportsman late models will also be racing in their final point race for $800 to win. Jed Emert holds the lead over Jake Whitehead. Jaylon Shannon, Joshua Sneed, and Bryan Cooper round out the to 5 in points. Ten drivers have had perfect attendance heading into the final race.

Halls Service Center – Tire Pros in Halls is giving a $100 bonus to the fast qualifier in all four divisions. Halls Service Center is located on Cunningham Road.

Following the limited late model and sportsman late models features, the track champions in each division will be recognized with a trophy, points money, and other contingency awards. Drivers in both divisions that competed in every race will also be recognized with points money and contingency awards.

It is also Hall of Fame Night as the 2019 class of the Smoky Mountain Speedway will be inducted into the track’s hall of fame. Jeff Purvis, Joey Standridge, Tony Presley, Sam Giles, and Roy Gibson will each be inducted during a ceremony that will take place right after qualifying and before heat race action. The approximate time is 7:45 for the ceremony. There will also be legends of the sport and current drivers on hand to sign autographs for fans from 5:00 until 6:00. Herman Goddard, Randy Bethea, and Rocky Estes are some of the legends that will meet the fans.

A number of special prizes will be available for fans throughout the evening. The fan with the dirtiest vehicle in the parking lot will win a certificate from Zip’s Car Wash for six months of unlimited car washes at any area Zip’s Car Wash location.

Pit gates will open at 2:00. Grandstand and tier parking gates will open at 3:00. The driver’s meeting is scheduled for 6:05 and hot laps will begin at 6:20.

Grandstand ticket prices are $20 for adults, kids 6-11 are $5, and children 5 and under are free. Tier parking tickets are $25 for adults, kids 6-11 are $10, and children 5 and under are free. Pit passes are $35 for adults, kids 11 and under are $15. Minors 18 and under must submit a Minor Release and Waiver of Liability form signed by parent/legal guardian. If form is not signed in the presence of an Smoky Mountain Speedway official, it must be notarized. Forms can be downloaded from the track’s web site

Smoky Mountain Speedway is located 12 miles south of Maryville, Tennessee. From Maryville, take Highway 411 south for 10 miles and turn left onto Brick Mill Road. Follow Brick Mill Road for approximately 2 miles, the racetrack is on the right. The first entrance is for grandstand parking. The second entrance is for tier parking and campground access. The pit entrance is the next right on Crye Road.

For additional information, contact the speedway at 865-856-8989 or visit www.SmokyMountainSpeedway.com. Keep up to date on the latest from Smoky Mountain Speedway by following on Facebook and Twitter.