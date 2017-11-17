SHORT TRACK U.S. NATIONALS RETURNS TO BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY IN 2018

Second Annual Event Puts Spotlight on the World’s Best Short Track Racers

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Nov. 16, 2017) – For the second consecutive season, the world’s best short track racers will descend upon The Last Great Colosseum when Bristol Motor Speedway again hosts the Short Track U.S. Nationals, May 18-20.

The second annual running of the signature event will be sanctioned by five different racing organizations and brings together six elite short track racing categories to compete on the high banks of The World’s Fastest Half-Mile in one spectacular weekend of action.

“Last year’s Short Track U.S. Nationals showcased an epic weekend of competitive racing in six different categories,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager at Bristol Motor Speedway. “Seeing the best-of-the-best in the short track racing world take to the signature high banks of Bristol was a sight to behold. We anticipate this to be an even better event in 2018.”

Champion Racing Association powered by JEGS (CRA), who took the lead sanctioning role in developing this event, will be co-sanctioning the Super Late Model race with the ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS, The CARS Super Late Model Tour (CARS) and the Southern Super Series (SSS). CRA also will oversee the action for the crate late model event with their JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour presented by Chevrolet and the Street Stocks with their Lawrence Towing/CRA Street Stock Series. The CARS officials will oversee the Late Model Stock portion of the event with their CARS Late Model Stock Tour. The compacts will be organized and overseen by the Vore’s Compact Touring Series while the Modified portion of the weekend will be sanctioned by a Midwest based Touring Modified organization to be named at a later date. The Short Track U. S. Nationals is being presented by Vore’s Welding & Steel.

The inaugural event featured nearly 350 cars on track, leading the Short Track U.S. Nationals to join the likes of some of short track racing’s most revered events, including the prestigious Snowball Derby in Florida, Indiana’s famed Winchester 400 and Nashville’s All-American 400. The event featured 13 different winners who added their names to Bristol lore among multiple features in six divisions. Winners included soon-to-be fulltime NASCAR Cup Series driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace, Myatt Snider, Cole Williams and Chad Poole, among others.

Specific details of the event regarding daily schedules, additional racing information, parking and more will be released in the coming weeks. Information on tickets, camping and general details will be announced at a later date. Those who are interested can stay tuned to BMS’ social channels and www.BristolMotorSpeedway.com for updates.

Racers should follow the websites of the appropriate sanctioning bodies for more news and information as details are released.

