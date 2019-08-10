Magnolia Motor Speedway Features Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Columbus Nissan on Saturday, August 10

Columbus, Mississippi (8/09/19) – Magnolia Motor Speedway is featuring Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, August 10. The evening’s program is presented by Columbus Nissan.

On Saturday, August 10 a great night of family fun is on tap. The evening’s events include dirt track racing, kid’s bicycle races and Power Wheels Races. This is a very special night of racing that is our way of saying “thank you” to our amazing fans.

Adult grandstand admission is just $5 with Kids (ages 10-and-under) free.

The night’s racing program features the Ranch House Diner Factory Stocks Special ($500-to-Win/ $50-to-Start) PLUS Durrence Layne Late Models, Three Star Tire and Auto Street Stocks and Glenn’s BBQ and Fish Late Model Sportsman.

Please note, that due to a low turnout in the division there will be no Hot Shots.

On Saturday, August 10th the pit gate opens at 4:00 p.m. with the grandstand gates opening at 5:30 p.m. The driver’s meeting is at 7:00 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m.

Adult Grandstand admission is $5. Pit admission is $30.

For more information on this Saturday’s event, please call Johnny Stokes at 662-574-2572 or the Track at 662-240-3478 or visit www.MagnoliaDirt.com .