I-30 Speedway, Tri-State Speedway, Creek County Speedway up next for USMTS

LITTLE ROCK, Okla. (May 1)–The Best of the Best in dirt modified racing are back on the gas this weekend as the USMTS invades three race tracks in Arkansas and Oklahoma for a trio of blockbusters featuring both the USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup and Summit USMTS Southern Series.

Satisfy your need for speed when the demonic demons of dirt kick things off on Friday, May 4, for the long-awaited return to the I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. Then on Saturday, May 6, the mud-slinging monsters invade the mighty Tri-State Speedway in Pocola, Okla., for a second round of massive motorsports mayhem. Then on Sunday, May 6, the USMTS titans head to the Creek County Speedway in Kellyville, Okla., for the first-time ever at the bad-ass bullring located just south of Tulsa.

This weekend’s shows will be the final two-headed monster awarding points in both the national and southern campaigns. After Sunday, the Summit USMTS Southern Series will be silent until the series finale on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1-3, for the inaugural Summit Racing Equipment USMTS Southern Nationals at the Kennedale Speedway Park in Kennedale, Texas.

In the USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup, two wins and ten top-10 finishes in eleven starts has Tucson’s Jake O’Neil atop the championship standings over Johnny Scott, Dereck Ramirez, Lucas Schott and Stormy Scott. Johnny Scott is out front in the Summit USMTS Southern Series, followed by two-time USMTS national champ Rodney Sanders, Ramirez, Stormy Scott and Joe Duvall.

Other top contenders expected this weekend include Zack VanderBeek, Terry Phillips, Jake Timm, Logan Robertson, Adam Kates, Carlos Ahumada Jr., Philip Houston, Chris Clark, Lance Mari, Billy Vogel, Cade Dillard, R.C. Whitwell, Zane Ferrell, Austin Bonner, Manuel Williams Sr. and Manuel Williams II, plus many more.

The party gets started on Friday, May 4, when the USMTS invades the I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark., for the first time since June 10, 2009. Jack Sullivan won the first of five events at the high-banked 1/4-mile clay oval back in 2005. Other former winners here include Mike Bowers, Michael Robertson, Johnny Bone Jr. and Steve Whiteaker Jr.

Gates open 5 p.m., hot laps start at 7:30 and racing begins at 8. Tickets are $20, kids ages 6-12 are just $2 and children under 6 get in for free. Pit passes are $35. On-track action will also feature Super Stocks and Mod-Lights.

Race fans can get coupons good for $2 off adult spectator admission on race day at the Casey’s General Store location in Perryville.

The I-30 Speedway is located 7.0 miles southwest of Little Rock on I-30 at exit 126 (County Line Rd.), then south to frontage road, then east (12297 I-30 # A, Little Rock, AR 72209). For more information, call (501) 455-4567 or check out www.i-30speedway.com.

The USMTS tackles the Tri-State Speedway in Pocola, Okla., on Saturday, May 5. Eddie Martin was the winner here when the series made their maiden voyage to the facility just across the border from Fort Smith, Ark., on June 3, 2008. In the three visits since then in 2009, 2010 and 2011, Jason Hughes was the winner.

Grandstand gates will swing open at 6 p.m. and racing will commence two hours later at 8 p.m. General admission spectator tickets are $20. Military veterans, law enforcements, seniors 65 and older and juniors ages 12-16 get in for $15. Kids under 12 are free. Pit passes are $35. Factory Stocks and Out-Pace USRA B-Mods will join the USMTS Modifieds on the card.

Race fans can get coupons good for $2 off adult spectator admission on race day at Casey’s General Stores locations in Pocola, Poteau, Sallisaw and Spiro, plus stores in Barling, Charleston, Fort Smith, Greenwood, Lavaca, Mansfield and Van Buren in Arkansas.

The Tri-State Speedway is a high-banked 3/8-mile clay oval located 1.6 miles west of the Arkansas-Oklahoma State line on US 271, then 0.3 mile north (3435 1705 W, Race Track Rd, Pocola, OK 74902). For more information, call (918) 575-1369 or check out www.tri-statespeedway.com online.

The Creek County Speedway was built in 1986, and for the first time on Sunday, May 6, the bullring that’s been delivering high-octane excitement to fans in the Tulsa, Okla., area will see the stars and cars of the biggest modified series on the planet.

Gates will open 5 p.m., hot laps hit the dirt at 6:30 and the first green flag gets unfurled at 7 p.m. General admission spectator tickets are $20, kids ages 8-14 are $10 and children under 8 get in for free. Pit passes are $35. The event will also feature the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series with both Restricted and A-Class Micros in action.

Fans can get $2 discount coupons on race day at Casey’s General Stores locations in Broken Arrow, Claremore, Collinsville, Jenks, Owasso and Skiatook.

The Creek County Speedway is a slightly-banked 1/4-mile dirt oval located southwest of Tulsa on I-44 to exit 211, then 0.3 mile south on SR 33, then 1.0 mile west on SR 66 (18450 OK-66, Kellyville, OK 74039). For more information, call (515) 832-7944 and see www.creekcountyspeedway.co on the World Wide Web.

For those unable to be there in person, every lap of every race in every division all three nights will be broadcast live on www.RacinDirt.com.

To learn more about the United States Modified Touring Series, visit www.usmts.com online or call 515-832-7944. You can also like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/usmts, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usmts and Instagram at www.instagram.com/usmts or subscribe to our YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/usmtstv. Keep up to speed with everything USMTS by joining our email list at www.usmts.com/subscribe.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

USMTS OFFICIAL SPONSORS: Alpinestars, American Racer Racing Tires, Argo Manufacturing, Casey’s General Stores, Chevrolet Performance, CP-Carrillo, Deatherage Opticians, Eibach Springs, Fast Shafts, Intercomp, Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts, KSE Racing Products, Leaf Racewear & Safety Equipment, Malvern Bank, Mesilla Valley Transportation, MSD Performance, Nitroquest Media, Pace Performance, RacinDirt.com, S&S Fishing & Rental, Summit Racing Equipment, VP Racing Fuels.

USMTS PARTICIPATING SPONSORS: Arizona Sport Shirts, ASi Racewear, Boubin Tire & Automotive, Brodix Cylinder Heads, Duvall Electric, Eagle Moon Farm, ElbowsUp.com, Evolution Powersports, Oreo Cookies, PBM Performance Products, Production Jars, Rancho Milagro Racing, River’s Edge Scrap Management, Snickers, Spike Hardcore Energy, Top of the World Ranch, YouDirt.com.

USMTS CONTINGENCY SPONSORS: 905 Ink, AFCO Racing Products, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, BSB Manufacturing, Champ Pans, Edelbrock, FK Rod Ends, Forty9 Designs, Genesis Racing Shocks, GRT Race Cars, Holley Performance Products, Hooker Harness, Integra Shocks & Springs, Keyser Manufacturing, Maxima Racing Oils, Mr. Gasket, Out-Pace Racing Products, QA1, RacerWebsite.com, Real Racing Wheels, RHRSwag.com, Simpson Performance Products, Swift Springs, Sybesma Graphics, Tire Demon, Wehrs Machine & Race Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes.