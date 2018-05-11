COMP Cams Super Late Models Invade Magnolia Motor Speedway this Saturday

Columbus, Mississippi (05/10/18) The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Super Late Models roll into Magnolia Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 12 to do battle for a $2,500 top prize at the 3/8-mile oval.

A complete Weekly Racing Series Event will accompany the program.

Jack Sullivan, Robert Baker, Hunter Rasdon, B.J. Robinson, Robby Moore, Tanner Kellick, Gavin Landers, Austin Theiss, and David Payne round out the current standings.

In the Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year battle Tanner Kellick holds a four-marker advantage over Robby Moore. Austin Theiss is eight points removed from the top spot with Travis Ashley and Jake Davis rounding out the battle.

As always, no Mississippi invasion is easy as the home state contingent are some of the toughest that the series faces all year. Drivers, which include Brian Rickman, Rick Rickman, Chad Thrash, Spencer Hughes, Scott Dedwylder, Neil Baggett, Doug Showah, Jamie Tollison and more, will be looking to keep the top cash at home.

On Saturday, May 12 the MAG will Feature Super Late Models battling for $2,500-to-win/ $400-to-start on a program that will include NeSmith Late Models, Street Stocks, Factory Stocks and Late Model Sportsman.

The driver’s meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. sharp on Saturday with racing action starting at 7:00 p.m.

The Pit Gate will open at 3:00 p.m., with Grandstands opening at 5:00 p.m.

Saturday Grandstand Admission for adults is $20.00 with Kids (ages 10 and under) FREE with a paying adult.



Saturday Pit Admission for adults is $35.00 with Kids (ages 6-10) $25.00 and Kids (ages 5 and under) FREE with a paying adult.

Speedzone Parking will be an additional $20.00 a car, PLUS the purchase of grandstand pass(es).

For More information please call the track at 662-240-3478 or Johnny Stokes at 662-574-2572 or visit the track website at www.MagnoliaDirt.com .