B J Parker Memorial to End Southern All Star Season At Talladega Short Track October 12th $4,200 To Win

FAYETTEVILLE, TN—The Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series presented by MaxFab will end the 2019 campaign this Saturday night October 12th at the Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, AL., during the annual NASCAR visit to the area with the B J Parker Memorial paying tribute to the founder of the Southern All Stars with a 42 lap $4,200 to win event.

This race is in honor to the man that started the Southern All Star Racing Series back in 1983 with a vision of giving the working man and area racers an opportunity to make a little more money running some bigger regional events as well as giving race tracks that can’t hold a national event a chance to hold a regional event and make a little money in doing so.

That is basically the same philosophy that is still with the series today as it completes its 36th year of racing and will be crowning a new series champion Saturday night at Talladega Short Track.

David Breazeale of Four Corners, MS., has all but locked up the series title and will be in action as well as Zach Leonhardi of Cartersville, GA., who has won the Cruise with the Champions/Dirtondirt.com rookie of the year, Billy Franklin of Alabaster, Al., Riley Hickman of Ooltewah, TN., Mark Dodson of Caledonia, MS., these drivers plus many more regional super drivers are expected to be in action.

Local Talladega drivers are always tough to beat as Dallas Cooper heads that list along with Tim Roszell, Terry Smith, Dillon Tidmore, and many more.

Pit gates will open at 3pm with drivers meeting 6:30pm hot laps 7pm race time 8pm

For track information www.talladegashorttrack.com

For more information concerning the Southern All Stars contact Lynn Acklin – General Manager: 256-924-4546 www.sasdirt.com

Tire Rule: Hoosier 1350, 1600, 70.

Entry Fee: $110

Purse: Purse: 1. $4,200; 2. $2,000; 3. $1,000; 4. $900; 5.$800; 6.$700; 7.$600; 8.$550; 9.$525; 10.$500; 11.$450; 12.$425; 13.$400; 14.$400; 15.$400; 16.$400; 17.$400; 18.$400; 19.$400; 20.$400; 21. $400; 22. $400; 23. $400; 24. $400

2019 SOUTHERN ALL STAR POINTS STANDINGS PRESENTED BY MAXFAB: 1.David Breazeale 1288; 2.Zach Leonhardi 1224; 3.Billy Franklin 978; 4.Mark Dodson 944; 5.Riley Hickman 932; 6.Ashton Winger 630; 7.Austin Arnold 398; 8.Michael Page 474; 9.Andrew Littleton 410; 10.Joseph Joiner 372