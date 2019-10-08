Lucas Oil Late Models Head South to Georgia

BATAVIA, Ohio (October 8, 2019) – The stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series have Georgia on their minds. The tour returns to the Peach State this weekend for two back-to-back events at Dixie Speedway on Saturday and Rome International Speedway on Sunday. Dixie Speedway is a 3/8-mile semi-banked, clay oval, located in Woodstock, Ga. The Lucas Oil Dixie Shootout on Saturday, October 12th will feature a complete program of: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. Recognized as the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile Oval,” Rome International Speedway is located in Northwest Georgia at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains – just a short drive from Dixie Speedway. On Sunday night, October 13th the Lucas Oil Rome Showdown will include: Miller Welders Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $10,000-to-win main event. In addition to the pulse-pounding action of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the competition at both venues each night will include: Econo Bombers, Sportsman, Crates, Steel Head/525, and Stinger cars. For tickets and more information on both events, visit: www.dixiespeedway.com or call (770) 926-5315. Jonathan Davenport of Blairsville, Ga. leads the current Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings over Tim McCreadie. Josh Richards, Tyler Erb, and Jimmy Owens complete the top-five. With only three events remaining on the 2019 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series campaign, this upcoming weekend’s events will be crucial in the current points battle. For the latest breaking news concerning the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, including the latest series standings, tour schedule, driver information, and much more visit: www.lucasdirt.com. Track and Event Information:Dixie SpeedwayPhone Number: 770-926-5315Location: 150 Dixie Drive, Woodstock, GA 30189GPS Coordinates: Latitude: 34.08914 – Longitude: -84.56119Directions: I-75 to exit 277, then 6 miles east on SR 92, then north (3/4 mile east of SR 205)Website: www.dixiespeedway.comRome International SpeedwayPhone Number: 706-235-2541Location: 1900 Chulio Rd. SE, Rome, GA 30161GPS Coordinates: Latitude: 34.20123 – Longitude: -85.11039Directions: 4 miles east of Rome on US 411, then 1.5 miles south on Wilbanks Road, then 0.3 miles east on Chulio RoadWebsite: www.dixiespeedway.com/RomeLucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib 28.5 1350, DRS 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier 03, LM40

