2019 FASTRAK World Championship will Pay $50,000 to Win

At the annual FASTRAK Night of Champions, which saw a crowd of over 200 attendees, Virginia Motor Speedway representative Dave Seay announced a total purse of $158,075 for the 2019 FASTRAK World Championship at Virginia Motor Speedway. The winner of the richest Chevrolet Performance Late Model event ever will be awarded $50,000. The event will coincide with the celebration of the Jamaica, VA track’s 50th anniversary.

“We want to take Pro Late Model racing, with FASTRAK, to the next level” said Seay, “We hope that you’ll make plans now to be there for the 2019 FASTRAK World Championship.”

The 2019 FASTRAK World Championship will pay $2,050 to start and feature non-qualifiers races for those not making the feature event. The goal is to have more cars competing for money, in what is already considered the biggest stage in Chevrolet Performance Late Model racing. The 2017 FASTRAK World Championship saw 71 cars compete for a spot in the 24-car field.

“There has never been a $50,000 to win race for Pro Late Models,” said FASTRAK Founder Stan Lester, “Virginia Motor Speedway will always hold that title and I can’t thank Bill Sawyer enough.”

Additionally, a change for the 2018 FASTRAK World Championship was announced. This season will see more drivers given the opportunity to race for money with the addition of at least one non-qualifiers race. More non-qualifiers races could be added, depending on the number of participants. The program will be all late models, the final format will be announced at a later date.

The FASTRAK World Challenge, a $5,000 to win race for FASTRAK members only, will still take place on the Friday before the FASTRAK World Championship. Members must compete in a minimum of ten FASTRAK sanctioned events to be eligible for the World Challenge.

The 2018 FASTRAK World Challenge is scheduled for September 14th and the $20,000 to win 2018 FASTRAK World Championship is September 15th. The rain date is scheduled for September 16th.

Full Purse – 2019 FASTRAK World Championship

1) $50,000; 2) $20,000; 3) $10,000; 4) $9,000; 5) $8,000; 6) $7,000; 7) $6,000; 8) $5,000; 9) $4,500; 10) $4,000; 11) $3,500; 12) $3,250; 13) $3,000; 14) $2,750; 15) $2,500; 16) $2,400; 17) $2,300; 18) $2,250; 19) $2,200; 20) $2,150; 21) $2,100; 22) $2,075; 23) $2,050; 24) $2,050 Total: $158,075