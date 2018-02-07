Stremme Strong In DIRTcar Nationals Opener

Second Career Win in DIRTcar UMP Modifieds at Volusia Speedway Park
BARBERVILLE, FL — Feb. 6, 2018 — The premier drivers and teams within the DIRTcar UMP Modified ranks from across North America converged to Volusia Speedway Park (FL) for night number one of the 47th Annual DIRTcar Nationals. A stellar field of 65 teams made their way to the Sunshine State to compete in the first of seven straight nights of competition for the open-wheeled weekly warriors. David Stremme, originally from South Bend, IN and now calls Mooresville, NC home, shot out to the lead on the opening lap from his third starting spot and held off two-time defending DIRTcar Nationals Champion, Nick Hoffman to score his second career Gator.
“We were pretty good tonight, but I feel like we still have a lot of work to do. We’re just ok and we know that. Its only night one,” Offered the 40-year-old owner of Lethal Chassis after his victory. “Things will change quite a bit the rest of the week and the competition here is pretty strong. Real happy though, have to thank all the sponsors. Definitely Penske Racing Shocks. This is the first race with them on the car, so we’re pretty proud of that.” He added.
The first Feature of the DIRTcar Nationals would see NASCAR Xfinity Series star, Justin Allgaier and Hoffman lead the mammoth 28-car field to chief starter, Dave Farney’s green flag to begin their 20-lap Feature. Stremme, who started on the inside of the third row, quickly shot around the front row and grabbed the early advantage while the rest of the field jockeyed for position. Hoffman fell back to as far as fifth, before regrouping and picking off cars one by one until he got back up to second.
As the laps clicked off, Hoffman closed the gap on Stremme and caught a break when the caution flag flew with just a single lap to go. That set up a one-lap shootout between Stremme and Hoffman and on the restart, Stremme got the jump on both Hoffman and Allgaier, who was running in the third spot. Stremme would get away from both and cross the stripe first en route to his first DIRTcar Nationals Feature win since the 2015 season and second of his career.
Hoffman settled for second as Kyle Strickler, who won one of the three Last Chance Showdowns to get into the show, started 19th and completed the podium finishers. Chase Collins, who started 13th, finished fourth as Zeke McKenzie, who started 11th, finished off the top five. NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series regular, Justin Haley was sixth after starting 25th while Kenny Wallace, Michael Long, K.C. Burdette and Allgaier, who faded on the last restart, were the top 10.
Night two for the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds will see the teams return for the next $1,000 payday. The Arctic Car All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars will race for their first of two nights of action before the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Cars race for three nights in a row starting on Friday, February 9th. For more information about the 47th annual DIRTcar Nationals and to order tickets, please call: 1 (844) DIRT-TIX or log onto the website located at: dirtcarnationals.com You can also follow the DIRTcar Nationals throughout the off-season and into the month of February by visiting the DIRTcar Nationals Social Media outlets. Just search for “DIRTcar Nationals” on both Facebook and Twitter for the very latest updates.
DIRTcar Nationals UMP Modified Results: Feb. 6, 2018
FEATURE (20 Laps ) – 1. David Stremme; 2. Nick Hoffman; 3. Kyle Strickler; 4. Chase Collins; 5. Zeke McKenzie; 6. Justin Haley; 7. Kenny Wallace; 8. Michael Long; 9. Kc Burdette; 10. Justin Allgaier; 11. Ray Bollinger;12. Tyler Evans; 13. Ryan Cripe; 14. Jason Brookover; 15. Larry Burkins; 16. Paul Niznik; 17. Tony Anderson; 18. Josh Rice; 19. Mike McKinney; 20. Jason Beaulieu; 21. Shon Flanary; 22. Todd Neiheiser; 23. Troy Johnson; 24. Jason Garver; 25. Jamie Carter; 26. Brian Ruhlman; 27. Rick Conoyer; 28. Ken Schrader;
Modifieds B-Feature 1
Driver Nbr
—————————— —–
1. Kyle Strickler 8
Mooresville, Nc
2. Troy Johnson 2J
Sugar Grove, Pa
3. Justin Haley 99H
Mooresville, Nc
4. Matt Crafton 88
Mooresville, Nc
5. Allen Weisser 61
Peoria, Il
6. Frank Paladino 27
Lima, Oh
7. Hunt Gossum 99
Mayfield, Ky
8. Dugan Thye 11T
Burlington, Ia
9. Jesse Rupe 11R
Sophia, Wv
10. Gene Nicholas 11N
Lowell, Ar
11. Sean Monaghan 21
Starke, Fl
12. Jeff Solinger 7×7
Bumpass, Va
13. Ray Ciccarelli 83
Reisterstown, Md
14. Rick Weitekamp 89w
Springfield, Il
15. Austin Holcombe 8A
Elm City, Nc
16. Dustin Thayer 10T
Deleon Springs, Fl
Modifieds B-Feature 2
Driver Nbr
—————————— —–
1. Jamie Carter 15c
Jacksonville, Fl
2. Larry Burkins 54
St. Augustine, Fl
3. Tyler Evans 17T
Mineral Wells, Wv
4. Ray Bollinger 77
Kewanee, Il
5. Joey Miller 15
Lakeville, Mn
6. Dave Baldwin 6B
Perrysville, In
7. Ricky Arms 4
Moss, Tn
8. Garrett Stewart 67
Leesburg, Fl
9. Michael McGee 11m
Mayville, Ny
10. Jeff Thomas 07
Petaluma, Ca
11. Jessie Hoskins 71
Longdale, Ok
12. Dave Jamison D4
Peebles, Oh
13. Ryan Beckett 58
Osferburg, Pa
14. Todd Souza 13
Aromas, Ca
15. Will Norris 71n
Bells, Tn
16. Tyler Nicely 25
Owensboro, Ky
Modifieds B-Feature 3
Driver Nbr
—————————— —–
1. Todd Neiheiser 72
Panama City, Fl
2. Ken Schrader 9
Concord, Nc
3. Paul Niznik 42
Medford, Wi
4. Will Long 45
Clayton, Nc
5. Blake Spalding 1
Watervliet, Mi
6. Lee Hobbs 22J
Mitchell, In
7. Brad Goff 41
Zanesville, Oh
8. Craig Shaw 4s
Dexter, Mn
9. Robbie Evans 17
Mineral Wells, Wv
10. Steve Stevenson 1x
St Jacob, Il
11. Dylan Browning 6
Jacksonville, Fl
12. Will Krup K9
Mt Carmel, Il
13. Brendan Rassell 01
Woonsocket, Sd
14. A.j. Fike 10
Galesburg, Il
15. Larry Mott 06Z
Leesburg, Fl
16. Gary Bentley A1
St Charles, Mo
17. Jesse Strange 85E
Marion, In
Modifieds Heat 1
Driver Nbr
—————————— —–
1. Nick Hoffman 2
Mooresville, Nc
2. Brian Ruhlman 49
Clarklake, Mi
3. Chase Collins 2×4
Jacksonville, Fl
4. Justin Haley 99H
Mooresville, Nc
5. Troy Johnson 2J
Sugar Grove, Pa
6. Hunt Gossum 99
Mayfield, Ky
7. Dugan Thye 11T
Burlington, Ia
8. Allen Weisser 61
Peoria, Il
9. Sean Monaghan 21
Starke, Fl
10. Kyle Strickler 8
Mooresville, Nc
11. Dustin Thayer 10T
Deleon Springs, Fl
Modifieds Heat 2
Driver Nbr
—————————— —–
1. Justin Allgaier 7
Springfield, Il
2. Mike McKinney 96m
Plainfield, Il
3. Kc Burdette 44KC
Parkersburg, Wv
4. Matt Crafton 88
Mooresville, Nc
5. Frank Paladino 27
Lima, Oh
6. Gene Nicholas 11N
Lowell, Ar
7. Ray Ciccarelli 83
Reisterstown, Md
8. Jeff Solinger 7×7
Bumpass, Va
9. Jesse Rupe 11R
Sophia, Wv
10. Austin Holcombe 8A
Elm City, Nc
11. Rick Weitekamp 89w
Springfield, Il
Modifieds Heat 3
Driver Nbr
—————————— —–
1. David Stremme 35
Mooresville, Nc
2. Shon Flanary 98
Surgoinsville, Tn
3. Michael Long 18L
Fowler, Il
4. Jamie Carter 15c
Jacksonville, Fl
5. Dave Baldwin 6B
Perrysville, In
6. Ricky Arms 4
Moss, Tn
7. Larry Burkins 54
St. Augustine, Fl
8. Dave Jamison D4
Peebles, Oh
9. Joey Miller 15
Lakeville, Mn
10. Jeff Thomas 07
Petaluma, Ca
11. Tyler Nicely 25
Owensboro, Ky
Modifieds Heat 4
Driver Nbr
—————————— —–
1. Ryan Cripe 23
North Manchester, In
2. Rick Conoyer 14C
St Peters, Mo
3. Jason Garver 27G
Starke, Fl
4. Tyler Evans 17T
Mineral Wells, Wv
5. Garrett Stewart 67
Leesburg, Fl
6. Ray Bollinger 77
Kewanee, Il
7. Michael McGee 11m
Mayville, Ny
8. Jessie Hoskins 71
Longdale, Ok
9. Todd Souza 13
Aromas, Ca
10. Will Norris 71n
Bells, Tn
11. Ryan Beckett 58
Osferburg, Pa
Modifieds Heat 5
Driver Nbr
—————————— —–
1. Josh Rice 11
Verona, Ky
2. Zeke McKenzie 24z
Claypool, In
3. Tony Anderson 22T
Lima, Oh
4. Paul Niznik 42
Medford, Wi
5. Ken Schrader 9
Concord, Nc
6. Brad Goff 41
Zanesville, Oh
7. Craig Shaw 4s
Dexter, Mn
8. Lee Hobbs 22J
Mitchell, In
9. Blake Spalding 1
Watervliet, Mi
10. Brendan Rassell 01
Woonsocket, Sd
11. Larry Mott 06Z
Leesburg, Fl
Modifieds Heat 6
Driver Nbr
—————————— —–
1. Jason Beaulieu 90
Campbell River, Bc
2. Kenny Wallace 36
Imperial, Mo
3. Jason Brookover 28B
Washington, Wv
4. Todd Neiheiser 72
Panama City, Fl
5. Robbie Evans 17
Mineral Wells, Wv
6. Will Long 45
Clayton, Nc
7. Steve Stevenson 1x
St Jacob, Il
8. Dylan Browning 6
Jacksonville, Fl
9. Will Krup K9
Mt Carmel, Il
10. A.j. Fike 10
Galesburg, Il
11. Gary Bentley A1
St Charles, Mo
12. Jesse Strange 85E
Marion, In
Modifieds Qualifying 1
Driver Nbr
—————————— —–
1. Kyle Strickler 8
Mooresville, Nc
2. Brian Ruhlman 49
Clarklake, Mi
3. Nick Hoffman 2
Mooresville, Nc
4. Chase Collins 2×4
Jacksonville, Fl
5. Hunt Gossum 99
Mayfield, Ky
6. Troy Johnson 2J
Sugar Grove, Pa
7. Dugan Thye 11T
Burlington, Ia
8. Sean Monaghan 21
Starke, Fl
9. Dustin Thayer 10T
Deleon Springs, Fl
10. Allen Weisser 61
Peoria, Il
11. Justin Haley 99H
Mooresville, Nc
Modifieds Qualifying 2
Driver Nbr
—————————— —–
1. Kc Burdette 44KC
Parkersburg, Wv
2. Mike McKinney 96m
Plainfield, Il
3. Austin Holcombe 8A
Elm City, Nc
4. Justin Allgaier 7
Springfield, Il
5. Gene Nicholas 11N
Lowell, Ar
6. Frank Paladino 27
Lima, Oh
7. Matt Crafton 88
Mooresville, Nc
8. Ray Ciccarelli 83
Reisterstown, Md
9. Jeff Solinger 7×7
Bumpass, Va
10. Rick Weitekamp 89w
Springfield, Il
11. Jesse Rupe 11R
Sophia, Wv
Modifieds Qualifying 3
Driver Nbr
—————————— —–
1. Jamie Carter 15c
Jacksonville, Fl
2. David Stremme 35
Mooresville, Nc
3. Shon Flanary 98
Surgoinsville, Tn
4. Michael Long 18L
Fowler, Il
5. Tyler Nicely 25
Owensboro, Ky
6. Larry Burkins 54
St. Augustine, Fl
7. Dave Baldwin 6B
Perrysville, In
8. Dave Jamison D4
Peebles, Oh
9. Ricky Arms 4
Moss, Tn
10. Jeff Thomas 07
Petaluma, Ca
11. Joey Miller 15
Lakeville, Mn
Modifieds Qualifying 4
Driver Nbr
—————————— —–
1. Rick Conoyer 14C
St Peters, Mo
2. Garrett Stewart 67
Leesburg, Fl
3. Tyler Evans 17T
Mineral Wells, Wv
4. Ryan Cripe 23
North Manchester, In
5. Ray Bollinger 77
Kewanee, Il
6. Will Norris 71n
Bells, Tn
7. Jason Garver 27G
Starke, Fl
8. Jessie Hoskins 71
Longdale, Ok
9. Michael McGee 11m
Mayville, Ny
10. Ryan Beckett 58
Osferburg, Pa
11. Todd Souza 13
Aromas, Ca
Modifieds Qualifying 5
Driver Nbr
—————————— —–
1. Brad Goff 41
Zanesville, Oh
2. Zeke McKenzie 24z
Claypool, In
3. Paul Niznik 42
Medford, Wi
4. Tony Anderson 22T
Lima, Oh
5. Josh Rice 11
Verona, Ky
6. Ken Schrader 9
Concord, Nc
7. Blake Spalding 1
Watervliet, Mi
8. Craig Shaw 4s
Dexter, Mn
9. Brendan Rassell 01
Woonsocket, Sd
10. Larry Mott 06Z
Leesburg, Fl
11. Lee Hobbs 22J
Mitchell, In
Modifieds Qualifying 6
Driver Nbr
—————————— —–
1. Kenny Wallace 36
Imperial, Mo
2. Will Krup K9
Mt Carmel, Il
3. Jason Beaulieu 90
Campbell River, Bc
4. Jason Brookover 28B
Washington, Wv
5. Will Long 45
Clayton, Nc
6. Gary Bentley A1
St Charles, Mo
7. Dylan Browning 6
Jacksonville, Fl
8. A.j. Fike 10
Galesburg, Il
9. Steve Stevenson 1x
St Jacob, Il
10. Jesse Strange 85E
Marion, In
11. Robbie Evans 17
Mineral Wells, Wv