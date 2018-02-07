Stremme Strong In DIRTcar Nationals Opener

Second Career Win in DIRTcar UMP Modifieds at Volusia Speedway Park

BARBERVILLE, FL — Feb. 6, 2018 — The premier drivers and teams within the DIRTcar UMP Modified ranks from across North America converged to Volusia Speedway Park (FL) for night number one of the 47th Annual DIRTcar Nationals. A stellar field of 65 teams made their way to the Sunshine State to compete in the first of seven straight nights of competition for the open-wheeled weekly warriors. David Stremme, originally from South Bend, IN and now calls Mooresville, NC home, shot out to the lead on the opening lap from his third starting spot and held off two-time defending DIRTcar Nationals Champion, Nick Hoffman to score his second career Gator.

“We were pretty good tonight, but I feel like we still have a lot of work to do. We’re just ok and we know that. Its only night one,” Offered the 40-year-old owner of Lethal Chassis after his victory. “Things will change quite a bit the rest of the week and the competition here is pretty strong. Real happy though, have to thank all the sponsors. Definitely Penske Racing Shocks. This is the first race with them on the car, so we’re pretty proud of that.” He added.

The first Feature of the DIRTcar Nationals would see NASCAR Xfinity Series star, Justin Allgaier and Hoffman lead the mammoth 28-car field to chief starter, Dave Farney’s green flag to begin their 20-lap Feature. Stremme, who started on the inside of the third row, quickly shot around the front row and grabbed the early advantage while the rest of the field jockeyed for position. Hoffman fell back to as far as fifth, before regrouping and picking off cars one by one until he got back up to second.

As the laps clicked off, Hoffman closed the gap on Stremme and caught a break when the caution flag flew with just a single lap to go. That set up a one-lap shootout between Stremme and Hoffman and on the restart, Stremme got the jump on both Hoffman and Allgaier, who was running in the third spot. Stremme would get away from both and cross the stripe first en route to his first DIRTcar Nationals Feature win since the 2015 season and second of his career.

Hoffman settled for second as Kyle Strickler, who won one of the three Last Chance Showdowns to get into the show, started 19th and completed the podium finishers. Chase Collins, who started 13th, finished fourth as Zeke McKenzie, who started 11th, finished off the top five. NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series regular, Justin Haley was sixth after starting 25th while Kenny Wallace, Michael Long, K.C. Burdette and Allgaier, who faded on the last restart, were the top 10.

Night two for the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds will see the teams return for the next $1,000 payday. The Arctic Car All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars will race for their first of two nights of action before the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Cars race for three nights in a row starting on Friday, February 9th. For more information about the 47th annual DIRTcar Nationals and to order tickets, please call: 1 (844) DIRT-TIX or log onto the website located at: dirtcarnationals.com You can also follow the DIRTcar Nationals throughout the off-season and into the month of February by visiting the DIRTcar Nationals Social Media outlets. Just search for “DIRTcar Nationals” on both Facebook and Twitter for the very latest updates.

DIRTcar Nationals UMP Modified Results: Feb. 6, 2018

FEATURE (20 Laps ) – 1. David Stremme; 2. Nick Hoffman; 3. Kyle Strickler; 4. Chase Collins; 5. Zeke McKenzie; 6. Justin Haley; 7. Kenny Wallace; 8. Michael Long; 9. Kc Burdette; 10. Justin Allgaier; 11. Ray Bollinger;12. Tyler Evans; 13. Ryan Cripe; 14. Jason Brookover; 15. Larry Burkins; 16. Paul Niznik; 17. Tony Anderson; 18. Josh Rice; 19. Mike McKinney; 20. Jason Beaulieu; 21. Shon Flanary; 22. Todd Neiheiser; 23. Troy Johnson; 24. Jason Garver; 25. Jamie Carter; 26. Brian Ruhlman; 27. Rick Conoyer; 28. Ken Schrader;

Modifieds B-Feature 1

Driver Nbr

—————————— —–

1. Kyle Strickler 8

Mooresville, Nc

2. Troy Johnson 2J

Sugar Grove, Pa

3. Justin Haley 99H

Mooresville, Nc

4. Matt Crafton 88

Mooresville, Nc

5. Allen Weisser 61

Peoria, Il

6. Frank Paladino 27

Lima, Oh

7. Hunt Gossum 99

Mayfield, Ky

8. Dugan Thye 11T

Burlington, Ia

9. Jesse Rupe 11R

Sophia, Wv

10. Gene Nicholas 11N

Lowell, Ar

11. Sean Monaghan 21

Starke, Fl

12. Jeff Solinger 7×7

Bumpass, Va

13. Ray Ciccarelli 83

Reisterstown, Md

14. Rick Weitekamp 89w

Springfield, Il

15. Austin Holcombe 8A

Elm City, Nc

16. Dustin Thayer 10T

Deleon Springs, Fl

Modifieds B-Feature 2

Driver Nbr

—————————— —–

1. Jamie Carter 15c

Jacksonville, Fl

2. Larry Burkins 54

St. Augustine, Fl

3. Tyler Evans 17T

Mineral Wells, Wv

4. Ray Bollinger 77

Kewanee, Il

5. Joey Miller 15

Lakeville, Mn

6. Dave Baldwin 6B

Perrysville, In

7. Ricky Arms 4

Moss, Tn

8. Garrett Stewart 67

Leesburg, Fl

9. Michael McGee 11m

Mayville, Ny

10. Jeff Thomas 07

Petaluma, Ca

11. Jessie Hoskins 71

Longdale, Ok

12. Dave Jamison D4

Peebles, Oh

13. Ryan Beckett 58

Osferburg, Pa

14. Todd Souza 13

Aromas, Ca

15. Will Norris 71n

Bells, Tn

16. Tyler Nicely 25

Owensboro, Ky

Modifieds B-Feature 3

Driver Nbr

—————————— —–

1. Todd Neiheiser 72

Panama City, Fl

2. Ken Schrader 9

Concord, Nc

3. Paul Niznik 42

Medford, Wi

4. Will Long 45

Clayton, Nc

5. Blake Spalding 1

Watervliet, Mi

6. Lee Hobbs 22J

Mitchell, In

7. Brad Goff 41

Zanesville, Oh

8. Craig Shaw 4s

Dexter, Mn

9. Robbie Evans 17

Mineral Wells, Wv

10. Steve Stevenson 1x

St Jacob, Il

11. Dylan Browning 6

Jacksonville, Fl

12. Will Krup K9

Mt Carmel, Il

13. Brendan Rassell 01

Woonsocket, Sd

14. A.j. Fike 10

Galesburg, Il

15. Larry Mott 06Z

Leesburg, Fl

16. Gary Bentley A1

St Charles, Mo

17. Jesse Strange 85E

Marion, In

Modifieds Heat 1

Driver Nbr

—————————— —–

1. Nick Hoffman 2

Mooresville, Nc

2. Brian Ruhlman 49

Clarklake, Mi

3. Chase Collins 2×4

Jacksonville, Fl

4. Justin Haley 99H

Mooresville, Nc

5. Troy Johnson 2J

Sugar Grove, Pa

6. Hunt Gossum 99

Mayfield, Ky

7. Dugan Thye 11T

Burlington, Ia

8. Allen Weisser 61

Peoria, Il

9. Sean Monaghan 21

Starke, Fl

10. Kyle Strickler 8

Mooresville, Nc

11. Dustin Thayer 10T

Deleon Springs, Fl

Modifieds Heat 2

Driver Nbr

—————————— —–

1. Justin Allgaier 7

Springfield, Il

2. Mike McKinney 96m

Plainfield, Il

3. Kc Burdette 44KC

Parkersburg, Wv

4. Matt Crafton 88

Mooresville, Nc

5. Frank Paladino 27

Lima, Oh

6. Gene Nicholas 11N

Lowell, Ar

7. Ray Ciccarelli 83

Reisterstown, Md

8. Jeff Solinger 7×7

Bumpass, Va

9. Jesse Rupe 11R

Sophia, Wv

10. Austin Holcombe 8A

Elm City, Nc

11. Rick Weitekamp 89w

Springfield, Il

Modifieds Heat 3

Driver Nbr

—————————— —–

1. David Stremme 35

Mooresville, Nc

2. Shon Flanary 98

Surgoinsville, Tn

3. Michael Long 18L

Fowler, Il

4. Jamie Carter 15c

Jacksonville, Fl

5. Dave Baldwin 6B

Perrysville, In

6. Ricky Arms 4

Moss, Tn

7. Larry Burkins 54

St. Augustine, Fl

8. Dave Jamison D4

Peebles, Oh

9. Joey Miller 15

Lakeville, Mn

10. Jeff Thomas 07

Petaluma, Ca

11. Tyler Nicely 25

Owensboro, Ky

Modifieds Heat 4

Driver Nbr

—————————— —–

1. Ryan Cripe 23

North Manchester, In

2. Rick Conoyer 14C

St Peters, Mo

3. Jason Garver 27G

Starke, Fl

4. Tyler Evans 17T

Mineral Wells, Wv

5. Garrett Stewart 67

Leesburg, Fl

6. Ray Bollinger 77

Kewanee, Il

7. Michael McGee 11m

Mayville, Ny

8. Jessie Hoskins 71

Longdale, Ok

9. Todd Souza 13

Aromas, Ca

10. Will Norris 71n

Bells, Tn

11. Ryan Beckett 58

Osferburg, Pa

Modifieds Heat 5

Driver Nbr

—————————— —–

1. Josh Rice 11

Verona, Ky

2. Zeke McKenzie 24z

Claypool, In

3. Tony Anderson 22T

Lima, Oh

4. Paul Niznik 42

Medford, Wi

5. Ken Schrader 9

Concord, Nc

6. Brad Goff 41

Zanesville, Oh

7. Craig Shaw 4s

Dexter, Mn

8. Lee Hobbs 22J

Mitchell, In

9. Blake Spalding 1

Watervliet, Mi

10. Brendan Rassell 01

Woonsocket, Sd

11. Larry Mott 06Z

Leesburg, Fl

Modifieds Heat 6

Driver Nbr

—————————— —–

1. Jason Beaulieu 90

Campbell River, Bc

2. Kenny Wallace 36

Imperial, Mo

3. Jason Brookover 28B

Washington, Wv

4. Todd Neiheiser 72

Panama City, Fl

5. Robbie Evans 17

Mineral Wells, Wv

6. Will Long 45

Clayton, Nc

7. Steve Stevenson 1x

St Jacob, Il

8. Dylan Browning 6

Jacksonville, Fl

9. Will Krup K9

Mt Carmel, Il

10. A.j. Fike 10

Galesburg, Il

11. Gary Bentley A1

St Charles, Mo

12. Jesse Strange 85E

Marion, In

Modifieds Qualifying 1

Driver Nbr

—————————— —–

1. Kyle Strickler 8

Mooresville, Nc

2. Brian Ruhlman 49

Clarklake, Mi

3. Nick Hoffman 2

Mooresville, Nc

4. Chase Collins 2×4

Jacksonville, Fl

5. Hunt Gossum 99

Mayfield, Ky

6. Troy Johnson 2J

Sugar Grove, Pa

7. Dugan Thye 11T

Burlington, Ia

8. Sean Monaghan 21

Starke, Fl

9. Dustin Thayer 10T

Deleon Springs, Fl

10. Allen Weisser 61

Peoria, Il

11. Justin Haley 99H

Mooresville, Nc

Modifieds Qualifying 2

Driver Nbr

—————————— —–

1. Kc Burdette 44KC

Parkersburg, Wv

2. Mike McKinney 96m

Plainfield, Il

3. Austin Holcombe 8A

Elm City, Nc

4. Justin Allgaier 7

Springfield, Il

5. Gene Nicholas 11N

Lowell, Ar

6. Frank Paladino 27

Lima, Oh

7. Matt Crafton 88

Mooresville, Nc

8. Ray Ciccarelli 83

Reisterstown, Md

9. Jeff Solinger 7×7

Bumpass, Va

10. Rick Weitekamp 89w

Springfield, Il

11. Jesse Rupe 11R

Sophia, Wv

Modifieds Qualifying 3

Driver Nbr

—————————— —–

1. Jamie Carter 15c

Jacksonville, Fl

2. David Stremme 35

Mooresville, Nc

3. Shon Flanary 98

Surgoinsville, Tn

4. Michael Long 18L

Fowler, Il

5. Tyler Nicely 25

Owensboro, Ky

6. Larry Burkins 54

St. Augustine, Fl

7. Dave Baldwin 6B

Perrysville, In

8. Dave Jamison D4

Peebles, Oh

9. Ricky Arms 4

Moss, Tn

10. Jeff Thomas 07

Petaluma, Ca

11. Joey Miller 15

Lakeville, Mn

Modifieds Qualifying 4

Driver Nbr

—————————— —–

1. Rick Conoyer 14C

St Peters, Mo

2. Garrett Stewart 67

Leesburg, Fl

3. Tyler Evans 17T

Mineral Wells, Wv

4. Ryan Cripe 23

North Manchester, In

5. Ray Bollinger 77

Kewanee, Il

6. Will Norris 71n

Bells, Tn

7. Jason Garver 27G

Starke, Fl

8. Jessie Hoskins 71

Longdale, Ok

9. Michael McGee 11m

Mayville, Ny

10. Ryan Beckett 58

Osferburg, Pa

11. Todd Souza 13

Aromas, Ca

Modifieds Qualifying 5

Driver Nbr

—————————— —–

1. Brad Goff 41

Zanesville, Oh

2. Zeke McKenzie 24z

Claypool, In

3. Paul Niznik 42

Medford, Wi

4. Tony Anderson 22T

Lima, Oh

5. Josh Rice 11

Verona, Ky

6. Ken Schrader 9

Concord, Nc

7. Blake Spalding 1

Watervliet, Mi

8. Craig Shaw 4s

Dexter, Mn

9. Brendan Rassell 01

Woonsocket, Sd

10. Larry Mott 06Z

Leesburg, Fl

11. Lee Hobbs 22J

Mitchell, In

Modifieds Qualifying 6

Driver Nbr

—————————— —–

1. Kenny Wallace 36

Imperial, Mo

2. Will Krup K9

Mt Carmel, Il

3. Jason Beaulieu 90

Campbell River, Bc

4. Jason Brookover 28B

Washington, Wv

5. Will Long 45

Clayton, Nc

6. Gary Bentley A1

St Charles, Mo

7. Dylan Browning 6

Jacksonville, Fl

8. A.j. Fike 10

Galesburg, Il

9. Steve Stevenson 1x

St Jacob, Il

10. Jesse Strange 85E

Marion, In

11. Robbie Evans 17

Mineral Wells, Wv