“THE MAGIC MAN” MARK WHITENER WINS $5,000 OPEN WHEEL MODIFIED 75-LAP FEATURE TONIGHT AT EAST BAY RACEWAY PARK

January 27, 2018 – Tampa, FL – Mark Whitener pulls into Victory Lane while holding off a hard charging Kevin Adams who finished second and Bryan Bernhardt who finished third. With a few laps to go Adams would keep trying on the high side to keep up the momentum and try to get around Whitener to score another win after securing a victory on opening night. Whitener said in victory lane that he hadn’t run very many modified races over the past few years but to come here and beat some of the best who do this for a living and travel all over is a big deal and you can tell when you can race side by side with them.

Winning their heats tonight were Phillip Cobb of Dover, FL, Travis Varnadore of Dover, FL, Devin Gilpin of Columbus, TN and Kyle Bronson of Brandon, FL. Winning their B-Mains were Eric Moon of Zephyrhills, FL and Kyle Strickler of Mooresville, NC

In the Street Stocks 40-lap A-Main it was Tim Gay winning for a third night and picking up the $1,000 payday for tonight’s efforts and making him a 2 time Winternationals Champion in the Street Stocks. Finishing in the second spot was Brian Morgan of Okeechobee, FL and Dennis Williams of Zephyrhills, FL.

42nd Annual Winternationals – East Bay Raceway Park 1/27/2018

Results – All Classes

Modifieds A-Feature – 75-laps

Mark Whitener 5 Middleburg, Fl

Kevin Adams 40 Cameron, Wi

Bryan Bernhardt 69B Clearwater, Fl

Kyle Strickler 8 Mooresville, Nc

Mavrick Varnadore 4 Dover, Fl

Devin Gilpin 1G Columbus, In

Ivedent Lloyd Jr 311 Ocala, Fl

Kenny Wallace 36 Imperial, Mo

Kyle Bronson 40B Brandon, Fl

Lucas Lee 12L Paris, Tn

Allen Weisser 25w Peoria, Il

Roger Crouse 15 Plant City, Fl

Travis Varnadore 205 Dover, Fl

Dale Kelley 22 Plant City, Fl

Phillip Cobb 03 Dover, Fl

David Pollen Jr. 88 Tampa, Fl

Mike Potosky 20M Guys Mills, Pa

Jeff Mathews 33 Brandon, Fl

Rick Conoyer 14C St Peters, Mo

Shane Burrows 70B Valrico, Fl

David Reutimann 00D Sherrills Ford, Nc

Devin Dixon 2 Apollo Beach, Fl

Eric Moon 18 Zephyrhills, Fl

Steve Miller 8s Tampa, Fl

Street Stock A-Feature – 40 Laps

Tim Gay 90 Plant City, Fl

Brian Morgan 9 Okeechobee, Fl

Dennis Williams 24 Zephyrhills, Fl

Richie Stephens 69H Phenix City, Al

Scotty Kay Jr.69k Loxahatchee, Fl

Thomas Pratt 22 Dover, Fl

Zack Amundsen 20 Lithia, Fl

Justin Rodgers 95 Lithia, Fl

Trent Wilson 33 Okeechobee, Fl

Tim Powers 44 Okeechobee, Fl

Buck Woodhouse 55 Tampa, Fl

J.r. Welden 40w Sarasota, Fl

Jason Harrison 2 Montgomery, Al

Jason Burnside 12J Tampa, Fl

Josh Sigler 191 Cairo, Wv

Jim Baker 69x Gibsonton, Fl

Charles Christian 04 Altoon, Fl

Craig Montesi 39 Orlando, Fl

Raymond Vann 32 Wesley Chapel, Fl

Jesse Brown 12 Clewiston, Fl