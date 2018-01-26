SHANE BURROWS WINS NIGHT #2 FOR THE UMP/EBRP OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS AT EAST BAY RACEWAY PARK

January 25, 2018 – Tampa, FL – Shane Burrows pays tribute to his Father, Jamie Burrows in the best way by winning tonight’s 30-lap A Main. After finishing 4th last night, Shane had his guardian angel lap after lap watching over him as he was able to hold off hard chargers Jeff Mathews who finished second and Kevin Adams, last night’s feature winner and finishing third tonight with just a few laps remaining.

Kevin Adams was Fast Qualifier tonight and winning their heats were Shon Flannery, Kyle Bronson, Mike Potosky, Phillip Cobb and Devin Gilpin and winning the B-Mains were Tyler Nicely and Lucas Lee.

Action continues Firday night with the UMP/EBRP Open Wheel Modifieds and the Street Stocks. Hot Laps begin around 6:00 pm and qualifying and the action to follow. For more information you can visit us on the web at ebrp.co or call 813-677-7223

Professional Motorsports Solutions

42nd Annual Winter Nationals – East Bay Raceway Park 1/25/2018

Results

Modifieds A-Feature 30-laps

Shane Burrows – 70B-Valrico, Fl

Jeff Mathews 33 – Brandon, Fl

Kevin Adams 40 – Cameron, Wi

Bryan Bernhardt 69B – Clearwater, Fl

Mavrick Varnadore 4 – Dover, Fl

Phillip Cobb 03 – Dover, Fl

Mark Whitener 5- Middleburg, Fl

Roger Crouse 15 – Plant City, Fl

Ivedent Lloyd Jr 311 – Ocala, Fl

Travis Varnadore 205 – Dover, Fl

Shon Flanary 98 – Surgoinsville, Tn

Christian Thomas 7T – Wake Forest, Nc

Bill Howard 47 – Apollo Beach, Fl

Kyle Bronson 40B – Brandon, Fl

Steve Miller 8s – Tampa, Fl

Devin Dixon 2 – Apollo Beach, Fl

Mike Potosky 20M – Guys Mills, Pa

Tyler Nicely 25 – Owensboro, Ky

Lucas Lee 12L – Paris, Tn

Rick Conoyer 14C – St Peters, Mo

Devin Gilpin 1G – Columbus, In

Gary Bentley A1 – St Charles, Mo

David Reutimann 00D – Sherrills Ford, Nc

Allen Weisser 25w – Peoria, Il

Street Stock A-Feature 15-laps

Zack Amundsen 20 – Lithia, Fl

Brian Morgan 9 – Okeechobee, Fl

Thomas Pratt 22- Dover, Fl

Charles Christian 04 -Altoon, Fl

Justin Rodgers 95 – Lithia, Fl

Tim Powers 44 – Okeechobee, Fl

Dennis Williams 24 – Zephyrhills, Fl

Scotty Kay Jr.69k – Loxahatchee, Fl

Tim Gay 90 – Plant City, Fl

Trent Wilson 33 – Okeechobee, Fl

Craig Montesi 39 – Orlando, Fl

Richie Stephens 2 – Phoenix City, Al

Tommy Hill 1H – Clewiston, Fl

Chris Combs 14 – Hamilton, Oh

Jim Baker 69x – Gibsonton, Fl

Jason Burnside 12J – Tampa, Fl

Jason Harrison 69H – Montgomery, Al

Christopher Combs 30 – Hamilton, Oh

Richard Livernois 71 – Dover, Fl

Buck Woodhouse 55 – Tampa, Fl