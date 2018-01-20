DIRTcar UMP Modifieds to Race 14 Times in Florida in January/February

East Bay Raceway Park, North Florida Speedway and Volusia Speedway Park to Host

CONCORD, NC — Jan. 11, 2018 — With the 2018 racing season on the horizon, the annual pilgrimage to Florida for Speedweeks traditionally begins a new campaign for a variety of drivers and teams from throughout North America. The DIRTcar UMP Modifieds are once again the busiest class with 14 dates on their calendar at three different race tracks within the Sunshine State. The DIRTcar Late Models won’t be as busy, but still get some track time with three DIRTcar-sanctioned events at two different tracks and four more races with the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series.

The DIRTcar UMP Modifieds kick off the 2018 racing season at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, FL from Jan. 24-27 to kick off the track’s 42nd annual Winter Nationals. On Wednesday the 24th, the Mods go for $1,000-to-win, while on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 25-26, they’ll race for $1,500. On the final night on Saturday the 27th, the open-wheel gladiators will race for an impressive $5,000 payday — the first of two such races while down in Florida during Speedweeks for the Mods.

After four days at East Bay, it’s onto North Florida Speedway in Lake City, FL from Feb. 2-4 for the Modifieds. The first two nights, on Thursday-Friday, Feb. 2-3, they’ll race for $1,500 to win each night before vying for a $2,500 payday on Sunday, Feb. 4. Their full-fendered counterparts of the DIRTcar Late Models join the Modifieds on Sunday the 4th for a $5,000 payday and their first action of Speedweeks.

Then it’s onto the 47th Annual DIRTcar Nationals, Feb. 6-17 at Volusia Speedway Park, located west of Daytona Beach in DeLeon Springs, Florida. The DIRTcar UMP Modifieds kick things off on Tuesday, Feb. 6 and will race for seven straight nights from Feb. 6-12 with the $5,000-to-win Gator Championship wrapping up their portion of #FLinFeb on Tuesday, Feb. 12. A grand total of $24,500 in first place winnings is up for grabs in the 14 races.

The DIRTcar Late Models will race twice on Feb. 12-13 before the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series take over for the rest of the week on Feb. 14-17. The Arctic Cat All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Cars (Feb. 7-8) and World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series (Feb. 9-11) join the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds for those nights, while the Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds are in action with the Late Models over five nights of racing starting on Tuesday, Feb. 13, going until Saturday, Feb. 17.

Visit DIRTcar.com to see the Florida Schedule for the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds. For more information about the 47th annual DIRTcar Nationals and to order tickets, please call 844-DIRT-TIX or visit dirtcarnationals.com . Follow DIRTcar Nationals throughout the off-season and into the month of February by visiting the DIRTcar Nationals Social Media outlets.

–DIRTcar Press Release