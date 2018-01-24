AUBURNDALE SPEEDWAY KICKS OFF 2018 SEASON WITH 75 LAPS OF PRO TRUCK RACING SATURDAY NIGHT

Auburndale Speedway Gets the 2018 racing season under way in a big way this Saturday night with the Super Bowl 75 for the Pro Trucks headlining the racing card. Also in action will be the Legend Cars, V-8 Bombers, Q Mini Stocks, Mini Cup cars and the Scramblers.

Among the Pro Truck drivers expected are Rodney and Blake Haddock from Hilliard who will be making their first start here in some time, Derek Pugh of Crystal River, Palmetto’s Jason Lester, Auburndale drivers William Kerns and Colt Cecil, Tyler Davis and Cody McDuffie of Lakeland, Pinellas Park’s Devin Kyle, Mike Kohut of Lehigh Acres and several more.

This 75-lap event pays a cool $1300 to win plus a $75 bonus for the fast qualifier. The event is the first of 11 total for the Pro Trucks in 2018.

All others will be 50 laps in length with the exception of September 22nd when the Pro Trucks will run twin 25-lap races.

Pit gates open at 3 pm with practice slated from 4-5:30 pm. Grandstand gates open at 5 pm and qualifying for the Pro Trucks is slated for 6:15 pm. Racing begins at 7 pm with 8-lap heat races for the Mini Cups, Q Mini Stocks, Scramblers, Legend Cars and V-8 Bombers. Following intermission it’s time to go feature racing starting out with three 20-lap contests for the Mini Cups, Q Mini Stocks and Scramblers. The Legend Cars then go for 25 laps with the V-8 Bombers up next, also for 25 laps. The evening concludes with the Super Bowl

75 for the Pro Trucks.

Adult admission for this great evening of action is just $15 with seniors 55+ $13. Children ages 5-12 are only $5 and all kids 4 and under get in free.

The family 4-pack is just $32 for two adult and two children’s admissions (a $40 value). Pit passes are $30 per person and all parking is free.

Auburndale Speedway no longer accepts credit cards due to the excessive charges being levied on the track by the credit card companies, however there is now an ATM on site for race fans to use.

NOTES:

Weather is expected to be nice for the season opener with a high temperature of 76 degrees and race time temperatures in the mid-upper 60s. There is a slight chance of precipitation very late Saturday night but the wet stuff should hold off until Sunday in advance of a cold front.

The Daytona Antique Auto Racing Association will once again hold their annual Winternationals at Auburndale Speedway. Dates will be February 22-24 and over

100 classic Stock Cars, Modifieds, Speedsters, Sprint Cars and Midgets are expected to fill the pits.

Auburndale Speedway is starting a new 4-cylinder Pure Stock beginners division to get more people interested in racing at an affordable price. The plan is to have the first race on March 3rd if enough cars are ready. Remember, this is non race-experienced class for beginners ages 12 and up. If you are in need of a car to go racing with, contact the speedway and we will give you a good idea on where to get one.

Race fans should like this… For all Late Model events, if there is a rain-out on Saturday, the races will be run the next day on Sunday with racing starting at 2 pm.

Several marketing partners have re-upped with Auburndale Speedway and will be sponsoring various race night throughout the year. They include Q Auto and Injury Attorneys (who once again will be sponsoring the Mini Stock class), Harvest Meat Markets, DARN apparel (who will be once again helping local FFA school organizations) and 97.5 WPCV Country Radio.

The Lights, Camera, Traction! (LCT) Mini Cup Championship Series at Auburndale Speedway will once again be presented by Gordon Motorsports as a driver development class. This class is committed to helping young drivers develop a solid foundation for their racing careers and there are some changes to how things are being done in 2018.

The Series allows anyone under 22 years of age to compete as a LCT Champ driver. Drivers over 22 can apply to run as a LCT Mentor driver. The sole role of LCT Mentor drivers is to assist in the development of young drivers.

Mentor drivers are required to demonstrate exemplary leadership and sportsmanship qualities, both on and off track.

Although the entire field will be running for the purse, one major change this year is that victory lane will be reserved for the top three kids giving them a chance to be interviewed and work on their media skills all while having their moment in the spotlight.

Currently the class has two Mentor Drivers: Bill Rychel #71 and several time track champion Russell Bush, driver of the #8 car. Gordon Motorsports will also be providing a new Mini Cup to Doug Herrin, Douglas Herrin, Jr.’s father, as our first official GMS/LCT father/son team and and Doug, Sr. will be joining his son in the field soon.

Gordon Motorsports is also looking for kids that would like to get involved with the production side of LCT. Whether in front of the camera as a pit reporter or behind the camera as a photographer or videographer, anyone interested can learn more by visiting LightsCameraTraction.org, or by calling 1-800-210-2995. You do not have to be a driver in the class to take part.