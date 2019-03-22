Strength in Numbers

Over a million reasons to be part of the Super DIRTcar Series in 2019

CONCORD, NC — March 21, 2019 — 2019 is officially the year of the Big-Block Modified. The Super DIRTcar Series and its tracks are proud to present a massive $1.25 million in prize money for Series competitors throughout the year.

The record-breaking Super DIRTcar Series cash prizes are spread throughout the season — $877,000 in race purses, $123,000 in the Championship point fund, $205,000 at NAPA Super DIRT Week, and over $20,000 in contingency sponsor cash bonuses.

The crown jewel of the Super DIRTcar Series is, of course, NAPA Super DIRT Week at Oswego Speedway. The 48th action-packed autumn classic runs Wednesday to Sunday, October 8-13 2019. Sunday’s Billy Whittaker Cars 200 caps off the greatest week in DIRTcar racing with the $50,000-to-win finale. The total purse for the week, including the Friday Night Lights Triple Qualifiers, is $205,000.

There are eight NAPA Super DIRT Week Qualifiers peppered throughout the 2019 schedule, and all of them pay at least $10,000-to-win. The Series returns to Can-Am Speedway on Saturday, April 13 to kick-off the points-paying season with the Thunder in the Thousand Islands 100 $10,000-to-win lid lifter.

On Tuesday, June 25, Brett Hearn’s The Big Show XI returns to Albany-Saratoga Speedway. The 100-lap Feature pays out $11,111 to the winner along with a guaranteed start in the Billy Whittaker Cars 200. Less than a week later, the newly dubbed Plattsburgh Airborne Speedway, hosts the Series for another $10,000-to-win NAPA Super DIRT Week Qualifier on Monday, July 1.

July is the month of the money as it includes four $10,000-to-win 100-lap Features. After Plattsburgh, the Orange County Fair Speedway hosts the Battle on the Midway 100 on Thursday, July 18. Then Weedsport Speedway’s Hall of Fame 100 brings the Series to the historic track on Sunday, July 28. Finally, July’s four-crown finale is a 100-lapper on the prestigious Eldora Speedway high banks in support of the Gander Mountain NASCAR Truck Series rounds out the month.

Lebanon Valley Speedway’s annual Mr. DIRT Track USA pays $17,500 to the winner on Saturday, August 31. The final NAPA Super DIRT Week Qualifier falls takes place Saturday, September 14 at Mohawk International Raceway with the Mohawk 100. All other Super DIRTcar Series races pay out a minimum of $7,500 to the winner and at least $500 to start the race.

None of this would be possible without the support of our highly professional DIRTcar Big-Block Modified drivers, passionate and hard-working track owners and promoters, and sponsors. VP Race Fuels and Hoosier Racing Tire provide excellent support for our racers throughout the year. Contingency sponsors include: ASI Racewear, Bicknell Racing Products, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux, Dig Safely, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams,DART, Fox Shox, Intercomp, JE Pistons, KSE Racing Products, MSD, and Wrisco (Exclusive Racing Aluminum); along with manufacturer sponsors, including: Beyea Headers, FireAde, Racing Electronics and TNT Rescue.

For the latest Super DIRTcar Series news, make sure to follow on Facebook, Twitter and at SuperDIRTcarSeries.com.