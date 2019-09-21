Tyler Erb Scores Kokomo Thriller

KOKOMO, Ind. (September 20, 2019) – Tyler Erb won the biggest late model race in the 72-year history of the Kokomo Speedway on Friday night in front of a packed house. The race proved to be a barnburner as Erb passed Hudson O’Neal on the 47th lap and then held off Jimmy Owens to score his sixth Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season. Owens charged from the fourteenth starting spot to finish right behind Erb at the checkers. Hudson O’Neal had taken the lead on lap eight from Billy Moyer Jr. and received constant pressure throughout the 50-lapper, making for an exciting race for the lead throughout the event. Hudson O’Neal began showing signs of smoke and then jumped the cushion in turn four as he and Erb headed to the start-finish line to complete lap 47. Erb was now out in front for the first official time during the race. Owens then got by Hudson O’Neal and began to track down Erb. Don O’Neal squeezed by his son at the checkers to finish third and Tim McCreadie finished fifth behind the O’Neal father and son combo. Erb’s seventh career Lucas Oil victory came in a hotly contested race that saw three different leaders. “Man, that was an exciting race. We were all slicing and dicing out there. I have watched videos from this track and tried to emulate what some of the sprint car guys do here. We could get a great run off of turn two and a couple of times I had gotten by Huddy and then a caution would come out. Thanks to everyone at Best Performance for giving me this opportunity to race with them. It’s been a dream come true and hopefully we aren’t done winning the rest of the year.” Owens; who won a week at ago at Knoxville; mostly used the low groove during tonight’s race to gain spots and take shot at Erb on the final lap. “I swung the car out wide and I hoped to get a good bite off of four but he [Erb] beat me to the finish line. That was pretty good race with O’Neal and Erb. Once I got up there, I thought here we go again it’s going to be another close finish and it was.” Don O’Neal; who missed two and a half months during the summer recovering from knee surgery; earned a podium finish. “It’s been a long-time since we’ve raced here. I am not sure what was happening with Hudson’s car whether it was a motor or power steering, but I was able to get underneath him at the end.” The winner’s Eric and Kelly Brock-owned, Best Performance Motorsports, Rocket Chassis is powered by a Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by: Industrial Resourcing Group, Roberts Bee Company, New Point Lighting and Design, Bazell Race Fuels, Sunoco, Franklin Enterprises, Valvoline, Keyser, and KBC Graphix. Completing the top ten were Stormy Scott, Billy Moyer Jr., Devin Moran, Bobby Pierce, and Josh Richards. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Friday, September 20, 2019

Kokomo Late Model Shootout

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Ind.

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Billy Moyer Jr / 12.660 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Frank Heckenast Jr / 12.682 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Billy Moyer, Jr., Chris Madden, Devin Moran ®, Shanon Buckingham, Don O’Neal, Devin Gilpin, Jay Morris, Johnny Scott

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Tyler Erb ®, Tim McCreadie, Scott Bloomquist, Earl Pearson, Jr., Jimmy Owens, Bobby Pierce, Robby Hensley, Kyle Bronson

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Hudson O’Neal, Frank Heckenast, Jr., Josh Richards, Jonathan Davenport, Stormy Scott, Steve Casebolt, Tanner English, Chad White

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):FINISHSTARTCAR #DRIVER NAMEHOMETOWNEARNINGS121TTyler Erb ®New Waverly, TX$12,80021420Jimmy OwensNewport, TN$6,3003135Don O’NealMartinsville, IN$3,5004371Hudson O’NealMartinsville, IN$3,5505539Tim McCreadieWatertown, NY$2,9506152sStormy ScottLas Cruses, NM$2,5007121Billy Moyer, Jr.Batesville, AR$2,200871mDevin Moran ®Dresden, OH$2,0009914Josh RichardsShinnston, WV$2,000101732PBobby PierceOakwood, IL$1,10011111Earl Pearson, Jr.Jacksonville, FL$1,875121977mJay MorrisWatseka, IL$1,050131249Jonathan DavenportBlairsville, GA$2,125142420wChad WhiteBenton Harbor, MI$1,00015221stJohnny ScottLas Cruces, NM$1,000161050Shanon BuckinghamMorristown, TN$1,7001740mChris MaddenGray Court, SC$1,00018699JRFrank Heckenast, Jr.Frankfort, IL$1,0001918C9Steve CaseboltRichmond, IN$1,0002080Scott BloomquistMooresburg, TN$1,000212340BKyle BronsonBrandon, FL$1,70022161GDevin GilpinColumbus, IN$1,000232196Tanner EnglishBenton, KY$1,000 Race Statistics

Entrants: 24

Lap Leaders: Billy Moyer Jr (Laps 1-7), Hudson O’Neal (Laps 8-46), Tyler Erb (Laps 47-50)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Tyler Erb

Margin of Victory: 0.462 seconds

Cautions: Kyle Bronson (Lap 7); Scott Bloomquist (Lap 12); Josh Richards (Lap 35); Jonathan Davenport, Earl Pearson Jr, Johnny Scott, Josh Richards (Lap 39)

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Advanced 12 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Stormy Scott

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Tyler Erb

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tyler Erb

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Race Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Randall Edwards (Tyler Erb)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Tyler Erb (Lap #5 – 13.140 seconds)

Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Hudson O’Neal

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Hudson O’Neal (39 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Billy Moyer Jr.

Time of Race: 41 minutes 12 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:POSCAR #DRIVER NAMEHOMETOWNPOINTSEARNINGS149Jonathan DavenportBlairsville, GA7295$260,287.60239Tim McCreadieWatertown, NY6725$142,615.08314Josh RichardsShinnston, WV6700$171,862.5741TTyler Erb ®New Waverly, TX6635$170,566.34520Jimmy OwensNewport, TN6625$208,852.7061mDevin Moran ®Dresden, OH6395$116,065.0371Earl Pearson, Jr.Jacksonville, FL6350$132,536.31871Hudson O’NealMartinsville, IN6260$145,627.59940BKyle BronsonBrandon, FL5680$89,790.001050Shanon BuckinghamMorristown, TN5665$86,220.00112sStormy ScottLas Cruses, NM5420$67,980.001221Billy Moyer, Jr.Batesville, AR5165$61,315.00135Don O’NealMartinsville, IN4525$58,025.00 *Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*

***Photo Courtesy HeathLawsonPhotos.com