Shane Clanton Scores at Knoxville

Shane Clanton Scores First Career Knoxville Victory

(HeathLawsonPhotos.com)

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (September 12, 2019) – Shane Clanton came from the seventh starting spot to win Thursday night’s preliminary event at Knoxville Raceway. For the 44-year-old Georgia native, it was his first-ever win at the historic venue. He also became the sixteenth different winner this season on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series tour. Clanton was the fourth different leader of the 25-lap race. The A-Main was slowed by only one caution flag for Jonathan Davenport on lap four. Ricky Thornton Jr. led the first lap in the Chad Stapleton-owned Club 29 Race Car. His place atop the leader board was short-lived as outside front-row starter Devin Moran took the lead on lap number two. Moran led until Tyler Erb took the lead away from him on lap five. Clanton charged from the inside of row number four and grabbed the lead away from Erb on lap fourteen.

Clanton pulled away from Erb and went on to pick up the preliminary night victory. Erb crossed the finish line in second, followed by a close finish between Darrell Lanigan and Ricky Weiss for third and fourth. Thornton was fifth. Clanton; in Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the first time in 2019; thanked his chassis builder Marshall Green for his set-up advice over the phone before the start of the race. “Our car has been good all night long. We just made the right adjustments. I was biding my time behind Terbo [Erb], and it looked like he was hurting his tires. I went to the middle and the car stuck, and we went by him, then that was all she wrote.” “To win here at Knoxville is a dream come true,” Clanton added. “I have seen Donny Schatz win here so many times and I would like to start my own legacy here. This is a team effort, all the way to everybody with Marshall back at the shop. Penske Shocks and Keith Berner from Accu-Force tested with us earlier in the year and it has made a difference in our program. Thanks to Greg Bruening for letting me drive his race car. This is a big win for him as well because he’s from Iowa. It’s hard to beat what we had here tonight for a track. Hats off to all of the Knoxville crew for a great job.” Erb led nine laps but came home in the runner-up spot. “There wasn’t a whole lot I could do in the last ten or fifteen laps, he [Clanton] had a better car. He could maneuver through a lot better than I could. My car felt really good. It’s the same kind of issue we have been having. The longer we go, the tires just get hot. We are going to work on it. It was a good run. This is my favorite racetrack that we come to.” Lanigan edged out Weiss at the finish line to round out the podium. “The car got really good through the middle and the bottom. I would have liked to have seen a caution to see if we could have made a late-race charge. It’s just awesome to come out here and run well.” The winner’s fourth career Lucas Oil victory came in the Greg Bruening-owned Capital Race Cars entry powered by a Clements Racing Engine and sponsored by: Bruening Rock Products, Skyline Materials, LTD, Bennett Explosives, Super K Express, Olson Explosives, Freeman Plumbing, M&S Concrete, and Truck Country. Completing the top ten were Tyler Bruening, Brandon Sheppard, Devin Moran, Bobby Pierce, and Chris Simpson. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Thursday, September 12, 2019

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, Iowa

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Shane Clanton / 17.932 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Jimmy Owens / 18.087 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Shanon Buckingham, Brian Birkhofer, Shane Clanton, Jimmy Mars, Stormy Scott, Mike Mataragas, Jason Feger, Cody Laney, Reid Millard, Jared Landers-DNS

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Bobby Pierce, Jeremiah Hurst, Chris Simpson, Earl Pearson, Jr., Billy Moyer, Jr., Dave Eckrich, Corey Zeitner, JC Wyman, Tim Simpson

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Ricky Thornton Jr., Frank Heckenast, Jr., Darrell Lanigan, Spencer Diercks, Charlie McKenna, Scott Bloomquist, Dustin Nobbe, Jake Neal, Chase Junghans

Lucas Oil Products Penetrating Oil Heat Race #4 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Shannon Babb, Jonathan Davenport, Tyler Erb ®, Hudson O’Neal, Jimmy Owens, Billy Moyer, Jeremy Grady, Brian Harris, Jonathan Brauns

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #5 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Josh Richards, Tyler Bruening, Devin Moran ®, Chris Madden, Chad Simpson, Johnny Scott, Brent Larson, Mike Fryer, Junior Coover

Lucas Oil Products Penetrating Oil Heat Race #6 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Brandon Sheppard, Dennis Erb, Jr., Ricky Weiss, Don O’Neal, Kyle Bronson, Chad White, Nick Marolf, David Webster, Tim McCreadie-DNS



Lucas Oil Products Red “N” Tacky Spray Grease B-Main #1 Finish (15 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Stormy Scott, Earl Pearson, Jr., Billy Moyer, Jr., Jimmy Mars, Scott Bloomquist, Mike Mataragas, Spencer Diercks, Charlie McKenna, Jason Feger, Corey Zeitner, Cody Laney, Dave Eckrich, JC Wyman, Reid Millard, Jake Neal, Dustin Nobbe, Tim Simpson-DNS, Chase Junghans-DNS, Jared Landers-DNS



FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (15 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Chad Simpson, Kyle Bronson, Hudson O’Neal, Don O’Neal, Chris Madden, Johnny Scott, Brent Larson, Brian Harris, Jeremy Grady, Nick Marolf, Jonathan Brauns, Mike Fryer, Chad White, David Webster, Billy Moyer, Junior Coover, Tim McCreadie-DNS

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (25 Laps):FINISHSTARTCAR #DRIVER NAMEHOMETOWNEARNINGS1725Shane ClantonZebulon, GA$7,000241TTyler Erb ®New Waverly, TX$4,0003529Darrell LaniganUnion, KY$3,000467wRicky WeissHeadingley, MB$2,0005120RTRicky Thornton Jr.Sedgwick, KS$1,50061016TTyler BrueningDecorah, IA$1,0007121SBrandon SheppardNew Berlin, IL$900821dDevin Moran ®Dresden, OH$80091132PBobby PierceOakwood, IL$70010332sChris SimpsonOxford, IA$600111828Dennis Erb, Jr.Carpentersville, IL$580121399JRFrank Heckenast, Jr.Frankfort, IL$560131614Josh RichardsShinnston, WV$54014192sStormy ScottLas Cruses, NM$62015211Earl Pearson, Jr.Jacksonville, FL$500162020Jimmy OwensNewport, TN$49017950Shanon BuckinghamMorristown, TN$480182440BKyle BronsonBrandon, FL$470191418Shannon BabbMowequa, IL$460201515BBrian BirkhoferMuscatine, IA$45021221cChad SimpsonMt. Vernon, IA$440222321JRBilly Moyer, Jr.Batesville, AR$530231758Jeremiah HurstDubuque, IA$41024849Jonathan DavenportBlairsville, GA$400 Race Statistics

Entrants: 55

Lap Leaders: Ricky Thornton Jr. (Lap 1); Devin Moran (Laps 2 – 4); Tyler Erb (Laps 5 – 13); Shane Clanton (Laps 14 – 25)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Shane Clanton

Margin of Victory: 3.627 seconds

Cautions: Jonathan Davenport (Lap 4)

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Dennis Erb Jr. (Advanced 7 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Ricky Weiss

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Tyler Erb

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tyler Erb

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Clements Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Capital Race Cars

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Randall Edwards (Tyler Erb)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Shane Clanton (Lap #4 – 19.4930 seconds)

Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Jonathan Davenport

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Shane Clanton (12 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Ricky Thornton Jr.

Time of Race: 10 minutes 37 seconds

Lucas Oil Late Model Knoxville Nationals Night One Point Standings:Overall PosCAR #DRIVER NAMEHOMETOWNNight #1 POINTS125Shane ClantonZebulon, GA494229Darrell LaniganUnion, KY486320RTRicky Thornton Jr.Sedgwick, KS48241TTyler Erb ®New Waverly, TX47457wRicky WeissHeadingley, MB472632sChris SimpsonOxford, IA468716TTyler BrueningDecorah, IA46171Earl Pearson, Jr.Jacksonville, FL46191SBrandon SheppardNew Berlin, IL46091dDevin Moran ®Dresden, OH4601132PBobby PierceOakwood, IL4581120Jimmy OwensNewport, TN458132sStormy ScottLas Cruses, NM4561350Shanon BuckinghamMorristown, TN4561540BKyle BronsonBrandon, FL4501699JRFrank Heckenast, Jr.Frankfort, IL447171cChad SimpsonMt. Vernon, IA4461814Josh RichardsShinnston, WV4441928Dennis Erb, Jr.Carpentersville, IL4432049Jonathan DavenportBlairsville, GA4392118Shannon BabbMowequa, IL4342221JRBilly Moyer, Jr.Batesville, AR4322315BBrian BirkhoferMuscatine, IA4292371Hudson O’NealMartinsville, IN429255Don O’NealMartinsville, IN4232658Jeremiah HurstDubuque, IA421270mChris MaddenGray Court, SC417281stJohnny ScottLas Cruces, NM4152928mJimmy MarsMenomonie, WI411301mMike MataragasDeKalb, IL4073158EDave EckrichOxford, IA3933243Jeremy GradyStory City, IA3903329dSpencer DiercksDavenport, IA3893414JJake NealOmaha, NE38535B1Brent LarsonLake Elmo, MN3803622CCharlie McKennaAmes, IA3783799Brian HarrisDavenport, IA377380Scott BloomquistMooresburg, TN3753925FJason FegerBloomington, IL3744032BCody LaneyTorrance, CA373416zCorey ZeitnerOmaha, NE3704118JChase JunghansManhattan, KS3704139Tim McCreadieWatertown, NY3704420wChad WhiteBenton Harbor, MI369455NDustin NobbeBatesville, IN3684633Nick MarolfMoscow, IA3664721Billy MoyerBatesville, AR3634854Mike FryerFreeport, IL3614917Tim SimpsonIowa City, IA3564922BJonathan BraunsMuscatine, IA356514WJC WymanGriswold, IA3555214mReid MillardJefferson City, MO3525344wDavid WebsterMonroe, WI3495410CJunior CooverNorfolk, NE34455777Jared LandersBatesville, AR333