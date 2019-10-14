Michael Page Wins Second Career Dixie Shootout

WOODSTOCK, GA (October 12, 2019) – Georgia’s Michael Page defended his home turf for the second time in the last three years as he won the Lucas Oil Dixie Shootout, on Saturday Night at the Dixie Speedway. With the victory in one of the Southeast’s most prestigious dirt late model events, Page became the 19th different winner this season on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series tour. Page, driving the only Stinger Race Car in the field, took the lead at the start of the 50-lap race and lead every lap in the caution-free event. Jimmy Owens, who started from the pole alongside Page, finished in second followed by seventh-place starter Brandon Overton. Chris Madden and current Series Championship Point leader Jonathan Davenport rounded out the top 5. Page took the lead from Owens coming off turn number two on the first lap and never relinquished the top spot. Owens tried to stay with Page in heavy traffic, but the 36-year-old had little, to no problems in traffic as he scored the popular win at one of his home tracks. In Lucas Oil Victory Lane, a multitude of well-wishers joined Page just as they did two years ago after winning his first Dixie Shootout. He was emotional as he talked to the huge crowd of spectators on hand to witness the home state driver’s win. “I knew I had to get Jimmy there at the start. I hadn’t been up top all night, but I just went for it. The car was good from the start. This Stinger Race Car from Chase King and his dad was perfect all night long. Last week we couldn’t even line-up, but this is racing and you have to keep your head up and keep on getting with it.” “I would rather be lucky than good any day to beat these guys tonight. Look at all of their accomplishments this year, it says a lot about our team and what we are capable of doing. The lapped cars gave us plenty of room. Most of the time you don’t get that respect when you are lapping someone.” Owens, who won the Dixie Shootout in 2012, ran second the entire distance and was able to hold off Overton at the end. “Congrats to Page and all of those guys on the win, they are really tough here. We had a good car and won the first heat. It was a drag-race to turn one in the feature. I beat him (Page) into turn one, but he got the lead on the high side and he did what he needed to do. I am looking forward to finishing the year off with a bang. Thanks to Leon Ramirez and all of my crew. We’ll head to Rome tomorrow night and try to get a win.” Overton entered the race with three consecutive feature wins. He ended the night with his best series finish since his second place run in the COMP Cams Topless 100 in August. “We had a really good car tonight. If we keep finishing on the podium, we are going to get some more wins.”The winner’s Troy Baird-owned Stinger Race Car is powered by a Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by Baird Truck and Trailer Sales Inc., Elite Concrete, National Transportation, T&T Trucking and Schaeffer’s Racing Oil. Completing the top ten were Dale McDowell, Devin Moran, Don O’Neal, Mike Marlar and Tim McCreadie. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Saturday, October 12th, 2019

Dixie Speedway – Woodstock, GA

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Jimmy Owens / 15.325 seconds

Fast Time Group B: Michael Page / 15.241 seconds (overall)

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Chris Madden, Billy Moyer, Jr., Cory Hedgecock, Derek Ellis, Zach Leonhardi, Mike Marlar, Justin Shipley, Johnny Scott, Ahnna Parkhurst FK Rod EndsHeat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Dale McDowell, Brandon Overton, Shanon Buckingham, Josh Richards, Kyle Bronson, Austin Horton, Bob Gardner, Cla Knight, Tyler Millwood, Kyler Haygood Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Michael Page, Devin Moran ®, Don O’Neal, Will Roland, Stormy Scott, David Payne, Ray Cook, Dalton Cook, Steven Roberts, Lamar Haygood

Lucas Oil Products Penetrating Oil Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Donald McIntosh, Tim McCreadie, Hudson O’Neal, Tyler Erb ®, Earl Pearson, Jr., Vic Hill, Jason Croft, Dalton Polston

Lucas Oil Products Red “N” Tacky Spray GreaseB-Main Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Kyle Bronson, Austin Horton, Mike Marlar, Derek Ellis, Johnny Scott, Zach Leonhardi, Justin Shipley, Bob Gardner, Cla Knight, Ahnna Parkhurst, Tyler Millwood, Kyler HaygoodFAST Shafts B-Main Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Stormy Scott, Tyler Erb ®, David Payne, Earl Pearson, Jr., Ray Cook, Dalton Cook, Steven Roberts, Dalton Polston, Jason Croft, Lamar Haygood, Vic Hill

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):FINISHSTARTCAR #DRIVER NAMEHOMETOWNEARNINGS1218xMichael PageVilla Rica, GA$12,0002120Jimmy OwensNewport, TN$6,300372Brandon OvertonEvans, GA$3,500450mChris MaddenGray Court, SC$2,7505449Jonathan DavenportBlairsville, GA$3,3506317mDale McDowellChickamauga, GA$1,800761mDevin Moran ®Dresden, OH$2,3008105Don O’NealMartinsville, IN$1,300921157Mike MarlarWinfield, TN$1,200101239Tim McCreadieWatertown, NY$1,8001187mDonald McIntoshDawsonville, GA$1,075121514Josh RichardsShinnston, WV$1,850131150Shanon BuckinghamMorristown, TN$1,725141323Cory HedgecockLoudon, TN$1,00015921Billy Moyer, Jr.Batesville, AR$1,700161671Hudson O’NealMartinsville, IN$1,70017201TTyler Erb ®New Waverly, TX$1,70018182sStormy ScottLas Cruses, NM$1,80019231Earl Pearson, Jr.Jacksonville, FL$1,800201740BKyle BronsonBrandon, FL$1,70021228PDavid PayneMurphy, NC$1,000221916Austin HortonWhitesburg, GA$1,000231422RWill RolandJasper, GA$1,00024241VVic HillMosheim, TN$1,000 Race Statistics

Entrants: 39

Lap Leaders: Michael Page (1-50)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Michael Page

Margin of Victory: 1.057 seconds

Cautions: None

Series Provisionals: Earl Pearson Jr

Miller WeldersFast Time Provisionals: Vic Hill

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Mike Marlar (Advanced 12 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Brandon Overton

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jimmy Owens

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Devin Moran

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Stinger Race Cars

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jeff Strope

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Michael Page (Lap #1 – 15.8978 seconds)

Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Stormy Scott

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Michael Page (50 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Jimmy Owens

Time of Race: 14 minutes 04 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:POSCAR #DRIVER NAMEHOMETOWNPOINTSEARNINGS149Jonathan DavenportBlairsville, GA8045$272,187.60239Tim McCreadieWatertown, NY7575$161,015.08314Josh RichardsShinnston, WV7450$182,812.57420Jimmy OwensNewport, TN7380$224,102.7051TTyler Erb ®New Waverly, TX7370$180,266.3461mDevin Moran ®Dresden, OH7130$129,340.03771Hudson O’NealMartinsville, IN7050$168,927.5981Earl Pearson, Jr.Jacksonville, FL7020$149,086.31950Shanon BuckinghamMorristown, TN6345$94,345.00940BKyle BronsonBrandon, FL6345$108,090.00112sStormy ScottLas Cruses, NM6010$75,230.001221Billy Moyer, Jr.Batesville, AR5800$69,515.00135Don O’NealMartinsville, IN5350$83,825.00 *Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*

