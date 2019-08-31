McCreadie Breaks Through at Ponderosa

JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (August 30, 2019) – Tim McCreadie picked up his first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series victory of 2019 on Friday night at Ponderosa Speedway. A record-setting crowd for the 15th annual John Bradshaw Memorial saw McCreadie become the fifteenth different winner on the tour this season. McCreadie held off a mid-race charge from Tanner English to take his first-ever win at the d-shaped oval. English’s family owned Rocket Chassis finished in second, followed by current series point leader Jonathan Davenport, Don O’Neal, and Tyler Erb. Billy Moyer Jr. and McCreadie made up the front row of the starting grid for the 50-lap main event. McCreadie charged to the lead at the drop of the green flag. Moyer Jr. held the second-spot until Kyle Strickler moved by him on lap ten. Strickler then pressured McCreadie for the race lead by closing on his bumper several times as the two entered heavy traffic. The first caution of the race came on lap thirteen, just as the race for the lead was heating up. When the race resumed, McCreadie and English took the second spot after Strickler got stuck against the wall coming off of turn number two. At the halfway mark, McCreadie still showed the way with English in second and fifteenth starting Don O’Neal in his first race since mid-June. O’Neal and Davenport went back-and-forth in the race for third and fourth for several laps. Davenport was finally able to clear O’Neal with four laps to go to earn a podium finish. Meanwhile, McCreadie pulled away from English in the waning laps to deny the Kentucky racer his first career Lucas Oil victory.

The New York native did his customary victory lane celebration to a cheering crowd. “It was very aggressive out there tonight. It was more demanding than I wanted it to be. Thanks to Longhorn Chassis, Kevin Rumley, Justin Labonte, Philip Snellen, and everybody else with the team. This car has won a lot of money this year. We keep parking it, so maybe we shouldn’t leave it in the stable anymore. It’s about time we finally won one of the Lucas Oil races.” “It’s pretty cool to race here,” McCreadie added. “The crowd is right on you here with this d-shaped oval. We don’t normally run tracks like this. You can see when someone is coming behind you because the grandstand comes to its feet. So, I want to thank all the fans for helping me in lapped traffic. We have been working really hard on the shocks the last few weeks. This whole deal is tough, and we are just glad to be back in Victory Lane.” English, who has been a frequent visitor at Ponderosa Speedway, was pleased with his runner-up finish. “I thought we might have had him [McCreadie] in lap traffic. I also thought I was the only one to make a softer tire work, but I was fading at the end and he [McCreadie] got away from me. I will take second against these guys any night.” Davenport, who started eighth, charged to a third-place finish. “We have been working on this Longhorn program a lot. McCreadie has been catching up and doing really good. Kevin [Rumley] has been working with him and hopefully we can get him up to second in the points. I took my time at the start and was trying to save my tires until the end.” The winner’s Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by: Sweeteners Plus, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Bilstein Shocks, D&E Marine, and Popejoy Plumbing. Completing the top ten were Jimmy Owens, Kyle Bronson, Jared Hawkins, Josh Richards, and Earl Pearson Jr. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Friday, August 30, 2019

15th annual John Bradshaw Memorial

Ponderosa Speedway – Junction City, Ky.

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Mike Marlar / 12.722 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Tim McCreadie / 12.723 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Billy Moyer, Jr., Tanner English, Mike Marlar, Jared Hawkins, Dustin Linville, Jimmy Owens, Johnny Scott, Chad Stapleton, Stormy Scott

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Tim McCreadie, Devin Moran ®, Jonathan Davenport, Kyle Bronson, Earl Pearson, Jr., Tyler Erb ®, Hudson O’Neal, Austin Burns, David Webb

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Kyle Strickler, Jason Jameson ®, Tommy Bailey, Josh Richards, Don O’Neal, Shanon Buckingham, Michael Chilton, Zack Dohm, Connor Meade

FastShafts B-Main Finish (12 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Johnny Scott, Michael Chilton, Zack Dohm, Austin Burns, Chad Stapleton, Connor Meade, Hudson O’Neal, David Webb, Stormy Scott-DNS

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):FINISHSTARTCAR #DRIVER NAMEHOMETOWNEARNINGS1239Tim McCreadieWatertown, NY$12,7002496Tanner EnglishBenton, KY$5,5003849Jonathan DavenportBlairsville, GA$4,6004155Don O’NealMartinsville, IN$2,7505171TTyler Erb ®New Waverly, TX$3,05061620Jimmy OwensNewport, TN$2,60071140BKyle BronsonBrandon, FL$2,20081011HJared HawkinsFairmont, WV$1,30091214Josh RichardsShinnston, WV$2,00010141Earl Pearson, Jr.Jacksonville, FL$1,900112371Hudson O’NealMartinsville, IN$1,775121850Shanon BuckinghamMorristown, TN$1,75013121JRBilly Moyer, Jr.Batesville, AR$1,72514191stJohnny ScottLas Cruces, NM$1,00015612JJason Jameson ®Lawrenceburg, IN$1,000162097Michael ChiltonSalvisa, KY$1,000172222BAustin BurnsMorgantown, IN$1,00018242sStormy ScottLas Cruses, NM$1,7001951MDevin Moran ®Dresden, OH$1,8002038SKyle StricklerTroutman, NC$1,000217157Mike MarlarWinfield, TN$1,00022911BTommy BaileyCorbin, KY$1,000232117dZack DohmCross Lanes, WV$1,0002413D8Dustin LinvilleLancaster, KY$1,000 Race Statistics

Entrants: 27

Lap Leaders: Tim McCreadie (Laps 1 – 50)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Tim McCreadie

Margin of Victory: 1.960 seconds

Cautions: Tommy Bailey (Lap 13); Mike Marlar (Lap 18); Kyle Strickler (Lap 21); Devin Moran (Lap 22); Austin Burns (Lap 37); Michael Chilton (Lap 39); Dustin Linville (Lap 43)

Series Provisionals: Hudson O’Neal, Stormy Scott

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Tyler Erb (Advanced 12 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Billy Moyer Jr.

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Don O’Neal

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: Tyler Erb

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Phillip Snellen (Tim McCreadie)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Mike Marlar (Lap #5 – 13.5427 seconds)

Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Devin Moran

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Tim McCreadie (50 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Billy Moyer Jr.

Time of Race: 37 minutes 27 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:POSCAR #DRIVER NAMEHOMETOWNPOINTSEARNINGS149Jonathan DavenportBlairsville, GA6515$235,382.60239Tim McCreadieWatertown, NY5935$123,565.08314Josh RichardsShinnston, WV5910$125,922.5741TTyler Erb ®New Waverly, TX5820$142,916.34520Jimmy OwensNewport, TN5735$152,812.7061Earl Pearson, Jr.Jacksonville, FL5690$119,061.3171MDevin Moran ®Dresden, OH5655$99,265.03871Hudson O’NealMartinsville, IN5550$126,927.59950Shanon BuckinghamMorristown, TN5025$72,540.001040BKyle BronsonBrandon, FL5000$74,945.00112sStormy ScottLas Cruses, NM4700$54,435.001221JRBilly Moyer, Jr.Batesville, AR4550$51,485.00135Don O’NealMartinsville, IN3855$47,900.00140Scott BloomquistMooresburg, TN3580$69,613.84

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*