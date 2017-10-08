DON O’NEAL PACES PITTSBURGHER FIELD FOR $20,000 VICTORY

IMPERIAL, PA (October 7, 2017) Don O’Neal completed a weekend sweep, winning the 29th Annual Pittsburgher 100 on Saturday night at Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway. O’Neal led from start to finish to collect $20,000 for his first career win in the annual event. It was O’Neal’s second Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season as he led his Clint Bowyer teammate Darrell Lanigan in a one-two sweep for the NASCAR team owner. Josh Richards, the defending race winner came home in third.

Richards’ third-place finish moved him into second-place in the championship point standings with one race to go. Richards is now 40 points behind the leader, Tim McCreadie, who finished sixth in the race. Scott Bloomquist finished 18th and is now third in championship standings at 75 points behind McCreadie.

O’Neal waited through several caution flags during the race to score the win. O’Neal was untouchable after the restarts as nobody was within striking distance of him at any point during the race. O’Neal had a scare with a lapped car with two laps to go as he nearly got into the turn one wall. He escaped the mayhem unscathed and went on for a dominating victory.

In Lucas Oil Victory Lane, O’Neal commented on the roll his team is currently on. “Another podium finish sounds good, and this time we got the win,” said O’Neal. “Last week, we had two runner-up finishes and tonight the car was just fantastic, in fact all weekend long it was just perfect.” O’Neal completed the weekend sweep at Pittsburgh by setting a new track record and scoring a convincing win in his heat race in Friday night’s preliminaries.

“I would like to thank Clint and Casey Bowyer and everybody back at the shop, as well as Anthony Burroughs and Keir Hoover, they deserve all the credit. I wish we could go back to Speedweeks and start the season over.”

O’Neal’s Club 29 Race Car is powered by Cornett Racing Engine and is sponsored by Peak Antifreeze and Coolant, Crawford Outdoor, Cometic Gasket, Clint Bowyer Autoplex, Traeger Wood Fire Grills, Penske Shocks, Sunoco, and I-Racing.com

Lanigan and his I-Racing.com Club 29 followed his teammate to the line. “We have been really solid here recently, and it’s a great way to end the season. Congrats to Don on the win. Thanks to Clint and Casey Bowyer and all my crew.”

Richards and his Best Performance Motorsports, Rocket was looking for his third win in the famed event and ran as high as second, but eventually claimed the third finishing spot. “We had a good car tonight. There was quite a race among the top five after Don [O’Neal]. He [O’Neal] was unbeatable here tonight. This was a good points finish for us. We’ll head to Portsmouth with at least a decent shot at the title.”

Completing the top ten were Tim McCreadie, Hudson O’Neal, Boom Briggs, Mason Zeigler, and Rick Eckert.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Saturday, October 7th, 2017

29th Annual Pittsburgher 100

Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA

Miller Welders Fast Time Group A: Don O’Neal / 16.919 seconds

Miller Welders Fast Time Group B: Mike Marlar / 17.025 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Don O’Neal, Steve Francis, Mason Zeigler, Alex Ferree, Earl Pearson, Jr., Tommy Beck, Tony Musolino, Jon Hodgkiss, Keith Barbara

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Michael Norris, Tim McCreadie, Mike Pegher, Rick Eckert, Boom Briggs, Gregg Satterlee, Jake Gunn, Matt Dobnak, Tommy Schirnhofer, Jr.-DNS

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Mike Marlar, Brandon Sheppard, Jason Covert, Darrell Lanigan, Dennis Erb, Jr., Russ King, Bump Headman, Derek Stefanick, Dan Angelicchio-DNS

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Josh Richards, Hudson O’Neal, Scott Bloomquist, Jared Miley, Colton Flinner, Kelvin Kohan, John Weaver, Jimmy Owens

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Earl Pearson, Jr., Boom Briggs, Gregg Satterlee, Tony Musolino, Jon Hodgkiss, Matt Dobnak, Jake Gunn, Tommy Beck, Keith Barbara-DNS, Tommy Schirnhofer, Jr.-DNS

Fast Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Dennis Erb, Jr., Russ King, Colton Flinner, Jimmy Owens, Bump Headman, Derek Stefanick, John Weaver, Kelvin Kohan, Dan Angelicchio

Feature Finish (100 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 1 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $21,000 2 14 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $10,700 3 4 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $6,700 4 17 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $4,800 5 23 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $4,300 6 7 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $3,300 7 8 71 Hudson O’Neal ® Martinsville, IN $2,900 8 19 99B Boom Briggs ® Bear Lake, PA $2,700 9 9 25Z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA $1,800 10 15 7 Rick Eckert York, PA $1,750 11 21 22 Gregg Satterlee ® Rochester Mills, PA $2,350 12 20 56 Russ King Bristolville, OH $1,600 13 10 72C Jason Covert York Haven, PA $1,550 14 27 65 Derek Stefanick Imperial, PA $1,500 15 28 69 Jon Hodgkiss McKees Rocks, PA $1,450 16 6 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $1,400 17 5 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY $2,050 18 12 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $2,300 19 13 10 Alex Ferree Valencia, PA $1,250 20 18 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $1,900 21 2 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $1,200 22 26 7G Jake Gunn McDonald, PA $1,200 23 25 36 Tony Musolino Pittsburgh, PA $1,200 24 22 48 Colton Flinner Allison Park, PA $1,200 25 16 H1 Jared Miley South Park, PA $1,200 26 24 91 Tommy Beck Murrysville, PA $1,200 27 3 72 Michael Norris Sarver, PA $1,200 28 11 1C Mike Pegher Cranberry Twp., PA $1,200

Race Statistics

Entrants: 35

Lap Leaders: Don O’Neal (Laps 1 – 100)

Cautions: Scott Bloomquist (Lap 13); Colton Flinner (Lap 16); Michael Norris (Lap 22); Colton Flinner (Lap 30); Colton Flinner (Lap 33); Tony Musolino (Lap 43); Scott Bloomquist (Lap 50); Debris (Lap 51); Mike Marlar (Lap 60); Jason Covert (Lap 82); Steve Francis (Lap 88)

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Provisionals: Jimmy Owens

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Emergency Provisionals: n/a

Miller Welders Fast Time Provisional: Tommy Beck

Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway Track Provisionals: Tony Musolino, Jake Gunn, Derek Stefanick, Jon Hodgkiss

Wrisco Feature Winner: Don O’Neal

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Started: 23rd; Finished: 5th; Advanced 18 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Tim McCreadie

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Josh Richards

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Don O’Neal

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Hudson O’Neal

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Black Diamond Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jeff Strope (Jimmy Owens)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Don O’Neal (Lap #3 – 18.8386 seconds)

Safecraft Most Laps Led: Don O’Neal (100 Laps)

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Don O’Neal

Time of Race: 1 hour 17 minutes 39 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 8135 $283,600 2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 8095 $220,250 3 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 8060 $265,525 4 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 7545 $163,075 5 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 7540 $166,525 6 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 7310 $135,450 7 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 7275 $138,315 8 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 6805 $104,900 9 71 Hudson O’Neal ® Martinsville, IN 6755 $101,210 10 22 Gregg Satterlee ® Rochester Mills, PA 6670 $123,035 11 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY 6485 $85,830 12 99B Boom Briggs ® Bear Lake, PA 5800 $66,400

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*