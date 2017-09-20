2018 Georgia-Florida Speedweeks Dates Announced!

BATAVIA, OH (September 20, 2017) – The highly-anticipated kickoff to the 2018 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season begins with a nine-race stretch in February. Marking some of the most important dates on the motorsports calendar, fans will enjoy an action-packed schedule of nine events in ten days, at three different venues in Georgia and Florida.

The 2018 LOLMDS campaign will begin February 1st-3rd at Golden Isles Speedway with the annual Super Bowl of Racing. The 4/10-mile oval will host an Open Practice for all drivers on Thursday, February 1st – followed by two thrilling nights of racing. Each night, a complete program will be highlighted by $10,000-to-win main event on Friday night and a $12,000-to-win finale on Saturday night.

To purchase tickets or find more information, call the track office at: (912) 386-0061 or visit: www.gisdirt.com.

The tour then heads to the Sunshine State for the 42nd Annual Wrisco Industries East Bay Winternationals. The LOLMDS will invade the 1/3-mile bullring on Sunday, February 4th for an Open Practice – followed by six straight nights of racing action. From February 5th through February 10th the nation’s top dirt late model drivers will battle in pursuit of nearly $200,000 in prize money. Each day will feature a full program that includes: Hot Laps, Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, Strawberry Dash, and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series main event.

Advanced ticket sales for the 42nd Annual Wrisco Industries East Bay Winternationals will begin on Monday, October 2nd. To purchase tickets or find more information, visit: www.ebrp.co.

The LOLMDS Speedweeks slate wraps up at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, FL on Sunday, February 11th. The Lucas Oil Winter Nationals will include a complete program of: Hot Laps, Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $10,000-to-win main event.

For additional information, visit: www.bubbaracewaypark.com.

2018 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Speedweeks Schedule:

Date Venue City, State Event Laps To Win Thursday, February 1, 2018 Golden Isles Speedway Brunswick, GA Super Bowl of Racing Open Practice Friday, February 2, 2018 Golden Isles Speedway Brunswick, GA Super Bowl of Racing 50 $10,000 Saturday, February 3, 2018 Golden Isles Speedway Brunswick, GA Super Bowl of Racing 60 $12,000 Sunday, February 4, 2018 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL 42nd Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals Open Practice Monday, February 5, 2018 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL 42nd Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals 25 $5,000 Tuesday, February 6, 2018 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL 42nd Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals 25 $5,000 Wednesday, February 7, 2018 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL 42nd Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals 35 $7,000 Thursday, February 8, 2018 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL 42nd Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals 45 $7,000 Friday, February 9, 2018 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL 42nd Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals 50 $10,000 Saturday, February 10, 2018 East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL 42nd Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals 60 $12,000 Sunday, February 11, 2018 Bubba Raceway Park Ocala, FL Lucas Oil Winter Nationals 50 $10,000

—Lucas Oil Late Models Press Release