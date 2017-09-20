2018 Georgia-Florida Speedweeks Dates Announced!

BATAVIA, OH (September 20, 2017) – The highly-anticipated kickoff to the 2018 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season begins with a nine-race stretch in February. Marking some of the most important dates on the motorsports calendar, fans will enjoy an action-packed schedule of nine events in ten days, at three different venues in Georgia and Florida.
The 2018 LOLMDS campaign will begin February 1st-3rd at Golden Isles Speedway with the annual Super Bowl of Racing. The 4/10-mile oval will host an Open Practice for all drivers on Thursday, February 1st – followed by two thrilling nights of racing. Each night, a complete program will be highlighted by $10,000-to-win main event on Friday night and a $12,000-to-win finale on Saturday night.
The tour then heads to the Sunshine State for the 42nd Annual Wrisco Industries East Bay Winternationals. The LOLMDS will invade the 1/3-mile bullring on Sunday, February 4th for an Open Practice – followed by six straight nights of racing action. From February 5th through February 10th the nation’s top dirt late model drivers will battle in pursuit of nearly $200,000 in prize money. Each day will feature a full program that includes: Hot Laps, Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, Strawberry Dash, and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series main event.
The LOLMDS Speedweeks slate wraps up at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, FL on Sunday, February 11th. The Lucas Oil Winter Nationals will include a complete program of: Hot Laps, Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $10,000-to-win main event.
2018 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Speedweeks Schedule:
|Date
|Venue
|City, State
|Event
|Laps
|To Win
|Thursday, February 1, 2018
|Golden Isles Speedway
|Brunswick, GA
|Super Bowl of Racing
|Open Practice
|Friday, February 2, 2018
|Golden Isles Speedway
|Brunswick, GA
|Super Bowl of Racing
|50
|$10,000
|Saturday, February 3, 2018
|Golden Isles Speedway
|Brunswick, GA
|Super Bowl of Racing
|60
|$12,000
|Sunday, February 4, 2018
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|42nd Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals
|Open Practice
|Monday, February 5, 2018
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|42nd Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals
|25
|$5,000
|Tuesday, February 6, 2018
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|42nd Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals
|25
|$5,000
|Wednesday, February 7, 2018
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|42nd Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals
|35
|$7,000
|Thursday, February 8, 2018
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|42nd Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals
|45
|$7,000
|Friday, February 9, 2018
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|42nd Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals
|50
|$10,000
|Saturday, February 10, 2018
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|42nd Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals
|60
|$12,000
|Sunday, February 11, 2018
|Bubba Raceway Park
|Ocala, FL
|Lucas Oil Winter Nationals
|50
|$10,000
—Lucas Oil Late Models Press Release