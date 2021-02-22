What’s Racing this weekend around the State 2/27/2021 brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
Asphalt Tracks:
4-17 Southern Speedway:
This Saturday- February 27th, join us for Super Late Model 100, Modified Mini twin 25, Dwarfs, and TQ Midgets.
Auburndale Speedway:
27th – Sportsman 50, Pro-Truck 50, Modified Mini-stocks, Scramblers, Pure Stock 50
Showtime Speedway:
2-26-2021 Friday Night
Non Winged Sprints
Ford Division Figure 8
OPEN WHEEL MODIFIED
MINI STOCK
SUPER LATE MODLE PRACTICE
2-27-2021
ROUND TWO TRIPLE CROWN SUPER LATE MODELS $10,000 TO WIN
2021 DAVE STEELE WORLD Non Winged CHAMPIONSHIP
ROUND TWO TRIPLE CROWN
STREET STOCKS
Citrus County Speedway:
February 27th, 2021
sunoco race fuel open wheel mods 50 laps
signsfast pure stocks 25
outlaw street stocks 25
o’reilly auto parts mini stocks 25
?mod mini 25
Five Flags Speedway:
ARCA 200, Vores series and Pure Stocks
New Smyrna Speedway:
Closed this weekend next race is 3/20/2021
Dirt tracks:
Hendry County Motorsports Park:
Closed this weekend next race 3/6/2021
East Bay raceway Park:
Closed this weekend Next race 3/13/2021
North Florida Speedway:
Closed this weekend
All Tech Raceway:
Closed this weekend next race 3/3-3/6/2021
Putnam County:
Closed this weekend First race March 12th