What’s Racing this weekend around the State 2/27/2021 brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency



Asphalt Tracks:





4-17 Southern Speedway:



This Saturday- February 27th, join us for Super Late Model 100, Modified Mini twin 25, Dwarfs, and TQ Midgets.



Auburndale Speedway:



27th – Sportsman 50, Pro-Truck 50, Modified Mini-stocks, Scramblers, Pure Stock 50



Showtime Speedway:



2-26-2021 Friday Night

Non Winged Sprints

Ford Division Figure 8

OPEN WHEEL MODIFIED

MINI STOCK

SUPER LATE MODLE PRACTICE



2-27-2021

ROUND TWO TRIPLE CROWN SUPER LATE MODELS $10,000 TO WIN

2021 DAVE STEELE WORLD Non Winged CHAMPIONSHIP

ROUND TWO TRIPLE CROWN

STREET STOCKS



Citrus County Speedway:



February 27th, 2021

sunoco race fuel open wheel mods 50 laps

signsfast pure stocks 25

outlaw street stocks 25

o’reilly auto parts mini stocks 25

?mod mini 25



Five Flags Speedway:



ARCA 200, Vores series and Pure Stocks



New Smyrna Speedway:



Closed this weekend next race is 3/20/2021





Dirt tracks:



Hendry County Motorsports Park:



Closed this weekend next race 3/6/2021



East Bay raceway Park:



Closed this weekend Next race 3/13/2021



North Florida Speedway:



Closed this weekend



All Tech Raceway:



Closed this weekend next race 3/3-3/6/2021



Putnam County:



Closed this weekend First race March 12th





