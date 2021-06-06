What’s Racing this weekend 6/12/2021 around the state of Florida brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

Asphalt Tracks:

4-17 Southern Speedway:

Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series, Street Stock, A-Modified, V8 Pure Stock, Crown Vic

Pro Truck 50, Street Stock 50, Crown Vic 25, A-Modified 25, V8 Pure Stock 25, DAARA 25 (Daytona Antique Auto Racing Assoc)

Auburndale Speedway:

Closed for Summer Break

Citrus County Speedway:

June 12th, 2021 – Special Event Pricing

Bring on the CARNAGE

$1,000 to WIN Grocery Getter Enduro 60 Laps

$1,500 to WIN School Bus Figure 8

$400 to WIN Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws 40 Laps Oval

$800 to WIN Flagpole Race

$800 to WIN Boat Trailer Race

$800 to WIN Chain Car Race

$1,000 to WIN Frankart Roofing Demolition Derby

____________________________________

Showtime Speedway:

6-12-2021

Non Wing Sprint Car’s

Outlaw Figure 8’s

Super Mini Late Model’s

Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock

4.6 Oval

Mini Stocks

Strictly Stock

TRI CITY KART CLUB 206’S KART

New Smyrna Speedway:

Pro Late Model 50 Pro Late Model 50, Sportsman 25, NSS Truck 25, E-Mod 25, Bomber B 20 Event Classes Pro Late Model, Sportsman , E-Mod, Ashley Homes JAX Trucks, Bomber B

Dirt Tracks:

Hendry County Motorsports Park:

JUNE 12th

TOP GUN SPRINTS

OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS

GLADIATORS

4.6 FORDS

V-8 WARRIORS

MODLITES

East Bay Raceway Park:

June 12 –Florida Late Models, Street Stocks, V-8 Warriors, Q Micro Sprints, Gladiators

All-Tech Raceway:

Off this weekend

North Florida Speedway:

12TH THUNDER STOCKS, 602’s, EMOD, BOX

Volusia Speedway Park:

SUNSHINE SHOWDOWN

Just after the sunshine, the showdown 3/4 Modifieds, Street Stocks, DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, 604 Late Models

Putnam County Speedway:

Late Models

Street Stocks

V8 Thunder Stocks

Mini Sprints

Real Stocks

4 Cylinder Gladiators