What’s Racing this weekend 6/12/2021 around the state of Florida brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
Asphalt Tracks:
4-17 Southern Speedway:
Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series, Street Stock, A-Modified, V8 Pure Stock, Crown Vic
Pro Truck 50, Street Stock 50, Crown Vic 25, A-Modified 25, V8 Pure Stock 25, DAARA 25 (Daytona Antique Auto Racing Assoc)
Auburndale Speedway:
Closed for Summer Break
Citrus County Speedway:
June 12th, 2021 – Special Event Pricing
Bring on the CARNAGE
$1,000 to WIN Grocery Getter Enduro 60 Laps
$1,500 to WIN School Bus Figure 8
$400 to WIN Crockett’s Towing Ford Outlaws 40 Laps Oval
$800 to WIN Flagpole Race
$800 to WIN Boat Trailer Race
$800 to WIN Chain Car Race
$1,000 to WIN Frankart Roofing Demolition Derby
Showtime Speedway:
6-12-2021
Non Wing Sprint Car’s
Outlaw Figure 8’s
Super Mini Late Model’s
Hose & Hydraulic’s Street Stock
4.6 Oval
Mini Stocks
Strictly Stock
TRI CITY KART CLUB 206’S KART
New Smyrna Speedway:
Pro Late Model 50
Pro Late Model 50, Sportsman 25, NSS Truck 25, E-Mod 25, Bomber B 20
JUNE 12th
TOP GUN SPRINTS
OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS
GLADIATORS
4.6 FORDS
V-8 WARRIORS
MODLITES
East Bay Raceway Park:
June 12 –Florida Late Models, Street Stocks, V-8 Warriors, Q Micro Sprints, Gladiators
All-Tech Raceway:
Off this weekend
North Florida Speedway:
12TH THUNDER STOCKS, 602’s, EMOD, BOX
Volusia Speedway Park:
Just after the sunshine, the showdown 3/4 Modifieds, Street Stocks, DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, 604 Late Models
Late Models
Street Stocks
V8 Thunder Stocks
Mini Sprints
Real Stocks
4 Cylinder Gladiators