What’s Racing this weekend 5/15/2021 around the State of Florida, brought to you be LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
Asphalt Tracks:
4-17 Southern Speedway:
Sportsmans, Street Stock, V8 Bombers, Crown Vics twin 25 if over 20 Crown Vic’s
Auburndale Speedway:
15th – Sprint Cars, Pure-stocks, Modified Mini-stocks, Scramblers, Mini-cups, Fan Participation
Citrus County Speedway:
OFF THIS WEEKEND
Showtime Speedway:
Street Warz on drag strip
New Smyrna Speedway:
David Rogers’ Super Late Model 50
David Rogers Super Late Models, Sportsman , E-Mod, Bomber B, Ground Pounders
Dirt Tracks:
Hendry County Motorsports Park:
FLORIDA LATE MODELS
D.A.A.R.A.
4.6 FORDS
GLADIATORS
POWDER PUFF
V-8 WARRIORS
East Bay Raceway Park:
May 15 – 604 Late Models, Outlaw 4s, Street Stocks, Q Mini Sprints, Mod Lites, Florida Old Time Modifieds
Bubba Raceway:
Closed this weekend
North Florida Speedway:
15TH EMODS, PURE, STREET, BOX
All-Tech Raceway:
The Return of the Southern Clash Late Models for $3,000 to WIN!
PLUS SUPPORT CLASSES INCLUDING:
- Reeds Metals 602 Late Models
- Street Stocks
- Pure Stocks
Volusia Speedway Park:
Top Gun Sprint Classic
Top Gun Sprint Series, 602 Late Models, 604 Late Models, Street Stocks
Putnam Raceway:
Late Models
V-8 Thunder Stocks
Street Stocks
Real Stocks
4 Cyl Gladiators
Make up races from rain out
Ford 4.6’s $500 to Win
StreetStocks $1000to Win