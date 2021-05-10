What’s Racing this weekend 5/15/2021 around the State of Florida, brought to you be LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

Asphalt Tracks:

4-17 Southern Speedway:

Sportsmans, Street Stock, V8 Bombers, Crown Vics twin 25 if over 20 Crown Vic’s

Auburndale Speedway:

15th – Sprint Cars, Pure-stocks, Modified Mini-stocks, Scramblers, Mini-cups, Fan Participation

Citrus County Speedway:

OFF THIS WEEKEND

Showtime Speedway:

Street Warz on drag strip

New Smyrna Speedway:

David Rogers’ Super Late Model 50 David Rogers Super Late Models, Sportsman , E-Mod, Bomber B, Ground Pounders

Dirt Tracks:

Hendry County Motorsports Park:

FLORIDA LATE MODELS

D.A.A.R.A.

4.6 FORDS

GLADIATORS

POWDER PUFF

V-8 WARRIORS

East Bay Raceway Park:

May 15 – 604 Late Models, Outlaw 4s, Street Stocks, Q Mini Sprints, Mod Lites, Florida Old Time Modifieds

Bubba Raceway:

Closed this weekend

North Florida Speedway:

15TH EMODS, PURE, STREET, BOX

All-Tech Raceway:

The Return of the Southern Clash Late Models for $3,000 to WIN! PLUS SUPPORT CLASSES INCLUDING: Reeds Metals 602 Late Models

Street Stocks

Pure Stocks

Volusia Speedway Park:

Top Gun Sprint Series, 602 Late Models, 604 Late Models, Street Stocks

Putnam Raceway:

Late Models

V-8 Thunder Stocks

Street Stocks

Real Stocks

4 Cyl Gladiators

Make up races from rain out

Ford 4.6’s $500 to Win

StreetStocks $1000to Win