What’s Racing Around the state this weekend 4/24/2021 Brought to you by LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

Asphalt Tracks:

4-17 Southern Speedway:

Super Late Model 100, V8 Pure Stock 25, 602 Non-Winged Sprint 25, Dwarf 25, Mini Stock 25

Auburndale Speedway:

Modified 50, Pro-Truck 50 Combined Florida Pro-Truck Challenge Series event, Pure-stocks, Modified Mini-stocks, Scramblers, Mini-cups

Citrus County Speedway:

April 24th, 2021 – special event pricing

The bearded brothers band is BACK!

Wheelman Series Sportsmans 50 Laps

$1,000 to Win Little Gator Motorsports Legend Cars 40 Laps by bilstein shocks

Signsfast Pure Stocks 25 Laps

O’reilly Auto Parts Mini Stocks 25 Laps

Outlaw Street Stocks 25 Laps

Showtime Speedway:

New Smyrna Speedway:

Pro Late Model, LKQ Super Stocks, Mod Minis , Bomber A

Five Flags Speedway:

BIG RIG RACING SERIES

Dirt tracks:

Hendry County Motorsports Park:

OFF THIS WEEKEND

East Bay Raceway Park:

April 24 – 604 Late Models, V-8 Warriors (Jody Robbins Memorial, $400 to win), Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds, Q Mini Sprints, Outlaw 4s, Mod Lites, Florida Old Time Modifieds

All Tech Raceway:

FLORIDA LATE MODEL CHALLENGE SERIES

SPRING 50 – $5,000 TO WIN!

PLUS:

Reeds Metals 602 Late Models

Street Stocks

Pure Stocks

North Florida Speedway:

OFF THIS WEEKEND

Bubba Raceway Park:

OFF THIS WEEKEND

Volusia Speedway Park:

602 Late Models (30 laps, $1,000 win!), DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, Street Stocks , Thunder Stocks, Compact 4s

Putnam County Raceway:

Late Models

Street Stocks

V-8 Thunder Stocks

Real Stocks

4 Cyl Gladiators