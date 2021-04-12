What’s Racing Around Florida This Weekend April 17th 2021 Brought To You By LeMaster’s Insurance Agency
Asphalt Tracks:
4-17 Southern Speedway:
Pro Truck $5000, Street Stock, A-Modified, Legends
Pro Truck 100 $5,000 TO WIN, Street Stock twin 25’s, A-Modified 25, Legends 25
Showtime Speedway:
off this weekend
Auburndale Speedway:
off this weekend
Citrus County Speedway:
April 17th, 2021
Sunoco Open Wheel Modifieds 50 Laps
crocketts towing Ford outlaws 25 Laps
signsfast pure stocks 25 Laps
oreilly auto parts mini stocks 25 laps
mod mini 25 laps
New Smyrna Speedway:
David Rogers’ Super Late Model 50
Super Late Model 50, Sportsman 25, E-Mod 25, Bomber B 20, Ground Pounder 20
Dirt Tracks:
Hendry County Motorsports Park:
APRIL 17th
FLA LATE MODELS
4.6 FORDS
V-8 WARRIORS
GLADIATORS
East Bay Raceway Park:
April 17 – 604 Late Models, V-8 Warriors (Jody Robbins Memorial, $400 to win), Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds, Q Mini Sprints, Outlaw 4s, Mod Lites, Florida Old Time Modifieds
All-Tech Raceway:
Saturday Apr 17, 2021
FLORIDA LATE MODEL CHALLENGE SERIES
SPRING 50 – $5,000 TO WIN!
PLUS:
Reeds Metals 602 Late Models
Street Stocks
Pure Stocks
North Florida Speedway:
off this weekend
Volusia Speedway Park:
Street Stocks, 3/4 Modifieds, 602 Late Models, 604 Late Models
Putnam Raceway:
Racing
- E-Mods
- Street Stocks
- V-8 Thunder Stocks
- Real Stocks
- 4 Cyl Gladiators
- 4.6 Ford Crown Vics