What’s Racing Around Florida This Weekend April 17th 2021 Brought To You By LeMaster’s Insurance Agency

Asphalt Tracks:

4-17 Southern Speedway:

Pro Truck $5000, Street Stock, A-Modified, Legends

Pro Truck 100 $5,000 TO WIN, Street Stock twin 25’s, A-Modified 25, Legends 25

Showtime Speedway:

off this weekend

Auburndale Speedway:

off this weekend

Citrus County Speedway:

April 17th, 2021

Sunoco Open Wheel Modifieds 50 Laps

crocketts towing Ford outlaws 25 Laps

signsfast pure stocks 25 Laps

oreilly auto parts mini stocks 25 laps

mod mini 25 laps

New Smyrna Speedway:

David Rogers’ Super Late Model 50

Super Late Model 50, Sportsman 25, E-Mod 25, Bomber B 20, Ground Pounder 20

Dirt Tracks:

Hendry County Motorsports Park:

APRIL 17th

FLA LATE MODELS

4.6 FORDS

V-8 WARRIORS

GLADIATORS

East Bay Raceway Park:

April 17 – 604 Late Models, V-8 Warriors (Jody Robbins Memorial, $400 to win), Gagel’s Open Wheel Modifieds, Q Mini Sprints, Outlaw 4s, Mod Lites, Florida Old Time Modifieds

All-Tech Raceway:

Saturday Apr 17, 2021 FLORIDA LATE MODEL CHALLENGE SERIES

SPRING 50 – $5,000 TO WIN! PLUS: Reeds Metals 602 Late Models

Street Stocks

Pure Stocks North Florida Speedway: off this weekend Volusia Speedway Park: BAD FAST 50

Street Stocks, 3/4 Modifieds, 602 Late Models, 604 Late Models

Putnam Raceway:

Racing