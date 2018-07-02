Tanner English Two For Two In Duck river Southern All Star Action

RACE RECAP: WHEEL, TN–The Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series presented by Max Fab made stop #2 of the 2018 season at the Duck River Raceway Park in Wheel, TN., and before a packed grandstand Tanner English of Benton, KY., moved to the high side of the track in the final 10 laps and then passed race long leader Brad Skinner on lap 36 to get his second career Southern All Stars win. “If I was going to get around Brad I know I had to go to the top and with him staying on the bottom he was being held up by lapped cars and I know that would be my only chance to get around him” said English.

Skinner came home in the second spot and was racing with a heavy heart as his father was laid to rest earlier in the afternoon and Brad was also running a car that was pieced together from two cars as he flipped a car last weekend at Winchester.

Third place went to Scott Cook of Shelbyville, TN., in his best career Southern All Star run.

Fourth to John Owenby from his 9th starting spot.

Fifth to Jay Scott current points leader who as up and down in the top ten all night long.

Finishing in sixth place was David Brannon, seventh to David Seibers in his best run with the series this year, eighth to Jadon Frame, ninth to Terry English and tenth to Dane Dacus.

RACE TIDBITS: Southern All Star point contenders Jay Scott had another solid run with a top five finish, movers in points Brad Skinner, Riley Hickman and Joseph Faulkner.

2017 Southern All Star winner Dane Dacus made his first start of the season with the series.

Longtime Southern All Star competitor Jeff Walker of McMinnville, TN., returned to action.

Mitch Thornton of Columbia, TN., had a shoulder pop out of socket after contact with Mark Dodson in the B main but was ready go by feature time.

First time starts with the series this season include Scott Cook, Dane Dacus, Jeff Walker, Jason Walker, Jeremy Taylor and Kevin Lovvorn

The next Southern All Star Dirt Racing Series event will be Saturday night August 4th at the Blue Ridge Motorsports Park in Blue Ridge, GA., a 40 lap $4,000 to win event.

English Sponsors: Rocket/Jay Dickens/Seay Motors/M&S Concrete/Pope Construction/Jackson Auto Auctions

Car Count: 24

DNS:

SUNOCO RACE FUELS GROUP QUALIFYING: Group A: Brad Skinner 12.821 Tanner English 12.605

Knowles Race Parts Fast Qualifier: Tanner English 12.605

PPM Race Products B Mains: David Brannon Riley Hickman

AR Bodies Last Car Lead Lap: Caleb Ashby

COR Suspensions 10th Place Finisher: Dane Dacus

36 Racing & Fabrication Hard Charger: David Brannon

Race Car Engineering Hard Luck Award: Kevin Lovvorn

BrakeOMeter 4th Place Finisher Award: John Owenby

Rugged Radios Communications Award: Scott Cook

Results Pending Tire Test: 1.Tanner English; 2.Brad Skinner; 3.Scott Cook; 4.John Owenby; 5.Jay Scott; 6.David Brannon; 7.David Seibers; 8.Jadon Frame; 9.Terry English; 10.Dane Dacus; 11.Eric Hickerson; 12.Caleb Ashby; 13.Joseph Faulkner; 14.Daniel Miller; 15.Ray McElhiney; 16.Jeff Walker; 17.Riley Hickman; 18.Larry Greer; 19.Tony Morris; 20.Mark Dodson; 21.Jason Walker; 22.Jeremy Taylor; 23.Mitch Thornton; 24.Kevin Lovvorn.