T.J. DeCaire wins Legend Car feature At 4-17 Southern Speedway

T.J. DeCaire takes the win at 4-17 Southern Speedway in the Legends car this weekend, to extend his winning streak at the the farthest south asphalt track. A lot of Side By Side racing and challenges for the win in the legend car class. Always Fun to see the youngsters race for the win.

Winner interview:

Legend cars Results:

Legend

Heat 1

1. 88 T.J. DeCaire

2. 21 Robert Jonas

3. 3x Stephen Hartley

4. 04 Brandon Taylor

5. 99 Lucas Hinton

6. 88F Aiden Foley

7. 15 Leonard Whalen

8. 87 Robbie Bundon

Heat 2

1. 56 Ashton Chilton

2. 51 Chase Llyod

3. 5x Jesse Martinez

4. 99v Mike Verhaagh

5. 16 Matt Correia

6. 0 Jerrod Holle

7. 9x Mitch Verhaagh

8. 27 Abigail Jonas DNS

Feature 25 Laps

1. 88 T.J. DeCaire

2. 56 Ashton Chilton

3. 51 Chase Llyod

4. 04 Brandon Taylor

5. 21 Robert Jonas

6. 5x Jesse Martinez

7. 99v Mike Verhaagh

8. 0 Jerrod Holle

9. 99 Lucas Hinton

10. 87 Robbie Bundon

11. 16 Matt Correia

12. 3x Stephen Hartley

13. 9x Mitch Verhaagh

14. 88F Aiden Foley

15. 15 Leonard Whalen

16. 27 Abigail Jonas DNS

Some legends heat race action: