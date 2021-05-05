Steve Darvalics takes home $5 Thousand Dollars in the Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series race at Citrus County Speedway
Last Saturday night in one of the most anticipated races in the Florida Pro Truck Challenge series race’s with $5,000 dollars on the line pro truck veteran Steve Darvalics takes home the big check and puts the 41 one in victory lane. A race that saw 27 trucks make their way to the track for the big money race.
