Martin Pelletier Dominates Sportsman Modified Field at Cornwall Motor Speedway

Martin Pelletier leads all 50-laps to win his second DIRTcar Sportsman series race in 2018

CORNWALL, ONT – September 2, 2018 – Martin Pelletier showed everyone why he was the guy to beat in the northern portion of the DIRTcar Sportsman division as he led all 50 laps in the feature to capture a second win on the tour this season.

‘’I was lucky in the draw, I am not sure I would have been able to pass so many cars as the track was tacky’’ mentioned a humble Pelletier in the winner circle. ‘’I had a tremendous year, quite incredible to be able to win so many wins’’ said Pelletier who captured his 22nd win of the season after securing track titles at Granby, RPM and Drummond over the weekend. ‘’ I will take a week off and then attack all the races in the fall’’ finished Pelletier talking about the DIRTcar Series races in September and October.

Martin Pelletier and Alex Lajoie led the field to green in the Co-Op Embrun 50, Pelletier led the first lap as Jarrett Herbison slowed in turn 4 bringing the field together. On the restart Pelletier kept the lead with Justin Lalancette moving up to second and Lajoie in third. Caution was back out on lap 7 for Ricky Thompson.

Pelletier to the lead as a good battle for third was occurring between Adam Rozon and Martin Hebert. Pelletier pulled away from the field as the first fifteen laps were in the books.

A few cautions slowed the field down and Pelletier had great starts at each occasion with Justin Lalancette running a strong second with Adam Rozon in third as the feature hit the halfway point.

The race picked some momentum as the leader joined lapped traffic, Lalancette started to challenge the leader as they ran side by side for a few laps as the yellow slowed the field down with 10 laps to go.

On the following restart, Pelletier remained in first as Cornwall point’s leader Shane Pecore cracked the top 3 as top 5 contenders Fred Gamache and Adam Rozon got together losing some ground over the field.

Pelletier went on to lead the whole 50-lap event and captured his second DIRTcar Sportsman North Series win over Lalancette and Pecore.

The northern series will be back in action in less than 2 weeks at Mohawk International Raceway.

Cornwall Notebook

Even with some iffy weather all around the area, a great field of 37 cars made the haul to Cornwall.

Feature (50 Laps) – MARTIN PELLETIER, JUSTIN LALANCETTE, SHANE PECORE, PATRICK PICOTIN, MOISE PAGE, BOB RAY, NICK HAYWOOD, FELIX MURRAY, BRIANNA LADOUCEUR, CEDRIC GAUVREAU, TYLER REYNOLDS, ADAM ROZON, DEREK CRYDERMAN, KURTIS CAYER, BILLY COOK, FRED GAMACHE, JASON ROSE, RICKY THOMPSON, DALE GIFFORD, GABRIEL CYR, ALEX LAJOIE, MIKE STACEY, TRISTAN DRAPER, JARRETT HERBISON, THOMAS COOK, RYAN STABLER, EVAN RACINE, JOHNATHON FERGUSON, MARTIN HEBERT, SHANE STEARNS

Heat 1 (8 Laps – Top-4 Qualify – Top-3 Redraw) – SHANE PECORE, JUSTIN LALANCETTE, MARTIN HEBERT, RICKY THOMPSON, SHANE STEARNS, KURTIS CAYER, JUSTIN DESROSIERS, ROBERT DELORMIER, FELIX MURRAY, BRIAN COMEAU

Heat 2 (8 Laps – Top-4 Qualify – Top-3 Redraw) – ADAM ROZON, BOB RAY, MARTIN PELLETIER, MIKE STACEY, EVAN RACINE, TYLER REYNOLDS, BRIANNA LADOUCEUR, CEDRIC GAUVREAU, DELBERT LEGROW, JUNIOR DELORMIER

Heat 3 (8 Laps – Top-4 Qualify – Top-3 Redraw) – JOHNATHON FERGUSON, ALEX LAJOIE, RYAN STABLER, BILLY COOK, DALE GIFFORD, MOISE PAGE, NICK HAYWOOD, MELISSA GIFFORD

Heat 3 (8 Laps – Top-4 Qualify – Top-3 Redraw) – TRISTAN DRAPER, DEREK CRYDERMAN, FRED GAMACHE, JARRETT HERBISON, GABRIEL CYR, JASON ROSE, THOMAS COOK, PATRICK PICOTIN, CHRIS FERGUSON

Consi 1 (10 laps – Top 3 to the feature)

KURTIS CAYER, TYLER REYNOLDS, BRIANNA LADOUCEUR, CEDRIC GAUVREAU, FELIX MURRAY, JUSTIN DESROSIERS, DELBERT LEGROW

Consi 2 (10 laps – Top 3 to the feature)

MOISE PAGE, THOMAS COOK, PATRICK PICOTIN, NICK HAYWOOD, DEREK CRYDERMAN, JUNIOR DELORMIER, CHRIS FERGUSON, MELISSA GIFFORD