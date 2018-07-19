Sanders Adds Oskaloosa to USMTS Conquest Collection

OSKALOOSA, Iowa (July 18)–In capturing his 84th career victory Wednesday night, Rodney Sanders dominated the USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup main event, leading all 30 laps of the 11th Annual Summit Racing Summer Classic at the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

It had been seven years since the series fired up at “The Monster” and the win gave “The Sandman” another new race track to add to his list of conquests.

A pair of cautions flags on laps 17 and 21 only served to give false hope to Sanders’ pursuers as he was able to pull away on each ensuing restart before crossing beneath the checkered flag with, according to Sanders, “about two laps left” on his right rear tire.

Stormy Scott held off his twin brother Johnny Scott to claim the runner-up finish while Terry Phillips and Lucas Schott finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Dereck Ramirez, 16th-starting Kenny Gaddis, Jake O’Neil, 20th-starting Joe Duvall and Lance Town completed the top 10.

Tire issues plagued the field in the main event. Both O’Neil and Town ducked into the pits for fresh rubber during the lap-17 caution and both found their way back to the front for top-10 finishes. Others were not so fortunate, including USRA Modified national points leader Darron Fuqua who fell out with four laps to go while running fourth.

The touring USMTS titans take Thursday off as they get set to join the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at the 8th Annual Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals this Friday and Saturday, July 20-21.

Both divisions will compete in double qualifying heat races on Friday with a pair of 20-car qualifying features for the USMTS Modifieds that will lock in eight drivers from each into Saturday’s $8,000-to-win championship race.

To learn more about the United States Modified Touring Series, visit www.usmts.com online or call 515-832-7944. You can also like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/usmts, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usmts and Instagram at www.instagram.com/usmts or subscribe to our YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/usmtstv. Keep up to speed with everything USMTS by joining our email list at www.usmts.com/subscribe.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup powered by Summit

11th Annual Summit Racing Summer Classic

Southern Iowa Speedway, Oskaloosa, Iowa

Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, chassis/engine builder, laps completed and money won. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Casey’s General Stores “A” Main with the top 8 redrawing for the first 8 starting spots.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas.

2. (6) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

3. (1) 7 Carter VanDenBerg, Oskaloosa, Iowa.

4. (5) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

5. (3) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

6. (7) 2g Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas.

7. (9) 62 Greg Cox, Kellogg, Iowa.

8. (8) 19sb Lance Mari (R), Imperial, Calif.

9. (4) 7 Sean Gaddis (R), Diana, Texas.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa.

2. (1) 0 Jake O’Neil (R), Tucson, Ariz.

3. (6) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (3) 21t Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan.

5. (7) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa.

6. (5) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

7. (8) 10 Casey Arneson, Fargo, N.D.

8. (9) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

9. (4) 9a Logan Anderson, Eddyville, Iowa.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (3) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (8) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

3. (7) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

4. (4) 10c Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa.

5. (2) 49j Jason Murray, Hartford, Iowa.

6. (1) 29 Ron Ver Beek, Oskaloosa, Iowa.

7. (6) 9 Jerad Fuller, Memphis, Mo.

8. (5) 8c Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN (10 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (1) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

2. (4) 10 Casey Arneson, Fargo, N.D.

3. (2) 29 Ron Ver Beek, Oskaloosa, Iowa.

4. (6) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

5. (7) 19sb Lance Mari (R), Imperial, Calif.

6. (10) 9a Logan Anderson, Eddyville, Iowa.

7. (3) 62 Greg Cox, Kellogg, Iowa.

8. (5) 9 Jerad Fuller, Memphis, Mo., GRT/Mullins, $75.

9. (8) 8c Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

10. (9) 7 Sean Gaddis (R), Diana, Texas, MBCustoms/PTS, $90.

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES “A” MAIN (30 laps):

1. (2) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas, MBCustoms/Hatfield, 30, $2850.

2. (4) 2s Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., VanderBuilt/Mullins, 30, $1850.

3. (5) 1st Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M., VanderBuilt/Durham, 30, $1325.

4. (6) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo., GRT/Durham, 30, $1020.

5. (8) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn., MBCustoms/Hill, 30, $915.

6. (10) 4r Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla., Hughes/Cornett, 30, $810.

7. (16) 2g Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas, MBCustoms/PTS, 30, $450.

8. (1) 0 Jake O’Neil (R), Tucson, Ariz., LG2/Cornett, 30, $705.

9. (20) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla., MBCustoms/ChevPerf, 30, $575.

10. (11) 21t Lance Town, Wellsville, Kan., MBCustoms/Driskell, 30, $350.

11. (23) 8c Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo., GRT/PerfAuto, 30, $325.

12. (19) 29 Ron Ver Beek, Oskaloosa, Iowa, IROC/ChevPerf, 30, $200.

13. (24) 62 Greg Cox, Kellogg, Iowa, Razor/ChevPerf, 30, $200.

14. (3) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan., MBCustoms/Driskell, 26, $250.

15. (7) 33z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa, VanderBuilt/Sput’s, 25, $550.

16. (12) 10c Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa, VanderBuilt/ChevPerf, 25, $200.

17. (13) 19r Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa, Hughes/TriStar, 22, $250.

18. (9) 7 Carter VanDenBerg, Oskaloosa, Iowa, Victory/ChevPerf, 21, $200.

19. (14) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan., LG2/Speedway, 21, $545.

20. (17) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis., MBCustoms/Troy’s, 20, $250.

21. (18) 10 Casey Arneson, Fargo, N.D., VanderBuilt/Durham, 19, $200.

22. (21) 19sb Lance Mari (R), Imperial, Calif., MRT/Yeoman, 17, $250.

23. (22) 9a Logan Anderson, Eddyville, Iowa, Shaw/ChevPerf, 17, $200.

24. (15) 49j Jason Murray, Hartford, Iowa, JMRC/Tesar, 11, $200.

(R) = Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leader: Sanders 1-30.

Total Laps Led: Sanders 30.

Margin of Victory: 0.476 second.

Time of Race: 17 minutes, 20.218 seconds (2 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Clark, Cox (track).

Eibach Spring Forward Award: Duvall (advanced 14 positions).

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Duvall (started 20th, finished 9th).

Entries: 26.

Next Race: Friday-Saturday, July 20-21, I-80 Speedway, Greenwood, Neb.

USMTS Hunt for the Casey’s Cup Points: J. Scott 2137, Sanders 1970, O’Neil 1959, S. Scott 1955, VanderBeek 1914, Schott 1866, Ramirez 1861, Phillips 1841, Kates 1323, Duvall 1304.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: O’Neil 1959, Mari 824, Carlos Ahumada Jr. 760, Zane Ferrell 692, Billy Vogel 610.

USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Durham 221, Sput’s 180, Mullins 169, Cornett 169, Hatfield 158.

USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: VanderBuilt 247, MBCustoms 236, Hughes 175, GRT 175, LG2 165.

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – Arneson.

Beyea Custom Headers – Gustin.

BSB Manufacturing – Arneson.

Casey’s General Stores – VanderBeek.

Champ Pans – Schott.

Deatherage Opticians – Ver Beek.

E3 Spark Plugs – J. Scott.

Edelbrock – Phillips.

Eibach – Duvall.

Fast Shafts – VanderBeek.

FK Rod Ends – Duvall.

Forty9 Designs – Fuqua, Kates.

GRT Race Cars – Fuller.

Hooker Harness – Cox.

Integra Shocks & Springs – VanDenBerg.

Jerovetz Motorsports Racing Parts – VanderBeek.

Keyser Manufacturing – Town.

KSE Racing Products – Duvall.

Maxima Racing Oils – Sanders.

Out-Pace Racing Products – Carter.

QA1 – Sanders.

RacerWebsite.com – Duvall.

Real Racing Wheels – all non-qualifiers.

Simpson Performance Products – Sanders.

Swift Springs – Sanders, Ver Beek.

Sybesma Graphics – O’Neil.

Tire Demon – Clark.

VP Racing Fuels – Sanders.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – S. Gaddis.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – K. Gaddis.