“RONNIE BROOKSHIRE MEMORIAL” NEXT FOR THE ULTIMATE SUPERS LATE MODEL SERIES AT LAURENS

CARNESVILLE, GA – The Ultimate Super Late Model Series Southeast Region will travel to Laurens County Speedway located in Laurens, South Carolina on Saturday May 5th for the Annual “Ronnie Brookshire Memorial”. Ultimate Southeast competitors will go door to door around the Laurens County Speedway all chasing a $4,014 payday.

After scoring the victory at our previous event with the Ultimate Super Late Model Series; Tyler Millwood of Kingston, Georgia extended his lead in the 2018 chase for the championship to a thirteen point advantage with 117 points over Kyle Hardy who sits second in the standings with 104 points. Zack Mitchell (92 PTS), Joey Coulter (90 PTS), and Cla Knight (78 PTS), complete the current top five in the standings.

So far this season the Series has saw 103 different competitors in four completed events with three different winners. Michael Page leads the 2018 Ultimate Southeast Region winners list with two wins this season followed by Jonathan Davenport and Tyler Millwood in which each have one victory.

Make plans to join us Saturday May 5th as we bring in the month of May at Laurens County Speedway and see who will claim their spot in victory lane.

Pit gates will open at 4:00 PM with grandstand gates opening at 6:00 PM. Racing is scheduled to start around 8:00 PM. Grandstand admission will be $20 for Adults, Ages 5-11 $10, and Ages 4 and under free. Pit admission will be $35 for Adults, Ages 5-11 $15, and Ages 4 and under free.

ULTIMATE Full Payout For Saturday, May 5th:

1) $4,014; 2) $2,000; 3) $1,350; 4) $1,000; 5) $875; 6) $775; 7) $700; 8 ) $600; 9) $500; 10) $450; 11) $425; 12-24) $400.

Laurens County Speedway is located at 435 Racetrack Road in Laurens, South Carolina (29360). For further information on Laurens County Speedway visit the Speedway online atwww.laurensspeedway.com or call 864-984-2427.

For more information on the ULTIMATE Super Late Model Series visit www.ultimatesupers.com or call (864) 871-1442. ULTIMATE Supers are also on Twitter at @ULTIMATESupers Instagram @ULTIMATE_Supers and on Facebook at Ultimate Super Late Model Series.

The ULTIMATE Super Late Model Series would like to recognize their series partners for the 2018 season which include: American Racer, Hoosier Race Tires, VP Race Fuels, PPM Racing Products, Arizona Sport Shirts, DirtonDirt.com, Cruise With the Champions, Big A’s Custom Graphics, AR Bodies, Five Star Race Bodies, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil and Lubricants, RockAuto.com, Simpson, Davis Diesel Service, Rugged Radios, and Thomas Clarke Performance Web Design.Source: Ultimate Super Late Model Series