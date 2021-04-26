Racing Results From around the State for weekend 4/24/2021 Brought to you by RaceDay safety

These are all the results from around the state we could find or were posted. If you have a track or series and would like your results listed here please e-mail us at Robert@karnac.com or message the Sunshine State racing Facebook Page.

4-17 Southern speedway:

East Bay Raceway Park:

V-8 WARRIORS

Feature: Tommy Hill (5H), Jason Burnside (12J), Greg Crowe (89), Michael Hart (99), Nick Brown (12), Matt Bozeman (0), Derek Gray (189), George Handy (105), Wayne Kissam (107), Mike Wilson (68), Mark Roadarmel Jr. (81), Gary Lucas (106), Kayla Handy (104), Randy Shields (49), Cody Mezyk (40), Justoin Meeks (10), Macy Bozeman (58), Jessica Doyle (09), Kalen Maynard (2), Jeremy Simpson (124). DNS – Raymond Vann (1), Dalton Ellis (52B), Bo Anderson (95)

GAGEL’S OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS

Feature: Tyler Clem (14), Bryan Bernhardt (B69), Austin Sanders (64), LJ Grimm (25), Seth Geary (7G), Billy Howard (47), Scott Bane (23B), Chris Bailey (77B), Tim McLeod (192), Jeff Mathews (33), Paul Rivall (15R), Anthony Bennett (7B), Doug Dyal (97D), Shane Burrows (70B)

604 LATE MODELS

Feature: Jeff Mathews (33), Doug Horton (46), Keith Nosbisch (02), Raymond Folwell (3), Daniel Woody (29), John Norris (87), Phillip Cobb (03c), Matt Herlong (131), Jimmy Waldrop (9), Thomas Burnside (13), Billy Boyd Jr. (ZERO), Shan Smith (32), Waylon Haynes (11), Wallace Peacock (P1), Scotty Williams (7JR), Hunter Boyd (6)

OUTLAW 4S

Feature: Eric Knight (7), Stephen Hohlbaugh (23s), Brian Barse (82), Percy Davis (63), Terry Burke (73), Mark Moniz (41E), James Braswell (1), Vernon Hart Jr. (D4R), Brad Button (25), Thomas Braswell Jr. (88). DNS – Fred Smith

MOD LITES

Feature: Austin Martin (97), Jeff Wolfe (83), Thomas Walsh (32T), Coty Gray (7x), Brian Teeters (44T), Alex Cline (07), Anthony Stewart (33), Terry Joiner (6), Brodrick Kennedy (24), J.T. Joiner (6J), Cody Benoit (7). DNS – Jeff Bonnema (5B), Dylan Dunn (22), Kirk Brown (77)

Q MINI SPRINTS

Feature: Bruce Comer (21), Dallas Casey (87), Randy Thomas (4R), Jo Jo David (7J), Stephen Thomas (7S), David Hall (67), Shanna Walters (11), Charles Landis (12), Doug Dyal (3)