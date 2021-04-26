Racing Results From around the State for weekend 4/24/2021 Brought to you by RaceDay safety
These are all the results from around the state we could find or were posted. If you have a track or series and would like your results listed here please e-mail us at Robert@karnac.com or message the Sunshine State racing Facebook Page.
4-17 Southern speedway:
61 Colton Bettis
0 Dude Teate
44 Gary Wiggins
A Feature 1
50 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Brad May
|Oviedo, FL
|9M
|2
|4
|Jamie Skinner
|Port Orange, FL
|15
|3
|1
|Colby Clements
|Vero Beach, FL
|17
|4
|2
|Daniel Escoto
|Mexico City, MX
|99
|5
|8
|Mike Amato
|New Smyrna Beach, FL
|2X
|6
|7
|Charley Ayers
|Daytona Beach, FL
|77
|7
|9
|Steve Redditt
|Orlando, FL
|84
|8
|10
|Mike McElyea
|Hollywood, FL
|19
|9
|5
|Colt Hensley
|Avon Park, FL
|77H
|DNS
|–
|Art Kunzeman
|Moonshine Hill, TX
|11
|DNS
|–
|Blake Suttie
|Winter Garden, FL
|10
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|–
|Colt Hensley
|Avon Park, FL
|77H
|0.000
|2
|–
|Jamie Skinner
|Port Orange, FL
|15
|0.000
|3
|–
|Brad May
|Oviedo, FL
|9M
|0.000
|4
|–
|Daniel Escoto
|Mexico City, MX
|99
|0.000
|5
|–
|Colby Clements
|Vero Beach, FL
|17
|0.000
|6
|–
|Art Kunzeman
|Moonshine Hill, TX
|11
|0.000
|7
|–
|Charley Ayers
|Daytona Beach, FL
|77
|0.000
|8
|–
|Mike Amato
|New Smyrna Beach, FL
|2X
|0.000
|9
|–
|Steve Redditt
|Orlando, FL
|84
|0.000
|10
|–
|Mike McElyea
|Hollywood, FL
|19
|0.000
LKQ Super Stocks
A Feature 1
25 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Bobby Holley
|Osteen, FL
|56
|2
|3
|George Spears
|New Smyrna Beach, FL
|18
|3
|5
|Justin Spears
|New Smyrna Beach, FL
|48
|4
|1
|Don Duval
|Port Orange, FL
|30
|5
|4
|Greg “scoot” Dame
|Deltona, FL
|67
|6
|7
|Jay Wooldridge
|Palm Bay, FL
|40
|7
|8
|Warren Schuur
|Orlando, FL
|77
|8
|6
|David Gould
|Melbourne, FL
|16
|DNS
|–
|Charles Lewellen
|Ormand Beach, FL, FL
|3
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Greg “scoot” Dame
|Deltona, FL
|67
|2
|8
|George Spears
|New Smyrna Beach, FL
|18
|3
|7
|Bobby Holley
|Osteen, FL
|56
|4
|4
|Don Duval
|Port Orange, FL
|30
|5
|5
|Justin Spears
|New Smyrna Beach, FL
|48
|6
|6
|David Gould
|Melbourne, FL
|16
|7
|9
|Jay Wooldridge
|Palm Bay, FL
|40
|8
|3
|Warren Schuur
|Orlando, FL
|77
Mod Minis
A Feature 1
25 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Brad Blanton
|Tavares, FL
|17
|2
|2
|Michael Rudder
|0
|3
|4
|Todd Haught
|VOLUSIA, FL
|09
|4
|5
|John DeGeorge
|New Smyrna Beach, FL
|22
|5
|7
|Patrick Wells
|Deltona, FL
|23
|6
|6
|Jamie Dixson
|Palm Bay, FL
|8
|7
|3
|David Russell
|Melbourne, FL
|78
|8
|8
|Rex Chistensen
|Merrit Island, FL
|V3
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Todd Haught
|VOLUSIA, FL
|09
|2
|3
|David Russell
|Melbourne, FL
|78
|3
|5
|Michael Rudder
|0
|4
|7
|Brad Blanton
|Tavares, FL
|17
|5
|4
|John DeGeorge
|New Smyrna Beach, FL
|22
|6
|1
|Jamie Dixson
|Palm Bay, FL
|8
|7
|6
|Patrick Wells
|Deltona, FL
|23
|8
|8
|Rex Chistensen
|Merrit Island, FL
|V3
Bomber A
A Feature 1
50 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|28
|Steven Wright
|47
|2
|7
|Eddie Evans
|Port Orange, FL
|3
|3
|5
|Jimmy Black
|9
|4
|3
|Jack Hall
|Davenport, FL
|00
|5
|16
|Tony Bromley
|Jacksonville, FL
|6
|6
|19
|Bruce Gayton
|Orlando, FL
|71
|7
|12
|Shane Sutorus
|Orlando, FL
|23
|8
|18
|Aaron Foye
|Cocoa, FL
|7
|9
|17
|Brandon Monroe
|Orlando, FL
|14
|10
|6
|Jim Snyder
|Edgewater, FL
|81
|11
|15
|James Adams
|Brooksville, FL
|29
|12
|27
|Joseph Mahieu
|Daytona Beach, FL
|22
|13
|24
|Corey Szuder
|Orlando, FL
|55
|14
|22
|Charles Zook
|Paisley, FL
|17
|15
|25
|Bob Seay
|Port Orange, FL
|72
|16
|9
|Brian Gayton
|Orlando, FL
|16
|17
|10
|Dan Webb
|South Daytona, FL
|25
|18
|11
|Chuck Rush
|Sanford, FL
|K9
|19
|13
|Daniel Beasley
|Augusta, GA
|2
|20
|1
|CJ Creech
|Orange city, FL
|27
|21
|4
|Zach Curtis
|SE Palm Bay, FL
|5
|22
|2
|Todd Latour
|Orlando, FL
|21
|23
|8
|Scott Tyler
|Orlando, FL
|27T
|24
|14
|Jim Zabele
|44
|25
|23
|Alex Fedorov
|Indialantic, FL
|83
|26
|21
|Jose Rivera
|Orlando, FL
|860
|27
|20
|Leroy Crawford
|Deland, FL
|76
|DNS
|–
|Daniel Briddell
|Titusville, FL
|25B
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|–
|Steven Wright
|47
|0.000
|2
|–
|Jimmy Black
|9
|0.000
|3
|–
|Zach Curtis
|SE Palm Bay, FL
|5
|0.000
|4
|–
|Jack Hall
|Davenport, FL
|00
|0.000
|5
|–
|Todd Latour
|Orlando, FL
|21
|0.000
|6
|–
|CJ Creech
|Orange city, FL
|27
|0.000
|7
|–
|Eddie Evans
|Port Orange, FL
|3
|0.000
|8
|–
|Jim Snyder
|Edgewater, FL
|81
|0.000
|9
|–
|Brian Gayton
|Orlando, FL
|16
|0.000
|10
|–
|Scott Tyler
|Orlando, FL
|27T
|0.000
|11
|–
|Chuck Rush
|Sanford, FL
|K9
|0.000
|12
|–
|Dan Webb
|South Daytona, FL
|25
|0.000
|13
|–
|Daniel Beasley
|Augusta, GA
|2
|0.000
|14
|–
|Shane Sutorus
|Orlando, FL
|23
|0.000
|15
|–
|James Adams
|Brooksville, FL
|29
|0.000
|16
|–
|Jim Zabele
|44
|0.000
|17
|–
|Brandon Monroe
|Orlando, FL
|14
|0.000
|18
|–
|Tony Bromley
|Jacksonville, FL
|6
|0.000
|19
|–
|Bruce Gayton
|Orlando, FL
|71
|0.000
|20
|–
|Aaron Foye
|Cocoa, FL
|7
|0.000
|21
|–
|Jose Rivera
|Orlando, FL
|860
|0.000
|22
|–
|Leroy Crawford
|Deland, FL
|76
|0.000
|23
|–
|Alex Fedorov
|Indialantic, FL
|83
|0.000
|24
|–
|Charles Zook
|Paisley, FL
|17
|0.000
|25
|–
|Bob Seay
|Port Orange, FL
|72
|0.000
|26
|–
|Corey Szuder
|Orlando, FL
|55
|0.000
|27
|–
|Joseph Mahieu
|Daytona Beach, FL
|22
|0.000
East Bay Raceway Park:
V-8 WARRIORS
Feature: Tommy Hill (5H), Jason Burnside (12J), Greg Crowe (89), Michael Hart (99), Nick Brown (12), Matt Bozeman (0), Derek Gray (189), George Handy (105), Wayne Kissam (107), Mike Wilson (68), Mark Roadarmel Jr. (81), Gary Lucas (106), Kayla Handy (104), Randy Shields (49), Cody Mezyk (40), Justoin Meeks (10), Macy Bozeman (58), Jessica Doyle (09), Kalen Maynard (2), Jeremy Simpson (124). DNS – Raymond Vann (1), Dalton Ellis (52B), Bo Anderson (95)
GAGEL’S OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS
Feature: Tyler Clem (14), Bryan Bernhardt (B69), Austin Sanders (64), LJ Grimm (25), Seth Geary (7G), Billy Howard (47), Scott Bane (23B), Chris Bailey (77B), Tim McLeod (192), Jeff Mathews (33), Paul Rivall (15R), Anthony Bennett (7B), Doug Dyal (97D), Shane Burrows (70B)
604 LATE MODELS
Feature: Jeff Mathews (33), Doug Horton (46), Keith Nosbisch (02), Raymond Folwell (3), Daniel Woody (29), John Norris (87), Phillip Cobb (03c), Matt Herlong (131), Jimmy Waldrop (9), Thomas Burnside (13), Billy Boyd Jr. (ZERO), Shan Smith (32), Waylon Haynes (11), Wallace Peacock (P1), Scotty Williams (7JR), Hunter Boyd (6)
OUTLAW 4S
Feature: Eric Knight (7), Stephen Hohlbaugh (23s), Brian Barse (82), Percy Davis (63), Terry Burke (73), Mark Moniz (41E), James Braswell (1), Vernon Hart Jr. (D4R), Brad Button (25), Thomas Braswell Jr. (88). DNS – Fred Smith
MOD LITES
Feature: Austin Martin (97), Jeff Wolfe (83), Thomas Walsh (32T), Coty Gray (7x), Brian Teeters (44T), Alex Cline (07), Anthony Stewart (33), Terry Joiner (6), Brodrick Kennedy (24), J.T. Joiner (6J), Cody Benoit (7). DNS – Jeff Bonnema (5B), Dylan Dunn (22), Kirk Brown (77)
Q MINI SPRINTS
Feature: Bruce Comer (21), Dallas Casey (87), Randy Thomas (4R), Jo Jo David (7J), Stephen Thomas (7S), David Hall (67), Shanna Walters (11), Charles Landis (12), Doug Dyal (3)