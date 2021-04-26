Racing Results From around the State for weekend 4/24/2021 Brought to you by RaceDay safety

These are all the results from around the state we could find or were posted.  If you have a track or series and would like your results listed here please e-mail us at Robert@karnac.com or message the Sunshine State racing Facebook Page.

4-17 Southern speedway:

4-17 Southern Speedway
April 24, 2021
Race Results
Super Late Model 100
Qualifying
1. 17 Nick Neri 14.354 “New Track Record”
2. 37 Michael Goddard 14.389 “Broke Previous Record”
3. 30 Jesse Dutilly 14.404 “Broke Previoud Record”
4. 51 Michael Atwell 14.459
5. 64 Patrick Staropoli 14.526
6. 28 Dylan Bigley 14.709
7. 61 Jordan Richardson 14.762
8. 27 Cody Krucker 14.808
9. 96 John Nutley 14.828
10. 1 Brian Dorer 14.962
11. 11 David Weaver 15.233
12. 16 Tommy King 15.429
13. 21 Brandon Anderson 15.477
14. 82 Chris McIntyre 16.067
15. 14 Martin Maresca 16.076
16. 22 David King DNQ
Feature 100 Laps
1. 30 Jesse Dutilly
2. 37 Michael Goddard
3. 28 Dylan Bigley
4. 64 Patrick Staropoli
5. 27 Cody Krucker
6. 61 Jordan Richardson
7. 96 John Nutley
8. 51 Michael Atwell
9. 21 Brandon Anderson
10. 11 David Weaver
11. 17 Nick Neri
12. 1 Brian Dorer
13. 22 David King
14. 16 Tommy King
15. 82 Chris McIntyre
16. 14 Martin Maresca
602 NW Sprint
Heat
1. 67 Scotty Adema
2. 3 Travis Bliemeister
3. 13 Chaz Hambling
4. 2 Nicholas Andrade
Feature 25 Laps
1. 67 Scotty Adema
2. 3 Travis Bliemeister
3. 13 Chaz Hambling
4. 2 Nicholas Andrade
V8 Bomber
Heat 1
1. 80x Chad Cummings
2. 22jr Todd Ansel
3. 92 Jefferey Guilbault
4. 17 Tate Cawthorne
5. 57 Roy Parker
6. 48 Jesse Gargus
7. M24 Mike Shelton DQ’d
Heat 2
1. 13d Jordan Dahl
2. 73 Morgan Guin
3. 86 Bubba VanDevender
4. 5 James Owens
5. 27 James Baer
6. 33 Chris Loney DQ’d
Feature 25 Laps
1. 86 Bubba VanDevender
2. 13d Jordan Dahl
3. 5 James Owens
4. 73 Morgan Guin
5. 92 Jefferey Guilbault
6. 22jr Todd Ansel
7. 27 James Baer
8. 48 Jesse Gargus
9. 17 Tate Cawthorne
10. 57 Roy Parker
11. 80x Chad Cummings
12. M24 Mike Shelton DQ’d Tech
13. 33 Chris Loney DQ’d Tech
Dwarf
Heat 1
1. 4 Andrew Pryor
2. 22 James McGroarty
3. 69 David Rodriguez
4. 871 Zachery Townsend
5. 90 Mark Tourville
6. 124 Tim Dodson
Heat 2
1. 56 Larry Hubbard Jr.
2. 99 Nicholas Ortega
3. 44 Cory Moore
4. 77 Robert Townsend
5. 17 John Bailey
6. 49 Darrell Fisher
Feature 25 Laps
1. 4 Andrew Pryor
2. 22 James McGroarty
3. 99 Nicholas Ortega
4. 77 Robert Townsend
5. 871 Zachery Townsend
6. 44 Cory Moore
7. 90 Mark Tourville
8. 56 Larry Hubbard Jr.
9. 17 John Bailey
10. 124 Tim Dodson
11. 69 David Rodriguez DNS
12. 49 David Fisher DNS
Mini Stock
Heat
1. 8 J.B. Barreda
2. 68 Steven Darling
3. 61 Jacob Wallace III
Feature 25 Laps
1. 8 J.B. Barreda
2. 68 Steven Darling
3. 61 Jacob Wallace III
Auburndale Speedway:
Real Country 102.1 The Outlaw Modified Series
1. 9 Cody Allen
2. 91 Ander Jackson
3. 101 Jason Swilley
4. 1 Roger Blevins
5. 29 Bones Duchscherer
6. 19 Dave White
7. 11 Dodge Carlbert
8. 15 Gator Hise
9. 45 Cody Stickler
10. 15x Rob Pope
American Pride Grading & Excavating Mini Cup Young Guns
1. 01 Hunter Harmon
2. 48B Kolton Bruce
3. 54 Kylen Bruce
4. 40 Colton Hubbard
5. 83 Bryer Chaney
6. 51 Carsen Holt
American Pride Grading & Excavating Mini Cup Masters
1. 55 Landon Ledford
2. 1 Russell Bush
3. 22 Kendall Wheeler
4. 07 Aaron Ashley
American Pride Grading & Excavating Scramblers
1. 1k Guy Kolmel
2. 77 Matt Miller
3. 5 Kelly Hahn
4. 10k Guy Kolmel Sr
5. 95 Dustin Kirkland
6. 51 Dave Canfield
7. 14 TJ Crews
8. 69 Jason Sopczak
9. 52 William Kerns
10. 12c Chris Singleton
Q Auto Injury Medical Malpractice Attorney’s Pro Truck Series
1. 59x Becca Monopoli
2. 24 Chase King
3. 92 Brennon Pletcher
4. 57 Brey Holmes
5. 5k Kristin Clements
6. 11JR Carter Brown
7. 13 JR Garcia
8. 21 Daniel McLain
9. 5 Dodge Carlbert
10. 99 Johnny Marra
11. 69 William Kerns
Francisco Collision Center Modified Mini-stocks
1. 7 Jason Lester
2. 93 Jeff Firestine
3. 2c Nick Cummins
4. 38 Clint Holmes
5. 0 Kenny Uhl
6. 3 Brandon Walsh
7. 29 Guy Kolmel
8. 2 Jimmy Wood
9. 26 Ben Uhl
45 Mike Kerrivan—DNS
22 Kendall Wheeler—DNS
Francisco Collision Center Pure Stocks
1. 56 James Wright III
2. 65 Brian Harbin
3. 68x Logan Allen
4. 6x Dodge Carlbert
5. 38z Zach Briggs
6. 01 Jesse Hall
7. 67 Phillip Sorrell
8. 8 David Williams
9. 88 Wilson Martins Jr
10. 64 Ronnie Abney
11. 69 Johnny Sorrell
12. 61 Bryan Napier
13. 1 Coty Martin
14. 00 Bubba Edwards
15. 62 Jason Sopczak
16. 03 Brandon Love
17. 70 Bobby Kelly
18. 23 Cadence Coffey
19. 119 Eddie Davis
K9 George Gorham—DNS
80 Ronny Roop—DNS
19 James Healey—DNS
Showtime Speedway:
Outlaw Pro Figure 8 Finish
15 Shawn Senokossoff
14 Wayne Calkins
11 Art Calkins
45 Robert Yoho
00 Shane Grigsby
94 Justin Meyer
55 Cody Williams
22 John Peters
Ford Oval Unofficial
15 Shawn Senokossoff
28g Shane Grigsby
K9 Mike Coleman Jr
42 Joshua Ryan
18 Fred Wilson
01 Phillip Knapp
28 Austin Dunham
7 Bill Ringheisen
5c Lyman Miller
0c Benny Harris
1c Rebecca Catarelli
24 Chris Thornton
16 Eugene Malverty
2 Jared Meyer DQ
0 Marty Neikens DQ
4 Rick Hanley DQ
63 James Grigsby DQ
Strictly Stock Official Finish
00 Buckshot Meixner
1T Harry Bush
81 David Harp
2020 Jack Porier
16 David Durham
13 Donovan Clousse
11 Jamie Pollett
24 Clayton Hall
56 Ben Larson
24A Trevor Appling
77 Michael Meeks DNS
Street Stock Finish Official
A5 Thomas Meyer
70 Marty Neikens
77 Rick Haugh
1x Aaron Anderson
69 Jay Zolciak
11H Casey Hall
44 Kyle Courtney
70R Robert Crisp
15 Rebecca Catarelli
110 Mike Meadows
12 Raymond Catterton
3 Sherry Best
98 Roger Welch
51 Mark Bartimac
21B George Bartimac
67 Jimmie Best Jr
Super Mini Late Model Official Finish
161 Garrett Larson
58 Ronnie Larson
61 Colton Bettis
88 Macky Mongold
33 James Glover
30 Tom Zimmerman
10 Neil O’Connor
05 Mark Thomas
84 Chris Thornton
4 Phil Harp
51 Dustin Dischamp
2 Austin Ramsey
Non Wing Sprint Finish
88 LJ Grimm
61 Colton Bettis
0 Dude Teate
44 Gary Wiggins
Mini Stocks Feature Official
15 Brian Potvin
16 Hunter Dolansky
67 Cassandra Pollett
17 Ken Smith
26w Brandon Wolfganger
69 Jay Zolciak Jr
96 Cody Holly
30 Terry Armador
23 Zac Graham DNS
7 Ken Grant DQ
Racecars of Yesterday Feature Finish
4H Dave Edwards
17 Clay Fray Jr
73 Kevin Absner
400 Tim Brush
26 David Davis
6 Dennis Copenhaver DNS
57 Robert Campbell DNS
48 Bob Mulready DNS
Champ Kart Feature Finish
2 Chris Kennedy
39 Michael Mason
55 Tim Collier
86 Vincent Crawford
18 Scott Huey
36 Ralph Briant
15B Richard Bridges
52 Tyler Hoffman
New Smyrna Speedway:

A Feature 1

50 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Brad May Oviedo, FL 9M
2 4 Jamie Skinner Port Orange, FL 15
3 1 Colby Clements Vero Beach, FL 17
4 2 Daniel Escoto Mexico City, MX 99
5 8 Mike Amato New Smyrna Beach, FL 2X
6 7 Charley Ayers Daytona Beach, FL 77
7 9 Steve Redditt Orlando, FL 84
8 10 Mike McElyea Hollywood, FL 19
9 5 Colt Hensley Avon Park, FL 77H
DNS Art Kunzeman Moonshine Hill, TX 11
DNS Blake Suttie Winter Garden, FL 10

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 Colt Hensley Avon Park, FL 77H 0.000
2 Jamie Skinner Port Orange, FL 15 0.000
3 Brad May Oviedo, FL 9M 0.000
4 Daniel Escoto Mexico City, MX 99 0.000
5 Colby Clements Vero Beach, FL 17 0.000
6 Art Kunzeman Moonshine Hill, TX 11 0.000
7 Charley Ayers Daytona Beach, FL 77 0.000
8 Mike Amato New Smyrna Beach, FL 2X 0.000
9 Steve Redditt Orlando, FL 84 0.000
10 Mike McElyea Hollywood, FL 19 0.000

LKQ Super Stocks

A Feature 1

25 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Bobby Holley Osteen, FL 56
2 3 George Spears New Smyrna Beach, FL 18
3 5 Justin Spears New Smyrna Beach, FL 48
4 1 Don Duval Port Orange, FL 30
5 4 Greg “scoot” Dame Deltona, FL 67
6 7 Jay Wooldridge Palm Bay, FL 40
7 8 Warren Schuur Orlando, FL 77
8 6 David Gould Melbourne, FL 16
DNS Charles Lewellen Ormand Beach, FL, FL 3

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Greg “scoot” Dame Deltona, FL 67
2 8 George Spears New Smyrna Beach, FL 18
3 7 Bobby Holley Osteen, FL 56
4 4 Don Duval Port Orange, FL 30
5 5 Justin Spears New Smyrna Beach, FL 48
6 6 David Gould Melbourne, FL 16
7 9 Jay Wooldridge Palm Bay, FL 40
8 3 Warren Schuur Orlando, FL 77

Mod Minis

A Feature 1

25 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Brad Blanton Tavares, FL 17
2 2 Michael Rudder 0
3 4 Todd Haught VOLUSIA, FL 09
4 5 John DeGeorge New Smyrna Beach, FL 22
5 7 Patrick Wells Deltona, FL 23
6 6 Jamie Dixson Palm Bay, FL 8
7 3 David Russell Melbourne, FL 78
8 8 Rex Chistensen Merrit Island, FL V3

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Todd Haught VOLUSIA, FL 09
2 3 David Russell Melbourne, FL 78
3 5 Michael Rudder 0
4 7 Brad Blanton Tavares, FL 17
5 4 John DeGeorge New Smyrna Beach, FL 22
6 1 Jamie Dixson Palm Bay, FL 8
7 6 Patrick Wells Deltona, FL 23
8 8 Rex Chistensen Merrit Island, FL V3

Bomber A

A Feature 1

50 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 28 Steven Wright 47
2 7 Eddie Evans Port Orange, FL 3
3 5 Jimmy Black 9
4 3 Jack Hall Davenport, FL 00
5 16 Tony Bromley Jacksonville, FL 6
6 19 Bruce Gayton Orlando, FL 71
7 12 Shane Sutorus Orlando, FL 23
8 18 Aaron Foye Cocoa, FL 7
9 17 Brandon Monroe Orlando, FL 14
10 6 Jim Snyder Edgewater, FL 81
11 15 James Adams Brooksville, FL 29
12 27 Joseph Mahieu Daytona Beach, FL 22
13 24 Corey Szuder Orlando, FL 55
14 22 Charles Zook Paisley, FL 17
15 25 Bob Seay Port Orange, FL 72
16 9 Brian Gayton Orlando, FL 16
17 10 Dan Webb South Daytona, FL 25
18 11 Chuck Rush Sanford, FL K9
19 13 Daniel Beasley Augusta, GA 2
20 1 CJ Creech Orange city, FL 27
21 4 Zach Curtis SE Palm Bay, FL 5
22 2 Todd Latour Orlando, FL 21
23 8 Scott Tyler Orlando, FL 27T
24 14 Jim Zabele 44
25 23 Alex Fedorov Indialantic, FL 83
26 21 Jose Rivera Orlando, FL 860
27 20 Leroy Crawford Deland, FL 76
DNS Daniel Briddell Titusville, FL 25B

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 Steven Wright 47 0.000
2 Jimmy Black 9 0.000
3 Zach Curtis SE Palm Bay, FL 5 0.000
4 Jack Hall Davenport, FL 00 0.000
5 Todd Latour Orlando, FL 21 0.000
6 CJ Creech Orange city, FL 27 0.000
7 Eddie Evans Port Orange, FL 3 0.000
8 Jim Snyder Edgewater, FL 81 0.000
9 Brian Gayton Orlando, FL 16 0.000
10 Scott Tyler Orlando, FL 27T 0.000
11 Chuck Rush Sanford, FL K9 0.000
12 Dan Webb South Daytona, FL 25 0.000
13 Daniel Beasley Augusta, GA 2 0.000
14 Shane Sutorus Orlando, FL 23 0.000
15 James Adams Brooksville, FL 29 0.000
16 Jim Zabele 44 0.000
17 Brandon Monroe Orlando, FL 14 0.000
18 Tony Bromley Jacksonville, FL 6 0.000
19 Bruce Gayton Orlando, FL 71 0.000
20 Aaron Foye Cocoa, FL 7 0.000
21 Jose Rivera Orlando, FL 860 0.000
22 Leroy Crawford Deland, FL 76 0.000
23 Alex Fedorov Indialantic, FL 83 0.000
24 Charles Zook Paisley, FL 17 0.000
25 Bob Seay Port Orange, FL 72 0.000
26 Corey Szuder Orlando, FL 55 0.000
27 Joseph Mahieu Daytona Beach, FL 22 0.000

 

East Bay Raceway Park:

V-8 WARRIORS

Feature: Tommy Hill (5H), Jason Burnside (12J), Greg Crowe (89), Michael Hart (99), Nick Brown (12), Matt Bozeman (0), Derek Gray (189), George Handy (105), Wayne Kissam (107), Mike Wilson (68), Mark Roadarmel Jr. (81), Gary Lucas (106), Kayla Handy (104), Randy Shields (49), Cody Mezyk (40), Justoin Meeks (10), Macy Bozeman (58), Jessica Doyle (09), Kalen Maynard (2), Jeremy Simpson (124). DNS – Raymond Vann (1), Dalton Ellis (52B), Bo Anderson (95)

GAGEL’S OPEN WHEEL MODIFIEDS

Feature: Tyler Clem (14), Bryan Bernhardt (B69), Austin Sanders (64), LJ Grimm (25), Seth Geary (7G), Billy Howard (47), Scott Bane (23B), Chris Bailey (77B), Tim McLeod (192), Jeff Mathews (33), Paul Rivall (15R), Anthony Bennett (7B), Doug Dyal (97D), Shane Burrows (70B)

604 LATE MODELS

Feature: Jeff Mathews (33), Doug Horton (46), Keith Nosbisch (02), Raymond Folwell (3), Daniel Woody (29), John Norris (87), Phillip Cobb (03c), Matt Herlong (131), Jimmy Waldrop (9), Thomas Burnside (13), Billy Boyd Jr. (ZERO), Shan Smith (32), Waylon Haynes (11), Wallace Peacock (P1), Scotty Williams (7JR), Hunter Boyd (6)

OUTLAW 4S

Feature: Eric Knight (7), Stephen Hohlbaugh (23s), Brian Barse (82), Percy Davis (63), Terry Burke (73), Mark Moniz (41E), James Braswell (1), Vernon Hart Jr. (D4R), Brad Button (25), Thomas Braswell Jr. (88). DNS – Fred Smith

MOD LITES

Feature: Austin Martin (97), Jeff Wolfe (83), Thomas Walsh (32T), Coty Gray (7x), Brian Teeters (44T), Alex Cline (07), Anthony Stewart (33), Terry Joiner (6), Brodrick Kennedy (24), J.T. Joiner (6J), Cody Benoit (7). DNS – Jeff Bonnema (5B), Dylan Dunn (22), Kirk Brown (77)

Q MINI SPRINTS

Feature: Bruce Comer (21), Dallas Casey (87), Randy Thomas (4R), Jo Jo David (7J), Stephen Thomas (7S), David Hall (67), Shanna Walters (11), Charles Landis (12), Doug Dyal (3)

 

 