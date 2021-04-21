Little Gators Legends going for $1,000 to win and Brandon Ford Wheel Man Series to headline Citrus County Speedway this weekend
The Florida Legends Series returns to Citrus County Speedway this Saturday night for The Little Gator Motorsports 40. $1,000 to win!
Legend cars will qualify. THE FINAL ROUND OF PRACTICE WILL BE QUALIFYING! The final round of practice will be 5 cars at a time for 5 laps. The top 14 cars will be locked into the A main. All other cars will transfer to the B main. A minimal of 4 cars from the B main will transfer to the A main. The fast qualifying time will draw for A main invert, up to 7 cars will be inverted.
All tires must be LGM branded tires. All series tire rules apply. Tires will be inspected and marked before qualifying. The tires you qualify on must be the tires you race on. After qualifying, tires must remain on your car or at the back of your pit stall.
We are looking forward to a great weekend of racing. Thank you for making The Florida Legends Series Awesome!
Please let us know if you need anything!
Wheelman series officials are happy to announce that registration is officially open for round #2 of the 2021 Brandon Ford Wheelman Series season! Round #2 will take place at
Citrus County Speedway and Track LLC
on April 24th, 2021. This will be our first race at Citrus for the 2021 season and we look forward to putting on a great show. Registration is simple, just send us your car number and name via messenger or give us a call at 800-882-7231. Registration is free and gets your name put into a drawing for a free tire during the drivers meeting!
This Friday night at Citrus County Speedway and Track LLC directly following practice will be the 2020 Wheelman Series awards ceremony. The ceremony will take place on the grandstand side at the patio where the High Kick 99 pre-race parties have taken place.
Each of the teams in position to receive awards will be given (4) coupons for 10 free wings each. The track will be selling beer and other food as well.
DJ Mighty Dave will also be on hand playing music for everyone’s pleasure after the award ceremony for a fun night of awards and comradery!
Unfortunately due to COVID-19 we were not able to give a proper awards ceremony following last season so we have decided this will be the best way to get everyone together to give away trophies and monies.
We look forward to seeing everyone at the races!