The Florida Legends Series returns to Citrus County Speedway this Saturday night for The Little Gator Motorsports 40. $1,000 to win!

Legend cars will qualify. THE FINAL ROUND OF PRACTICE WILL BE QUALIFYING! The final round of practice will be 5 cars at a time for 5 laps. The top 14 cars will be locked into the A main. All other cars will transfer to the B main. A minimal of 4 cars from the B main will transfer to the A main. The fast qualifying time will draw for A main invert, up to 7 cars will be inverted.

All tires must be LGM branded tires. All series tire rules apply. Tires will be inspected and marked before qualifying. The tires you qualify on must be the tires you race on. After qualifying, tires must remain on your car or at the back of your pit stall.

We are looking forward to a great weekend of racing. Thank you for making The Florida Legends Series Awesome!

Please let us know if you need anything!