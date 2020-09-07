George Gorham Jr. Wins Super Late Model 100 at Auburndale Speedway.
Photos from Speedracer photos:
In Car ride a long with George
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dlSeMQBDxgo&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR0fxd8ZyEE5zeBWv82ZhkVhsi4YHPw48y1T6-ZsSlLSJKpZ8dI97wgveds
RESULTS!!! RESULTS!!! It was a hot one but we had a great night of racing last night. Thank you to all the drivers & fans who joined us! Hope you enjoyed the show & will join us next week when the trucks & sportsman return!
Labor Day Super Late Model 100
1. 03 George Gorham
2. 51 Michael Atwell
3. 47 Daniel Webster
4. 54 Matt McCrary
5. 94 Keith Roggen
6. 59x Becca Monopoli
7. 21 Brandon Anderson
8. 42 Jon Guy
9. 24 Chase King
10. 97 Brian Dorer
11. 25 Kevin Macy
12. 77 Noah Cornman
13. 29 Kendall Anderson
14. 89 Bobby Mobley
Legend Young Lions Race #1
1. 21h Bryton Horner
2. 22 Robert Jonas
3. 88d TJ Decaire
4. 7k Matt Kade
5. 00G Gavin Graham
6. 28 Preston Tatro
7. 3x Stephen Hartley
8. 24 Lanie Buice
9. 4 Lacy Kuehl
10. 88f Aiden Foley
11. 99 Lucas Hinton
12. 18 Dylan Brewer
13. 77a Ashton Chilton
Legend Semi Pro/Master Race #1
1. 77d Doug Stevens
2. 28 Tim Watson
3. 24 Cale Hall
4. 28h Cody Hall
5. 1 Graham Campbell
6. 77 Sam Cornman
7. 04 Brandon Taylor
8. 27 Abigail Jonas
9. 2 Jarrett Wagman
10. 13 Chase Loyd
11. 99 Mike Verhaagh
12. 16 Matt Correia
13. 76 Steve Carpenter
14. 51 Mark Bartimac
15. 87 Robbie Bundon
16. 48 Jason Carpenter
Mini Cup
1. 88 Wilson Martins Jr
2. 1 Russell Bush
3. 22 Kendall Wheeler
4. 55 Landon Ledford
71 Chris Kingham–DNS
29 Maria Martins–DNS
24 Hunter Harmon–DNS
Pure Stocks
1. K9 George Gorham
2. 16 Norman Dismuke
3. 4 Brandon Love
4. 1 Mike Pitts
5. 2t Travis Todd
6. 2b Zach Briggs
7. 17 Ryan Mieser
8. 628 AJ Waller
9. 39 Ross Francisco
10. 29 Bobby Mobley
11. 56 James Wright
12. 58 Larry Welter Jr
13. 175 Maria Martins
14. 87 Eddie Davis
15. 8 Dakota Dinkins
03 Allen Tyson Jr–DNS
Scramblers
1. 77 Matt Miller
2. 10k Guy Kolmel Sr
3. 1K Guy Kolmel
4. 28 Colin Hardin
5. 68d Steve Darling
6. Z Chuck Harrison
7. 11 Andrew Whitlock
8. 68L Hunter Lovelady
Legend Young Lions Race #2
1. 21h Bryton Horner
2. 00 Gavin Graham
3. 24 Lanie Buice
4. 3x Stephen Hartlry
5. 77a Ashton Chilton
6. 22 Robert Jonas
7. 88d Tj Decaire
8. 7K Matt Kade
9. 18 Dylan Brewer
10. 99 Lucas Hinton
11. 88f Aiden Foley
12. 4 Lacy Kuehl
13. 28 Preston Tatro
Legend Semi Pro/Master Race #2
1. 77d Doug Stevens
2. 28 Tim Watson
3. 24 Cale Hall
4. 28h Cody Hall
5. 1 Graham Campbell
6. 77 Sam Cornman
7. 04 Brandon Taylor
8. 27 Abigail Jonas
9. 2 Jarrett Wagman
10. 99 MIke Verhaagh
11. 87 Robbie Bundon
12. 76 Steve Carpenter
13. 16 Matt Correia
14. 51 Mark Bartimac
15. 48 Jason Carpenter
16. 13 Chase Loyd