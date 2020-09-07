George Gorham Jr. Wins Super Late Model 100 at Auburndale Speedway.



Photos from Speedracer photos:



In Car ride a long with George



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dlSeMQBDxgo&feature=share&fbclid=IwAR0fxd8ZyEE5zeBWv82ZhkVhsi4YHPw48y1T6-ZsSlLSJKpZ8dI97wgveds

RESULTS!!! RESULTS!!! It was a hot one but we had a great night of racing last night. Thank you to all the drivers & fans who joined us! Hope you enjoyed the show & will join us next week when the trucks & sportsman return!

Labor Day Super Late Model 100

1. 03 George Gorham

2. 51 Michael Atwell

3. 47 Daniel Webster

4. 54 Matt McCrary

5. 94 Keith Roggen

6. 59x Becca Monopoli

7. 21 Brandon Anderson

8. 42 Jon Guy

9. 24 Chase King

10. 97 Brian Dorer

11. 25 Kevin Macy

12. 77 Noah Cornman

13. 29 Kendall Anderson

14. 89 Bobby Mobley

Legend Young Lions Race #1

1. 21h Bryton Horner

2. 22 Robert Jonas

3. 88d TJ Decaire

4. 7k Matt Kade

5. 00G Gavin Graham

6. 28 Preston Tatro

7. 3x Stephen Hartley

8. 24 Lanie Buice

9. 4 Lacy Kuehl

10. 88f Aiden Foley

11. 99 Lucas Hinton

12. 18 Dylan Brewer

13. 77a Ashton Chilton

Legend Semi Pro/Master Race #1

1. 77d Doug Stevens

2. 28 Tim Watson

3. 24 Cale Hall

4. 28h Cody Hall

5. 1 Graham Campbell

6. 77 Sam Cornman

7. 04 Brandon Taylor

8. 27 Abigail Jonas

9. 2 Jarrett Wagman

10. 13 Chase Loyd

11. 99 Mike Verhaagh

12. 16 Matt Correia

13. 76 Steve Carpenter

14. 51 Mark Bartimac

15. 87 Robbie Bundon

16. 48 Jason Carpenter

Mini Cup

1. 88 Wilson Martins Jr

2. 1 Russell Bush

3. 22 Kendall Wheeler

4. 55 Landon Ledford

71 Chris Kingham–DNS

29 Maria Martins–DNS

24 Hunter Harmon–DNS

Pure Stocks

1. K9 George Gorham

2. 16 Norman Dismuke

3. 4 Brandon Love

4. 1 Mike Pitts

5. 2t Travis Todd

6. 2b Zach Briggs

7. 17 Ryan Mieser

8. 628 AJ Waller

9. 39 Ross Francisco

10. 29 Bobby Mobley

11. 56 James Wright

12. 58 Larry Welter Jr

13. 175 Maria Martins

14. 87 Eddie Davis

15. 8 Dakota Dinkins

03 Allen Tyson Jr–DNS

Scramblers

1. 77 Matt Miller

2. 10k Guy Kolmel Sr

3. 1K Guy Kolmel

4. 28 Colin Hardin

5. 68d Steve Darling

6. Z Chuck Harrison

7. 11 Andrew Whitlock

8. 68L Hunter Lovelady

Legend Young Lions Race #2

1. 21h Bryton Horner

2. 00 Gavin Graham

3. 24 Lanie Buice

4. 3x Stephen Hartlry

5. 77a Ashton Chilton

6. 22 Robert Jonas

7. 88d Tj Decaire

8. 7K Matt Kade

9. 18 Dylan Brewer

10. 99 Lucas Hinton

11. 88f Aiden Foley

12. 4 Lacy Kuehl

13. 28 Preston Tatro

Legend Semi Pro/Master Race #2

1. 77d Doug Stevens

2. 28 Tim Watson

3. 24 Cale Hall

4. 28h Cody Hall

5. 1 Graham Campbell

6. 77 Sam Cornman

7. 04 Brandon Taylor

8. 27 Abigail Jonas

9. 2 Jarrett Wagman

10. 99 MIke Verhaagh

11. 87 Robbie Bundon

12. 76 Steve Carpenter

13. 16 Matt Correia

14. 51 Mark Bartimac

15. 48 Jason Carpenter

16. 13 Chase Loyd



