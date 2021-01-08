Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series Fueled by Sunoco Race Fuel Release the 2021 Schedule



1/8/2021 For immediate release:



The Florida Pro Truck Challenge Series releases there 2021 Schedule which starts with a return to New Smyrna Speedway for Speedweeks, has a dirt race scheduled at the newly opened Putnam County Speedway, and closes the season back at New Smyrna Speedway. Also Includes stops at Auburndale, Citrus County Speedway, and 4-17 Southern Speedway and Events.

All Florida Challenge Series Races will be Broadcast on Sunshine State Racing, as partnership with the series.

Series Sponsors include:

Brembo Racing, Action Graphics, BFE Manufacturing, AMS Roofing, Sunoco, Southern Racing Fuels, Sunshine State Racing, Karnac.com and Speedracer Photos.

Rules can also be found on there face book page, for questions e-mail: floridaprotruckchallengeseries@gmail.com