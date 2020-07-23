FL Pro truck Challenge Series and Brandon Ford Wheel man Series set to headline a 7 class night at Citrus County Speedway



We are only 3 DAYS AWAY from one of our most eventful nights of the season!! With 7 CLASSES RACING, it is sure to be a night full of action that you won’t want to miss! ? The Wheel man Series Sportsman and FL Pro Trucks will be battling it out in their 50 lap features for $1000!! Also featuring the Pure Stocks, Street Stocks, Mod Minis, Mini Stocks AND the Legend Cars!! We are expecting a big field of cars and a great crowd to cheer them on at our 7 CLASS BASH! ?? GOOD FOOD, COLD DRINKS, AND SNACKS!!

*CASH ONLY – No ATM!*

Grandstands open at 5:30

Heat Racing starts at 6:30

General Admission: $15

Ages 7-17: $5

Kids 6 and under: FREE!

Pit Gate opens at 1

Practice starts at 3

Pit Passes: $30

Kids Pit Passes (7 and under): $15